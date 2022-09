If the West had done it, surely we just would have said so? Unless someone is trying to lean on Germany to stay the course?



I imagine these pipelines are extremely well built as they have to function 24/7 in a relatively extreme environment. Not easy to get to them, although they must need maintenance. Hard to see what Russia gains from sabotaging them as it seems their intent will only backfire. Seems a very petty act that lacks long term thinking - which pretty much sums Putin up right now.



What I have seen suggested is that they might have wanted to mess with the gas price a bit more by creating uncertainty. Not sure how that would work as we now know for sure that there'll be no gas on either NS1 or NS2 for the foreseeable future. The uncertainty could be that, if that happens with the NS-pipeline it could happen to others or something like that. Another thing suggested was that it could have been done to create an out for Gazprom, because they're supposed to deliver gas to German company Uniper and if they don't the could have to pay fines. Now, they can point to the damaged pipelines and can say there's nothing they can do and it's not their fault. I don't know if that actually works or whether Uniper could actually be getting money from Gazprom in the current situation, but certain in summer there was talk that Uniper had lost 4.5 billion Euros (I think) due to Gazprom not delivering what was agreed and Uniper having to buy gas from the daily market to supply their customers. Their CEO also talked about possibly suing Gazprom back then to get that money back. So, there might be something to that suggestion.