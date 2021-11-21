Looks like the German Consulate was hit in Kyiv last night



I expect accidentally. I've seen a few people imply Russia may have used high accuracy missiles but it seems like more indiscriminate shelling to me. You don't need high technology to hit a city the size of Kiev!Either way though it's doing Russia's cause no good at all. That they're willing to indiscriminately fire upon civilians isn't news to anyone so it's hardly a "you poked the bear, now look what happens" moment.Hopefully the leaders of nations currently perched upon the fence because it suits them to take advantage of Russia's fossil fuel excesses will speak out but I won't be holding my breath on that.Has there been any intelligence on where the missiles were launched from? As in, were they in Ukrainian territory or launched from Russia?