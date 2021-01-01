« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:10:28 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:38:48 am
If Putin is toppled would that also expose the scumbag Ramzan Kadyrov to justice?

Seeing the four smug prats put in charge of the land grabbed Ukrainian regions I came up with only four possible scenarios of where they'll be in four months time:
1) Dead
2) Captured
3) In hiding
4) Administering a nuclear wasteland after Putin has shown the world what a strong man he is

It felt like the 2022 equivalent of being banished to Siberia but those clowns were lapping it up.
Kadyrov is one of Putin's fiercest critics at the moment. If Putin got toppled, he'd likely be doing the toppling.

Unfortunately I don't see a scenario where Putin gets replaced by someone more reasonable, any scenario where he gets brought down likely leads to something worse.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:18:23 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:10:28 am
Kadyrov is one of Putin's fiercest critics at the moment. If Putin got toppled, he'd likely be doing the toppling.

Unfortunately I don't see a scenario where Putin gets replaced by someone more reasonable, any scenario where he gets brought down likely leads to something worse.

You could be right.  There will definitely be an uncertain power vaccuum there.
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:20:24 am
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:06:03 pm
There's 25,000 Russians trapped on that bank apparently, so could get very messy very quickly.

If they can take Kherson and get as far as the Azov sea, they'll have cut the land bridge to Crimea and they'll be in range to destroy the actual bridge as well.

Think we might be about to find out whether Putin is willing to use nukes or not.

surely chemical weapons would be more likely. straight out of the syria playbook, and more of a progression in terms of boundary breaking.

having said that, the calculations should be different now. western actors and electorates are back on board with responding to and trying to prevent genocide after a decade or so of isolationist navel gazing left syria to be destroyed because it was apparently easier to sleep well at night leaving syrian civilians to be targeted and the surviving population displaced, than it was to try to do something about it because 'its complicated'
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:43:15 am
NATO isn't sinking the black sea fleet if Russia uses a tactical nuke in Ukraine, that would lead to all out nuclear conflict that doesn't bare thinking about. Biden has already made it clear they'll respond like that only if one inch of NATO territory is attacked which is why Ukraine is doing all it can to rush through NATO membership. As harsh as it seems America, the UK, France etc... aren't going to risk a nuclear war for the sake of Ukraine that's the bottom line.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:45:21 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:43:15 am
NATO isn't sinking the black sea fleet if Russia uses a tactical nuke in Ukraine, that would lead to all out nuclear conflict that doesn't bare thinking about. Biden has already made it clear they'll respond like that only if one inch of NATO territory is attacked which is why Ukraine is doing all it can to rush through NATO membership. As harsh as it seems America, the UK, France etc... aren't going to risk a nuclear war for the sake of Ukraine that's the bottom line.

Im glad youre here to share your military expertise and insight over a former CIA director on what US and allies may respond with. Im not sure were worthy of it, I think you should be keeping it a secret.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:52:17 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:45:21 am
Im glad youre here to share your military expertise and insight over a former CIA director on what US and allies may respond with. Im not sure were worthy of it, I think you should be keeping it a secret.

Oh im sorry, i didn't realise i needed some sort of military background to comment on the thread, there's me thinking it was a discussion forum. How foolish of me.

As we all know the CIA are the most reputable source of information on the planet.  :wave
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:01:26 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:52:17 am
Oh im sorry, i didn't realise i needed some sort of military background to comment on the thread, there's me thinking it was a discussion forum. How foolish of me.

As we all know the CIA are the most reputable source of information on the planet.  :wave

It is quite surprising you are now saying America wouldnt want to get involved in a nuclear war after forecasting pretty much nothing else 6 months ago. You mustve heard something.
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:08:28 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:52:17 am
As we all know the CIA are the most reputable source of information on the planet.  :wave
Not sure of the agencies involved, but I think it's fair to say US and NATO intelligence is on a better streak for assertively calling things correctly in this conflict than you have ;)
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:20:36 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:43:15 am
NATO isn't sinking the black sea fleet if Russia uses a tactical nuke in Ukraine, that would lead to all out nuclear conflict that doesn't bare thinking about. Biden has already made it clear they'll respond like that only if one inch of NATO territory is attacked which is why Ukraine is doing all it can to rush through NATO membership. As harsh as it seems America, the UK, France etc... aren't going to risk a nuclear war for the sake of Ukraine that's the bottom line.

So if Putin uses a nuke or nukes in Ukraine, what do you think NATO's response would be, and what do you think it should be?

And if weather patterns carry radioactive contamination into NATO territory, how should that response change as a result?

There's no diplomatic solution that I can see. There's likely frantic back channel activity on the potential repercussions of a nuclear strike, and that's probably the only thing staying Putin's hand. That can't last as he's running out of options. The military situation is on the verge of disintegrating, and he faces an outcome of less than what he started with if Ukraine moved against Crimea. Nobody's ready to talk yet.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:36:33 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:20:36 am
So if Putin uses a nuke or nukes in Ukraine, what do you think NATO's response would be, and what do you think it should be?

And if weather patterns carry radioactive contamination into NATO territory, how should that response change as a result?

There's no diplomatic solution that I can see. There's likely frantic back channel activity on the potential repercussions of a nuclear strike, and that's probably the only thing staying Putin's hand. That can't last as he's running out of options. The military situation is on the verge of disintegrating, and he faces an outcome of less than what he started with if Ukraine moved against Crimea. Nobody's ready to talk yet.


NATO at present has to play the hard line with Putin but what they say in public and what they do in reality is another matter.

There is no blood thicker than ink.

Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:45:20 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:20:24 am
surely chemical weapons would be more likely. straight out of the syria playbook, and more of a progression in terms of boundary breaking.

having said that, the calculations should be different now. western actors and electorates are back on board with responding to and trying to prevent genocide after a decade or so of isolationist navel gazing left syria to be destroyed because it was apparently easier to sleep well at night leaving syrian civilians to be targeted and the surviving population displaced, than it was to try to do something about it because 'its complicated'
I think chemical weapons, and tactical nukes for that matter, would be a miscalculation for Putin either way.

For a start, I don't think they really give him any particular battlefield advantage over and above what he has now.  Despite their poor performance overall, the Russian armies main strength is its artillery and they already have the ability to flatten an entire square mile without having to resort to chemical or nuclear weapons.  He can also launch them into civilian areas if he wants and that would not be an escalation from where we are now because he's already done it.

The other thing though is that Putin's only real way out now is to play the long game, and hope that Ukraine's Western partners either lose interest, get sick of the increased gas bills, or that some major elections go his way like the US mid terms.  He basically needs that Western unity to dissolve away, and using chemical or nuclear weapons would have the opposite effect.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:53:14 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:45:20 am
I think chemical weapons, and tactical nukes for that matter, would be a miscalculation for Putin either way.

For a start, I don't think they really give him any particular battlefield advantage over and above what he has now.  Despite their poor performance overall, the Russian armies main strength is its artillery and they already have the ability to flatten an entire square mile without having to resort to chemical or nuclear weapons.  He can also launch them into civilian areas if he wants and that would not be an escalation from where we are now because he's already done it.

The other thing though is that Putin's only real way out now is to play the long game, and hope that Ukraine's Western partners either lose interest, get sick of the increased gas bills, or that some major elections go his way like the US mid terms.  He basically needs that Western unity to dissolve away, and using chemical or nuclear weapons would have the opposite effect.

Not to up on American politics but what's the situation with the American mid terms. like in how will that effect Russian thinking in the field?
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:04:47 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:53:14 am
Not to up on American politics but what's the situation with the American mid terms. like in how will that effect Russian thinking in the field?
If US politics heads back in a Trumpy direction then Putin will now that Biden will be gone in a couple of years and the US will stop supporting Ukraine.  Then the whole Western coalition starts to fall apart.

If Biden does well in the midterms then he's got to think that the US will be supporting Ukraine for another 6 years, and he can't hold on that long.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:10:37 pm
The amazing thing about all this is that, in a way, Elon Musk (like him or not) has prevented an escalation so far to this war, by building Starlink in such a short period of time. Not only has the satellite linkage proved extremely useful to the Ukrainian military, it's also prevented the use of biological and chemical weapons by denying the Russians the ability to deny culpability. Live updates from the war, in places like Mariupol for example, allowed an unprecedented amount of information from the front lines to get out, which makes denying atrocities that much harder.

In a way, I think Starlink has to have been the most vital infrastructure the Ukrainians have in their arsenal, much more than any of the Western weapons have proven to be.
afc turkish

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:46:32 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:10:37 pm


In a way, I think Starlink has to have been the most vital infrastructure the Ukrainians have in their arsenal

When does Schwarzenegger come back from da futah?
Classycara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:47:40 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:45:20 am
I think chemical weapons, and tactical nukes for that matter, would be a miscalculation for Putin either way.

For a start, I don't think they really give him any particular battlefield advantage over and above what he has now.  Despite their poor performance overall, the Russian armies main strength is its artillery and they already have the ability to flatten an entire square mile without having to resort to chemical or nuclear weapons.  He can also launch them into civilian areas if he wants and that would not be an escalation from where we are now because he's already done it.

The other thing though is that Putin's only real way out now is to play the long game, and hope that Ukraine's Western partners either lose interest, get sick of the increased gas bills, or that some major elections go his way like the US mid terms.  He basically needs that Western unity to dissolve away, and using chemical or nuclear weapons would have the opposite effect.
agree with every word, well put together points

i was only commenting on that topic as there've been a lot of posts suggesting that putin is about to go nuclear and i think in the unlikely event he pulls something so extreme it would be more like the Douma chemical weapon attack rather than a something nuclear (regardless of the scale)
