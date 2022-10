There's 25,000 Russians trapped on that bank apparently, so could get very messy very quickly.



If they can take Kherson and get as far as the Azov sea, they'll have cut the land bridge to Crimea and they'll be in range to destroy the actual bridge as well.



Think we might be about to find out whether Putin is willing to use nukes or not.



surely chemical weapons would be more likely. straight out of the syria playbook, and more of a progression in terms of boundary breaking.having said that, the calculations should be different now. western actors and electorates are back on board with responding to and trying to prevent genocide after a decade or so of isolationist navel gazing left syria to be destroyed because it was apparently easier to sleep well at night leaving syrian civilians to be targeted and the surviving population displaced, than it was to try to do something about it because 'its complicated'