Timothy Snyder has a long and detailed piece on the state of play and the endgame in his substack.



https://snyder.substack.com/p/how-does-the-russo-ukrainian-war?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=auto_share



Thanks for that Ray. I subscribe to his substack myself but hadn't got round to reading this.Snyder's analyses are always stimulating. Some of the stuff seems wild. I remember him saying several years ago that Trump would not surrender power without some kind of fight and that ordinary American citizens needed to be concerned about a Trump coup d'etat. That seemed far fetched, until.....His stuff on Ukraine has been right more than wrong too. (He is of course a specialist on Ukraine, Belarus and Russia). So we ought to take this prediction seriously.