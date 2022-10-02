I was struggling to find regular, clear updates of what's happening with the Ukraine counter-attack but I've come across this guy who does ~5 minute daily updates that cover what went on the previous day in a really concise manner. It really helps to get an idea of what's happening on the ground and how much ground is being gained/lose in context of the entire country. He's pro-Ukraine but from the few videos I've watched seems to readily admit when an attack fails.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B31J4FaZhpg</a>
I´m seeing all sorts of conflicting reports, but I haven´t seen anything yet backing up that its a full blown rout from Kerson. Most are saying they have pushed about 15kms towards Kherson - but some are claiming its an organised Russian withdrawal (which based off everything so far would be a first....) and some are saying its a full blown panicked rout. Suppose only those on the ground will really know....
Has anyone got any links?
This chap was recommended. Ukraine's tactics seem to be bypass the strong points, press the line until it collapses, and then see if the Russians abandon the strong points rather than let themselves be cut off.
It's a very methodical approach, and probably maximizes the effectiveness of their resources. It's not full proof; as the chap points out, weather has frustrated operations, and there have been local counter attacks. But it seems Russias supply issues prevents them from going on the offensive.
From what we've seen on attacks on the Russian navy, resupply via the sea probably isn't an option, but an evacuation by ship could be a massacre.