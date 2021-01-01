surely chemical weapons would be more likely. straight out of the syria playbook, and more of a progression in terms of boundary breaking.



having said that, the calculations should be different now. western actors and electorates are back on board with responding to and trying to prevent genocide after a decade or so of isolationist navel gazing left syria to be destroyed because it was apparently easier to sleep well at night leaving syrian civilians to be targeted and the surviving population displaced, than it was to try to do something about it because 'its complicated'



I think chemical weapons, and tactical nukes for that matter, would be a miscalculation for Putin either way.For a start, I don't think they really give him any particular battlefield advantage over and above what he has now. Despite their poor performance overall, the Russian armies main strength is its artillery and they already have the ability to flatten an entire square mile without having to resort to chemical or nuclear weapons. He can also launch them into civilian areas if he wants and that would not be an escalation from where we are now because he's already done it.The other thing though is that Putin's only real way out now is to play the long game, and hope that Ukraine's Western partners either lose interest, get sick of the increased gas bills, or that some major elections go his way like the US mid terms. He basically needs that Western unity to dissolve away, and using chemical or nuclear weapons would have the opposite effect.