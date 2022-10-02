« previous next »
« Reply #10840 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm »
All bets are off if Ukraine isolates Crimea.

Starting to genuinely worry about Putin crossing the line.
« Reply #10841 on: Today at 10:46:15 am »
Their folding like a deck of cards!

Will Vlad be able to stomach the humiliation....?
« Reply #10842 on: Today at 10:49:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
It seems that in splitting the Russian forces, the Crimea will essentially be cut off.

Yep.

The land bridge looks like it's going to go, shortly.

That just leaves the bridge Russia constructed over the sea.
« Reply #10843 on: Today at 10:51:17 am »
I´m seeing all sorts of conflicting reports, but I haven´t seen anything yet backing up that its a full blown rout from Kerson. Most are saying they have pushed about 15kms towards Kherson - but some are claiming its an organised Russian withdrawal (which based off everything so far would be a first....) and some are saying its a full blown panicked rout. Suppose only those on the ground will really know....

Has anyone got any links?
« Reply #10844 on: Today at 11:10:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:41:30 pm
Without wanting to digress from the seriousness of whats happening in the Ukraine, this is a pretty good piece on the how frivolous people like Musk see the world. Everything is an easy fix.

What Elon Musks texts tell us about men, money and power.

https://amp.brisbanetimes.com.au/business/entrepreneurship/what-elon-musk-s-texts-tell-us-about-men-money-and-power-20221002-p5bmil.html

Tesla's stock price took an 8% hit the same day Musk tweeted. The war is causing supply chain issues, and contributed to Tesla not hitting its targets, hence the drop in price, the biggest 1 day drop since early June.
I'm struggling to see this as a coincidence. I think he wants the war to end because it's bad for his business. He also needs Tesla do be doing well given his purchase of Twitter. He sees ending the war as a problem to solve, except it's not an engineering problem and it's not his area of expertise. His arrogance and ignorance got the better of him, not for the first time.
« Reply #10845 on: Today at 11:27:10 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:33:33 am
I was struggling to find regular, clear updates of what's happening with the Ukraine counter-attack but I've come across this guy who does ~5 minute daily updates that cover what went on the previous day in a really concise manner. It really helps to get an idea of what's happening on the ground and how much ground is being gained/lose in context of the entire country. He's pro-Ukraine but from the few videos I've watched seems to readily admit when an attack fails.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg</a>

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:51:17 am
I´m seeing all sorts of conflicting reports, but I haven´t seen anything yet backing up that its a full blown rout from Kerson. Most are saying they have pushed about 15kms towards Kherson - but some are claiming its an organised Russian withdrawal (which based off everything so far would be a first....) and some are saying its a full blown panicked rout. Suppose only those on the ground will really know....

Has anyone got any links?

This chap was recommended. Ukraine's tactics seem to be bypass the strong points, press the line until it collapses, and then see if the Russians abandon the strong points rather than let themselves be cut off.

It's a very methodical approach, and probably maximizes the effectiveness of their resources. It's not full proof; as the chap points out, weather has frustrated operations, and there have been local counter attacks. But it seems Russias supply issues prevents them from going on the offensive.

From what we've seen on attacks on the Russian navy, resupply via the sea probably isn't an option, but an evacuation by ship could be a massacre.
« Reply #10846 on: Today at 01:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:46:15 am
Will Vlad be able to stomach the humiliation....?

I heard a generous portion of polonium helps with digestion.
« Reply #10847 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:27:10 am
This chap was recommended. Ukraine's tactics seem to be bypass the strong points, press the line until it collapses, and then see if the Russians abandon the strong points rather than let themselves be cut off.

It's a very methodical approach, and probably maximizes the effectiveness of their resources. It's not full proof; as the chap points out, weather has frustrated operations, and there have been local counter attacks. But it seems Russias supply issues prevents them from going on the offensive.

From what we've seen on attacks on the Russian navy, resupply via the sea probably isn't an option, but an evacuation by ship could be a massacre.

I did watch that video, and it was interesting and explained the situation well. It´s just I didn´t necessarily see the full-scale Kherson collapse and danger of cutting off the Crimean land bridge before Christmas that some are referring to
« Reply #10848 on: Today at 02:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:46:14 pm
I did watch that video, and it was interesting and explained the situation well. It´s just I didn´t necessarily see the full-scale Kherson collapse and danger of cutting off the Crimean land bridge before Christmas that some are referring to

Yeah, I was just  using that video to share the guy's channel. I'm waiting to see if he covers it, as I'm having the same trouble as you, squaring these collapse reports with his analysis.  :thumbup
