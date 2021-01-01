Oh FFS. Can't somebody take Putin out asap please?
I think that's the point of Biden's comment to be honest. Even if Putin is crazy enough to risk it, there must be someone
close to him with a sharper sense of self preservation. It's a reminder to them that they're running out of time to stop this madman.
Problem is Putin's henchmen and lieutenants are as dirty as he is. The power vacuum should Vlad fall from a window would be dangerously chaotic. Nobody likely wants the job because whoever replaces Putin will have a huge target on their back.