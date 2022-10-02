Without wanting to digress from the seriousness of whats happening in the Ukraine, this is a pretty good piece on the how frivolous people like Musk see the world. Everything is an easy fix.



What Elon Musks texts tell us about men, money and power.



Tesla's stock price took an 8% hit the same day Musk tweeted. The war is causing supply chain issues, and contributed to Tesla not hitting its targets, hence the drop in price, the biggest 1 day drop since early June.I'm struggling to see this as a coincidence. I think he wants the war to end because it's bad for his business. He also needs Tesla do be doing well given his purchase of Twitter. He sees ending the war as a problem to solve, except it's not an engineering problem and it's not his area of expertise. His arrogance and ignorance got the better of him, not for the first time.