« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 568906 times)

Offline thechulloran

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10960 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:03:25 am
Kyiv battered last night and this morning

Looks like Shevchenko park has been badly hit

I just searched Shevchenko Park on Twitter to see if it was okay and I'm shocked
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists" - Tom Hicks

Online WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10961 on: Today at 11:38:30 am »
Looks like the German Consulate was hit in Kyiv last night
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,674
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10962 on: Today at 11:43:37 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:18:05 am
Murmurings that the fat c*nt Lukashenko will be joining his dwarf ruler in attacking.

I'd imagine it's more likely that Lukashenko ends up going the way of Ceaucescu if he joins in than Putin.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10963 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:38:30 am
Looks like the German Consulate was hit in Kyiv last night

Vengeance weapons. Unfortunately there will only be more of it if the tides continue to flow against Putin.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,014
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10964 on: Today at 12:08:56 pm »
Signs of desperation.  Obviously, it's shit, but it also means they're desperate.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10965 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:38:30 am
Looks like the German Consulate was hit in Kyiv last night
I expect accidentally.  I've seen a few people imply Russia may have used high accuracy missiles but it seems like more indiscriminate shelling to me.  You don't need high technology to hit a city the size of Kiev!

Either way though it's doing Russia's cause no good at all.  That they're willing to indiscriminately fire upon civilians isn't news to anyone so it's hardly a "you poked the bear, now look what happens" moment.

Hopefully the leaders of nations currently perched upon the fence because it suits them to take advantage of Russia's fossil fuel excesses will speak out but I won't be holding my breath on that.

Has there been any intelligence on where the missiles were launched from?  As in, were they in Ukrainian territory or launched from Russia?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:02 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10966 on: Today at 12:30:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:10:29 pm
I expect accidentally.  I've seen a few people imply Russia may have used high accuracy missiles but it seems like more indiscriminate shelling to me.  You don't need high technology to hit a city the size of Kiev!

Either way though it's doing Russia's cause no good at all.  That they're willing to indiscriminately fire upon civilians isn't news to anyone so it's hardly a "you poked the bear, now look what happens" moment.

Hopefully the leaders of nations currently perched upon the fence because it suits them to take advantage of Russia's fossil fuel excesses will speak out but I won't be holding my breath on that.

Has there been any intelligence on where the missiles were launched from?  As in, were they in Ukrainian territory or launched from Russia?

Accident or not the Russians have attacked a NATO member consulate.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10967 on: Today at 12:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:30:31 pm
Accident or not the Russians have attacked a NATO member consulate.
Sorry, I wasn't implying it wasn't a very serious incident.  It's more that I think people will read into it as being a deliberate provocation of Germany (/NATO) and a sign that Putin is ready and willing to do anything.  I'd say it's more a case of cock-up than conspiracy and just further evidence of the Russian army not being very good.

Hopefully the current plan is maintained with a gradual diminishing of Russia both in terms of Ukraine occupation and through sanctions.  It doesn't feel like an escalation from the west is wise as there's nothing really to be gained by doing so.  If Germany feel obliged to show strength by providing more equipment and enacting more sanctions though then I'd be all for that.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,930
  • Truthiness
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10968 on: Today at 12:52:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:43:37 am
I'd imagine it's more likely that Lukashenko ends up going the way of Ceaucescu if he joins in than Putin.
Don't threaten me with a good time.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,164
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10969 on: Today at 01:34:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:10:29 pm
Has there been any intelligence on where the missiles were launched from?  As in, were they in Ukrainian territory or launched from Russia?

It's clear that at least some of them have come from ships in the Black Sea. Moldova's foreign minister has summoned the Russian ambassador, because three rockets (fired from ships in the Black Sea) have flown over Moldova on their way to Ukraine.

And it seems like US-general David Petraeus was right in an interview with DW two weeks or so ago. He said that while sending more tanks to Ukraine would help, it would be more important to send them more anti-misslie equipment, because Russia were likely to attack cities and civilian targets, if Ukraine keep taking back land.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,747
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10970 on: Today at 01:56:29 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:34:44 pm
It's clear that at least some of them have come from ships in the Black Sea. Moldova's foreign minister has summoned the Russian ambassador, because three rockets (fired from ships in the Black Sea) have flown over Moldova on their way to Ukraine.

And it seems like US-general David Petraeus was right in an interview with DW two weeks or so ago. He said that while sending more tanks to Ukraine would help, it would be more important to send them more anti-misslie equipment, because Russia were likely to attack cities and civilian targets, if Ukraine keep taking back land.

Have the US sent any anti missile systems to Ukraine? The few clips I saw before of Ukraine launching interceptors were old Soviet BUKs and Im sure I read sometimes they would use planes to shoot down cruise missiles.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10971 on: Today at 02:10:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:56:29 pm
Have the US sent any anti missile systems to Ukraine? The few clips I saw before of Ukraine launching interceptors were old Soviet BUKs and Im sure I read sometimes they would use planes to shoot down cruise missiles.
Taken from the 10:48 update on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-63193124

"The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System - NASAMS - is due in Ukraine by the end of November, according to the Pentagon."
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10972 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Ukraine clearly has some kind of missile defense or strategy - what exactly it is, I dont know. The Ukrainian MOD reported this morning that they managed to shoot down 41 of the 75 cruise missiles that Russia launched. 

I think cruise missiles travel subsonic so could have been a mixture of anti-aircraft weapons + Air Force intercepts? Unsure.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,404
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10973 on: Today at 02:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:12:35 pm
Ukraine clearly has some kind of missile defense or strategy - what exactly it is, I dont know. The Ukrainian MOD reported this morning that they managed to shoot down 41 of the 75 cruise missiles that Russia launched. 

I think cruise missiles travel subsonic so could have been a mixture of anti-aircraft weapons + Air Force intercepts? Unsure.
Ive seen a video of one missile being shot down by MANPADS. I assume this is typical
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:59 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,821
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10974 on: Today at 02:24:11 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 11:38:30 am
Looks like the German Consulate was hit in Kyiv last night

Spiegel.de asked the German abassador, and she said it was just a reception place to apply for visas, and had been closed since February. She also said "it looks like only a few windows in the tower block shattered". That sound ls neither like it was a deliberate attack, nor like there is any interest in interpreting it as one.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,821
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10975 on: Today at 02:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:12:35 pm
Ukraine clearly has some kind of missile defense or strategy - what exactly it is, I dont know. The Ukrainian MOD reported this morning that they managed to shoot down 41 of the 75 cruise missiles that Russia launched. 

I think cruise missiles travel subsonic so could have been a mixture of anti-aircraft weapons + Air Force intercepts? Unsure.

They will be getting more. Germany is fast tracking delivery of an anti-air system, with 3 more to be delivered later.






I'm still unsure how to feel about this proxy war Europe are leading. They are happy to provide weapons and money, as long as Ukraine provides bodies to use them and to be killed.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,425
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10976 on: Today at 02:50:44 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:29:43 pm
They will be getting more. Germany is fast tracking delivery of an anti-air system, with 3 more to be delivered later.






I'm still unsure how to feel about this proxy war Europe are leading. They are happy to provide weapons and money, as long as Ukraine provides bodies to use them and to be killed.
The war is being led by Putin, not Europe.  But what do you think is the alternative?  Do you think NATO should be getting directly involved?  Or do you think they should be leaving Russia to it?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10977 on: Today at 02:53:17 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:29:43 pm
They are happy to provide weapons and money, as long as Ukraine provides bodies to use them and to be killed.


The alternative is do nothing and watch them get slaughtered.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,652
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10978 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:29:43 pm
I'm still unsure how to feel about this proxy war Europe are leading. They are happy to provide weapons and money, as long as Ukraine provides bodies to use them and to be killed.

Have you read Homage to Catalonia by Orwell?

It explores the different perspectives from various factions of brits on the left (and other nationalities of course), and how they saw this exact question - albeit in the context of having a different fascist to fight.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10979 on: Today at 03:03:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:29:43 pm
They will be getting more. Germany is fast tracking delivery of an anti-air system, with 3 more to be delivered later.






I'm still unsure how to feel about this proxy war Europe are leading. They are happy to provide weapons and money, as long as Ukraine provides bodies to use them and to be killed.


Think the Ukrainians would disagree. In fact, they themselves are the biggest driver in all of this. Think they are quite happy to receive the weapons to defend their homeland, which is a concept for some reason that is lost on a lot of people.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,821
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10980 on: Today at 03:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Have you read Homage to Catalonia by Orwell?

It explores the different perspectives from various factions of brits on the left (and other nationalities of course), and how they saw this exact question - albeit in the context of having a different fascist to fight.

Yep. One of my favourites. Probably the best, and most readable explanation of the different fractions of the left.

I haven't thought about it from that perspective though.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,821
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10981 on: Today at 03:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:03:36 pm

Think the Ukrainians would disagree. In fact, they themselves are the biggest driver in all of this. Think they are quite happy to receive the weapons to defend their homeland, which is a concept for some reason that is lost on a lot of people.

Don't you think they'd rather also receive troops? A bit of air support, maybe?

Europe are very much involed in this war, and on one hand I find it a bit cowardly to not just admit it, and send their own troops into it. But on the other hand, I suppose Ukraine just isn't a member state, and while there is a lot of sympathy, there is no obligation to become active. Plus I suppose at the end, every country is looking after themselves first, and sending your people to die elsewhere is not a popular idea.

Then there is the whole issue of countries being liberated by foreign troops. It rarely ends well. It might be different in this case, as Ukraine is a neiboiring country and will surely become an EU.member soon after the war.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,652
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10982 on: Today at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:20:16 pm
Yep. One of my favourites. Probably the best, and most readable explanation of the different fractions of the left.

I haven't thought about it from that perspective though.

Feel like I need to reread it after the last few years. But for some reason I thought it went into detail (maybe in appendix) about all the various factions and their acronyms 'back home' and the various ways they 'supported' the fight against fascism.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Up
« previous next »
 