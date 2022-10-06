« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 6, 2022, 07:58:24 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October  6, 2022, 04:56:09 pm
Timothy Snyder has a long and detailed piece on the state of play and the endgame in his substack.

https://snyder.substack.com/p/how-does-the-russo-ukrainian-war?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=auto_share

Thanks for that Ray. I subscribe to his substack myself but hadn't got round to reading this.

Snyder's analyses are always stimulating. Some of the stuff seems wild. I remember him saying several years ago that Trump would not surrender power without some kind of fight and that ordinary American citizens needed to be concerned about a Trump coup d'etat. That seemed far fetched, until.....

His stuff on Ukraine has been right more than wrong too. (He is of course a specialist on Ukraine, Belarus and Russia). So we ought to take this prediction seriously.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 6, 2022, 08:28:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  6, 2022, 07:58:24 pm
Thanks for that Ray. I subscribe to his substack myself but hadn't got round to reading this.

Snyder's analyses are always stimulating. Some of the stuff seems wild. I remember him saying several years ago that Trump would not surrender power without some kind of fight and that ordinary American citizens needed to be concerned about a Trump coup d'etat. That seemed far fetched, until.....

His stuff on Ukraine has been right more than wrong too. (He is of course a specialist on Ukraine, Belarus and Russia). So we ought to take this prediction seriously.



I thought we were meant to mistrust The Experts, you know, and go on the evidence of what we can see with our collective Eye, and stuff...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 6, 2022, 08:45:11 pm
Quote
Before I lay this out, we will first have to clear away the nuclear static.  Speaking of nuclear war in a broad, general way, we imagine that the Russo-Ukrainian War is all about us.  We feel like the victims.  We talk about our fears and anxieties.  We write click-bait headlines about the end of the world.  But this war is almost certainly not going to end with an exchange of nuclear weapons.  States with nuclear weapons have been fighting and losing wars since 1945, without using them.  Nuclear powers lose humiliating wars in places like Vietnam and Afghanistan and do not use nuclear weapons.

To be sure, there is a certain temptation to concede mentally to nuclear blackmail.  Once the subject of nuclear war is raised, it seems overwhelmingly important, and we become depressed and obsessed.  That is just where Putin is trying to lead us with his vague allusions to nuclear weapons.  Once we take his cue, we imagine threats that Russia is not actually making.  We start talking about a Ukrainian surrender, just to relieve the psychological pressure we feel.

Excellent stuff.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
October 6, 2022, 09:07:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October  6, 2022, 07:58:24 pm
Thanks for that Ray. I subscribe to his substack myself but hadn't got round to reading this.

Snyder's analyses are always stimulating. Some of the stuff seems wild. I remember him saying several years ago that Trump would not surrender power without some kind of fight and that ordinary American citizens needed to be concerned about a Trump coup d'etat. That seemed far fetched, until.....

His stuff on Ukraine has been right more than wrong too. (He is of course a specialist on Ukraine, Belarus and Russia). So we ought to take this prediction seriously.

tbf, a lot of US comedians like Colbert and Maher pretty much stated this years in advance of Jan 6th.

As for the nukes, I'll admit it's been preying on my mind the past few days. But the snippet posted by Lone Star rings true - we can't let that implied threat dominate our lives. For one thing, we have far more real and practical problems in our day to day lives to be stressed and depressed over. ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:59:56 am
Joe Biden says we are are closer to nuclear war now for the first time since 1962. Thinks if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon it could lead to armageddon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:19:32 am
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 06:59:56 am
Joe Biden says we are are closer to nuclear war now for the first time since 1962. Thinks if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon it could lead to armageddon.

Think he might just be trying to tell people that the funds the USA is sending the Ukraine are to prevent this from happening. The right/Trump crowd are complaining that those funds should be going towards the rebuilding of Florida after Cyclone Ian.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:23:01 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:19:32 am
Think he might just be trying to tell people that the funds the USA is sending the Ukraine are to prevent this from happening. The right/Trump crowd are complaining that those funds should be going towards the rebuilding of Florida after Cyclone Ian.

Or maybe you know he's just genuinely concerned Russia has a madman in charge.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:49:05 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:23:01 am
Or maybe you know he's just genuinely concerned Russia has a madman in charge.
I'm old enough to remember you saying that what they say in public isn't always the reality ;)
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on October  3, 2022, 11:36:33 am
NATO at present has to play the hard line with Putin but what they say in public and what they do in reality is another matter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:04:09 am
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 06:59:56 am
Joe Biden says we are are closer to nuclear war now for the first time since 1962. Thinks if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon it could lead to armageddon.

Oh FFS. Can't somebody take Putin out asap please?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:37:28 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:04:09 am
Oh FFS. Can't somebody take Putin out asap please?

I think that's the point of Biden's comment to be honest. Even if Putin is crazy enough to risk it, there must be someone close to him with a sharper sense of self preservation. It's a reminder to them that they're running out of time to stop this madman.

Problem is Putin's henchmen and lieutenants are as dirty as he is. The power vacuum should Vlad fall from a window would be dangerously chaotic. Nobody likely wants the job because whoever replaces Putin will have a huge target on their back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:52:23 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:37:28 am
I think that's the point of Biden's comment to be honest. Even if Putin is crazy enough to risk it, there must be someone close to him with a sharper sense of self preservation. It's a reminder to them that they're running out of time to stop this madman.

Problem is Putin's henchmen and lieutenants are as dirty as he is. The power vacuum should Vlad fall from a window would be dangerously chaotic. Nobody likely wants the job because whoever replaces Putin will have a huge target on their back.
One thing I took from the substack posted on the previous page is that the two biggest Putin critics so far also happen to be the two people in Russia who have their own armies. So at least we have an idea of who the runners and riders are now. Not that it's very comforting.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:54:07 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:49:05 am
I'm old enough to remember you saying that what they say in public isn't always the reality ;)

100% I'd take everything everyone is saying with a huge punch of salt right now, both sides will be keeping their real intentions close to their chest and playing psych games.

Russia is clearly losing the war on the battlefield and have decided that waving their nuclear capabilities around may get them some concessions, maybe even a halt to Ukraines offensive. They desperately need to stop them by any means possible as it looks like mobilisation will fail as they have neither the equipment or the quality of soldier to change things whilst the West backs Ukraine.

My reading is that NATO have decided there's a small possibility of a tactical nuke being used and are playing a game to stop that being a possibility. Raise the prospect of full nuclear war to spook China, India etc to get on the phone to Putin to pressurise him not to use a tactical. Plus it wouldn't surprise me in the least if the recent leak to the NY Times about the car bomb plus Elon Musk's recent activity is actually a play to get Putin thinking it's possible to weaken the West's resolve against Russia. Keep that spinning whilst Ukraine takes more and more territory back until Russia's defeat is undeniable and the small possibility of using a tactical nuke is gone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:59:44 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:54:07 am
100% I'd take everything everyone is saying with a huge punch of salt right now, both sides will be keeping their real intentions close to their chest and playing psych games.

Russia is clearly losing the war on the battlefield and have decided that waving their nuclear capabilities around may get them some concessions, maybe even a halt to Ukraines offensive. They desperately need to stop them by any means possible as it looks like mobilisation will fail as they have neither the equipment or the quality of soldier to change things whilst the West backs Ukraine.

My reading is that NATO have decided there's a small possibility of a tactical nuke being used and are playing a game to stop that being a possibility. Raise the prospect of full nuclear war to spook China, India etc to get on the phone to Putin to pressurise him not to use a tactical. Plus it wouldn't surprise me in the least if the recent leak to the NY Times about the car bomb plus Elon Musk's recent activity is actually a play to get Putin thinking it's possible to weaken the West's resolve against Russia. Keep that spinning whilst Ukraine takes more and more territory back until Russia's defeat is undeniable and the small possibility of using a tactical nuke is gone.

I like your take on things. Keep em coming 👍
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:07:31 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:37:28 am
I think that's the point of Biden's comment to be honest. Even if Putin is crazy enough to risk it, there must be someone close to him with a sharper sense of self preservation. It's a reminder to them that they're running out of time to stop this madman.

Problem is Putin's henchmen and lieutenants are as dirty as he is. The power vacuum should Vlad fall from a window would be dangerously chaotic. Nobody likely wants the job because whoever replaces Putin will have a huge target on their back.

I think Biden is actually trying to keep Ukraine in the news cycle as much as possible. Domestic audiences in the US dont fear a nuclear exchange as much as the Europeans do, however a large number of Republicans oppose the war simply because the mainstream folks support Ukraine, and the far right have always been supporters of Putin.

So as per your point, they are trying to paint Putin in the same corner as they did with Ghaddafi and Saddam, in order to justify their continuance of support for the Zelensky government. The fear I believe however is the waning support for Ukraine in the face of high inflation, which in the long run could cripple the American effort. So they play into that fear and leverage it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:49:22 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 12:07:31 pm
I think Biden is actually trying to keep Ukraine in the news cycle as much as possible. Domestic audiences in the US dont fear a nuclear exchange as much as the Europeans do, however a large number of Republicans oppose the war simply because the mainstream folks support Ukraine, and the far right have always been supporters of Putin.

So as per your point, they are trying to paint Putin in the same corner as they did with Ghaddafi and Saddam, in order to justify their continuance of support for the Zelensky government. The fear I believe however is the waning support for Ukraine in the face of high inflation, which in the long run could cripple the American effort. So they play into that fear and leverage it.

Ukraine's biggest problem going forward is now the American midterms. A red wave is a huge issue for them. I've been watching and reading a lot of American news over the last while and the depressing truth is they are more concerned about gas prices and inflation than dead Ukrainians.

I suppose Ukraine not being next door to them plays into that but you have to be concerned given the noises from the GOP.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:32:12 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:49:22 pm
Ukraine's biggest problem going forward is now the American midterms. A red wave is a huge issue for them. I've been watching and reading a lot of American news over the last while and the depressing truth is they are more concerned about gas prices and inflation than dead Ukrainians.

I suppose Ukraine not being next door to them plays into that but you have to be concerned given the noises from the GOP.

There isn't going to be a red wave. Have you not seen how the GOP are struggling to make an impact with their Trump picked lunatic candidates?

At best, they retake the house by four or five seats, after which they will impeach Biden every time he sneezes. They will offer nothing in terms of policy proposal.

In the Senate, the Democrats look set to establish an outright majority, which will neutralise Sinema and Manchin as power brokers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:49:10 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:32:12 pm
There isn't going to be a red wave. Have you not seen how the GOP are struggling to make an impact with their Trump picked lunatic candidates?

At best, they retake the house by four or five seats, after which they will impeach Biden every time he sneezes. They will offer nothing in terms of policy proposal.

In the Senate, the Democrats look set to establish an outright majority, which will neutralise Sinema and Manchin as power brokers.
It also feels like it's reached a point that the US could largely withdraw its military support and that it wouldn't change the outcome of the war.  Unless the US were to flip and side with Russia (not even a Trump-led administration would do that!) then any change in approach from the US would only serve to lengthen the war and drag out the pain for everyone, including themselves.  The US alienating their allies in Europe when they are facing constant challenge from China would also seem like a tactical own goal.

I suppose there's a small chance that the US backing away may lead to some nations in Europe doing likewise but it feels like everyone in Europe is too far in now to do that.  Anything other than a full Russian withdrawal is storing up problems for Europe - particularly the east of the bloc - and hopefully lessons have been learned over how blase nations were to Crimea being "annexed".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:53:49 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eFGcobbIxO4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eFGcobbIxO4</a>

Interesting that while Russia refuses to assert where the borders of their freshly annexed regions lie, Zelensky makes a point of stating that they're retaking annexed territory with their recent gains. Seems like he's trying to make it clear that they've already called Putin's bluff and nothing has happened, so support for Ukraine should continue or even escalate.

Also found this channel that does daily updates of the front lines, similar to the Reporting from Ukraine channel I linked recently. They often report on slightly different areas since there are multiple fronts so watching both gives us a good overview.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hjhsxq_SRPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hjhsxq_SRPU</a>

He also uses this map which is pretty cool, if you click the clock in the bottom right of the page you can step through time and see how the fronts have been progressing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:22:02 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 12:07:31 pm
I think Biden is actually trying to keep Ukraine in the news cycle as much as possible. Domestic audiences in the US dont fear a nuclear exchange as much as the Europeans do, however a large number of Republicans oppose the war simply because the mainstream folks support Ukraine, and the far right have always been supporters of Putin.

So as per your point, they are trying to paint Putin in the same corner as they did with Ghaddafi and Saddam, in order to justify their continuance of support for the Zelensky government. The fear I believe however is the waning support for Ukraine in the face of high inflation, which in the long run could cripple the American effort. So they play into that fear and leverage it.



 :lmao
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:39:37 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:49:22 pm
Ukraine's biggest problem going forward is now the American midterms. A red wave is a huge issue for them. I've been watching and reading a lot of American news over the last while and the depressing truth is they are more concerned about gas prices and inflation than dead Ukrainians.

I suppose Ukraine not being next door to them plays into that but you have to be concerned given the noises from the GOP.

Might be better to rely on actual data rather than your perceptions from news shows.


@ianbremmer
% of americans who say the united states should continue to provide weapons to ukraine

august 2022: 51%
october 2022: 66%

-reuters/ipsos
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:15:35 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 02:39:37 pm
Might be better to rely on actual data rather than your perceptions from news shows.


@ianbremmer
% of americans who say the united states should continue to provide weapons to ukraine

august 2022: 51%
october 2022: 66%

-reuters/ipsos

How dare you with these facts
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:31:00 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October  6, 2022, 04:56:09 pm
Timothy Snyder has a long and detailed piece on the state of play and the endgame in his substack.

https://snyder.substack.com/p/how-does-the-russo-ukrainian-war?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=auto_share

I think the big question here is if the internal struggle Synder speaks of will actually come to fruition. The oligarchs certainly haven't shown the interest in replacing Putin that some may have thought the sanctions on them may have elicited. The possibility of a power vacuum with various factions with private militias seeking power seems more likely to occur than a popular uprising at the moment.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:15:31 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:54:07 am
/snip

I agree. The only reason Putin is even touting nukes is because he's out of options. The conventional war has effectively already been lost, with Russian forces completely on the defensive.

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 12:07:31 pm
I think Biden is actually trying to keep Ukraine in the news cycle as much as possible. Domestic audiences in the US dont fear a nuclear exchange as much as the Europeans do, however a large number of Republicans oppose the war simply because the mainstream folks support Ukraine, and the far right have always been supporters of Putin.

So as per your point, they are trying to paint Putin in the same corner as they did with Ghaddafi and Saddam, in order to justify their continuance of support for the Zelensky government. The fear I believe however is the waning support for Ukraine in the face of high inflation, which in the long run could cripple the American effort. So they play into that fear and leverage it.

I think your point on how contrarian Republicans currently are is very important. They oppose almost everything Democrat simply because it is Democrat. It's therefore very important for Biden to appeal directly to the American people as to the seriousness of the threat, even if the threat itself is still just theoretical. Republicans are only interested in culture wars.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:29:34 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:22:02 pm


 :lmao

I think he was implying that the American public arent too concerned about a nuclear blast or two in Europe.

Thats for those who even now where Europe is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:50:49 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:29:34 pm
I think he was implying that the American public arent too concerned about a nuclear blast or two in Europe.

Thats for those who even now where Europe is.

We none of us know where you're up is...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:12:25 am
Quote from: KIFS on October  6, 2022, 06:47:20 am
Curious, has the Kerch Bridge been left intact to allow an escape route for RU when the Ukrainians start to push into Crimea or is there another reason?
Quote
Key bridge linking Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

Images show burning train carriages and collapsed road sections on the Kerch bridge, a key supply route for Russian troops opened by Vladimir Putin in 2018

The Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea, a hated symbol of the Kremlins occupation of the southern Ukrainian peninsular and one of Vladimir Putins prestige projects, has been hit by a massive explosion.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/08/crimea-kerch-bridge-explosions-russia-ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:32:15 am
The fires out now, looks like all of it is unusable for the foreseeable

https://mobile.twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1578638416194912256

Be interesting what any engineers on here thought of the damage and how long to repair?
