Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 563539 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10880 on: Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:56:09 pm
Timothy Snyder has a long and detailed piece on the state of play and the endgame in his substack.

https://snyder.substack.com/p/how-does-the-russo-ukrainian-war?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=auto_share

Thanks for that Ray. I subscribe to his substack myself but hadn't got round to reading this.

Snyder's analyses are always stimulating. Some of the stuff seems wild. I remember him saying several years ago that Trump would not surrender power without some kind of fight and that ordinary American citizens needed to be concerned about a Trump coup d'etat. That seemed far fetched, until.....

His stuff on Ukraine has been right more than wrong too. (He is of course a specialist on Ukraine, Belarus and Russia). So we ought to take this prediction seriously.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10881 on: Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm
Thanks for that Ray. I subscribe to his substack myself but hadn't got round to reading this.

Snyder's analyses are always stimulating. Some of the stuff seems wild. I remember him saying several years ago that Trump would not surrender power without some kind of fight and that ordinary American citizens needed to be concerned about a Trump coup d'etat. That seemed far fetched, until.....

His stuff on Ukraine has been right more than wrong too. (He is of course a specialist on Ukraine, Belarus and Russia). So we ought to take this prediction seriously.



I thought we were meant to mistrust The Experts, you know, and go on the evidence of what we can see with our collective Eye, and stuff...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10882 on: Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm »
Quote
Before I lay this out, we will first have to clear away the nuclear static.  Speaking of nuclear war in a broad, general way, we imagine that the Russo-Ukrainian War is all about us.  We feel like the victims.  We talk about our fears and anxieties.  We write click-bait headlines about the end of the world.  But this war is almost certainly not going to end with an exchange of nuclear weapons.  States with nuclear weapons have been fighting and losing wars since 1945, without using them.  Nuclear powers lose humiliating wars in places like Vietnam and Afghanistan and do not use nuclear weapons.

To be sure, there is a certain temptation to concede mentally to nuclear blackmail.  Once the subject of nuclear war is raised, it seems overwhelmingly important, and we become depressed and obsessed.  That is just where Putin is trying to lead us with his vague allusions to nuclear weapons.  Once we take his cue, we imagine threats that Russia is not actually making.  We start talking about a Ukrainian surrender, just to relieve the psychological pressure we feel.

Excellent stuff.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10883 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:58:24 pm
Thanks for that Ray. I subscribe to his substack myself but hadn't got round to reading this.

Snyder's analyses are always stimulating. Some of the stuff seems wild. I remember him saying several years ago that Trump would not surrender power without some kind of fight and that ordinary American citizens needed to be concerned about a Trump coup d'etat. That seemed far fetched, until.....

His stuff on Ukraine has been right more than wrong too. (He is of course a specialist on Ukraine, Belarus and Russia). So we ought to take this prediction seriously.

tbf, a lot of US comedians like Colbert and Maher pretty much stated this years in advance of Jan 6th.

As for the nukes, I'll admit it's been preying on my mind the past few days. But the snippet posted by Lone Star rings true - we can't let that implied threat dominate our lives. For one thing, we have far more real and practical problems in our day to day lives to be stressed and depressed over. ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10884 on: Today at 06:59:56 am »
Joe Biden says we are are closer to nuclear war now for the first time since 1962. Thinks if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon it could lead to armageddon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10885 on: Today at 07:19:32 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 06:59:56 am
Joe Biden says we are are closer to nuclear war now for the first time since 1962. Thinks if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon it could lead to armageddon.

Think he might just be trying to tell people that the funds the USA is sending the Ukraine are to prevent this from happening. The right/Trump crowd are complaining that those funds should be going towards the rebuilding of Florida after Cyclone Ian.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10886 on: Today at 07:23:01 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:19:32 am
Think he might just be trying to tell people that the funds the USA is sending the Ukraine are to prevent this from happening. The right/Trump crowd are complaining that those funds should be going towards the rebuilding of Florida after Cyclone Ian.

Or maybe you know he's just genuinely concerned Russia has a madman in charge.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10887 on: Today at 08:49:05 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:23:01 am
Or maybe you know he's just genuinely concerned Russia has a madman in charge.
I'm old enough to remember you saying that what they say in public isn't always the reality ;)
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on October  3, 2022, 11:36:33 am
NATO at present has to play the hard line with Putin but what they say in public and what they do in reality is another matter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10888 on: Today at 09:04:09 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 06:59:56 am
Joe Biden says we are are closer to nuclear war now for the first time since 1962. Thinks if Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon it could lead to armageddon.

Oh FFS. Can't somebody take Putin out asap please?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10889 on: Today at 09:37:28 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:04:09 am
Oh FFS. Can't somebody take Putin out asap please?

I think that's the point of Biden's comment to be honest. Even if Putin is crazy enough to risk it, there must be someone close to him with a sharper sense of self preservation. It's a reminder to them that they're running out of time to stop this madman.

Problem is Putin's henchmen and lieutenants are as dirty as he is. The power vacuum should Vlad fall from a window would be dangerously chaotic. Nobody likely wants the job because whoever replaces Putin will have a huge target on their back.
