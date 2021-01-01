"This territory is now part of Russia. Attack it and we will see it as an invasion of our sovereign territory and it's WW3"



"Well the rest of this territory is now allied with NATO. Continue to attack it, and it will trigger Article 5, which is WW3"



It's definitely a gesture designed to turn the screw on Russia Putin. I can't believe Ukraine would have applied if they had not been encouraged to do so. As Lusty says, Putin is boxed in. He needs something to show for this war to save face. Ukraine are in no mood to do so.



Are we already in WW3, or is that just OTT?



To the Ukrainians', they are in WW3 already, and it's just a matter of time that more countries are involved. For the rest of us who just enjoyed another summer as usual, this may seem like an escalation, but in effect it's been the defacto reality for months.I've read a couple of news items claiming that Russia has pulled a lot of their European facing forces and equipment and pushed them into Ukraine, and territorial defense units (civilian militia) will, or are, being formed in their place. Add to that their apparent lack of ability to send aid to Armenia tells me that;a) Russia no longer has the manpower or resources to defend their frontiers. This is not limited to Europe, but other republics in Asia and the Caucasus that are likely candidates to split from Russia.b) This is the last gamble by Putin in order to turn the tide, as he literally is left with the nuclear option after this as his other chips have already been cashed.The amazing part in all this is that Ukraine has been able to soak up all this pressure these last few months, limiting the contagion from this conflict, and possibly preventing WW3 as it would have been for the rest of us. It's not difficult to imagine what would have happened if Russia was allowed to steamroll Ukraine with his army intact, with the Baltics being in such a precarious position.In effect the nepotism in Russia has been able to keep Putin in power all this time, but ultimately it's probably going to be his downfall. I imagine the next leader in Russia will draw a more conciliatory tone like Kruschev was to Stalin, but whether or not they can prevent the break up of Russia is another matter altogether.