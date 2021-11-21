Think the Ukrainians would disagree. In fact, they themselves are the biggest driver in all of this. Think they are quite happy to receive the weapons to defend their homeland, which is a concept for some reason that is lost on a lot of people.
Don't you think they'd rather also receive troops? A bit of air support, maybe?
Europe are very much involed in this war, and on one hand I find it a bit cowardly to not just admit it, and send their own troops into it. But on the other hand, I suppose Ukraine just isn't a member state, and while there is a lot of sympathy, there is no obligation to become active. Plus I suppose at the end, every country is looking after themselves first, and sending your people to die elsewhere is not a popular idea.
Then there is the whole issue of countries being liberated by foreign troops. It rarely ends well. It might be different in this case, as Ukraine is a neiboiring country and will surely become an EU.member soon after the war.