Here's my potted guide!



The Communist Party of Great Britain: supplied a high proportion of volunteers and increasingly took control of the British section of the International Brigade. Crushed the revolution in Catalonia in order, they said, to keep the Spanish middle classes and the liberal parties involved in the defence of the Republic. One of the crushed revolutionaries was Orwell who had to leave the country pursued by the Stalinist secret police. Back in London the CPGB did its best to follow whatever they thought the 'line' from the Kremlin was. The 'line' in the late 1930s was what the 'line' always was - "to serve faithfully Russian Foreign Policy and the interests of the Bolsheviks". Nothing else mattered, least of all the Spanish Republic. This was shown in August 1939 after the Communists signed a pact with Hitler. The CPGB changed its policy overnight - from 'anti-Fascist' (let's resist Hitler) to 'anti-imperialist' (let's resist the British Empire).



The Labour Party: supported the Republic, but morally rather than materially. Clem Attlee (the Labour leader) had a Brigade of volunteers named after him and, like many leading Labour politicians, went to the Front and visited the British troops fighting for the Republic. But, ultimately, the party was hamstrung by its general approach towards Fascism and Nazism. On the one hand it was vehemently against Fascism, and had been ever since Mussolini took power in the early 1920s and especially after Hitler seized power in Germany in 1933, but on the other hand it couldn't bring itself to vote for rearmament. In other words it was anti-Fascist but also Pacifist. A fat lot of use that was! (Hello Jeremy!). The situation changed after Munich in '38. Then the Labour party realised it might be a good idea to fight international Fascism with an army, a navy and an air force. Too late to save Spain though.



The ILP: Orwell's party (he joined their sister party the POUM in Spain). They thought the best way to save the Republic was to intensify the Revolution. Orwell's book is about that, which is why he accords equal almost status to the villainy of his two enemies:the fascists and the communists. That pissed off the intelligentsia Left back home (particularly the indfuential New Statesman and the Left Book Club), which boycotted 'Homage to Catalonia'. Orwell's idea of totalitarianism (whether of Left or Right) was developed in his later books of course - especially in '1984'. Both stank. The problem with the ILP (and probably POUM too) is that they believed that most people were ready for revolution - including the Catholic peasants of Spain as well as the liberal bourgeoisie. They weren't. Plus, in the Second World War, the ILP had immense difficulty deciding whether Hitler was worse than Churchill. Orwell had left them by then.



Thank you, that's great.When I read the position of much of the left in england at the time of the spanish civil war, it makes me realise how intransigent certain ideologies can be. And how predictable ideologues are, given their inability to learn from their mistakes (and the mistakes of predecessors)The modern equivalent it makes me think of is Dianne Abbott tweeting - in opposition to no-fly zones being set up to prevent Russian helicopters bomb more Syrian civilians - that the UK must vote against this development. Just in case it leads to some deaths.At this point it was well known that tens of thousands of Syrians had been deliberately killed by Asad, and yet the priority for her kind was to be able to sleep cosily at night, safely tucked away from having to make any kind of difficult decision. Far better to leave hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians to be killed or displaced, so long as the english can safely avoid having to challenge their entrenched views