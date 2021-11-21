One point has to be answered before moving onto how Putin will react.

How will Putin know if they willingly surrendered or fought till they were forced to surrender. ?

Nobody is saying this Putins downfall, but it must be a big stumbling block if it works.



They have issues with their army, but they'll probably have a rough idea about th whereabouts of their units. So, they'll have an idea of what happened to their soldiers and how they ended up as PoW. And in the end, it doesn't even matter. The fear of their families being in jeopardy, if the get captured might put quite a lot of people off. They'll half-arsedly do whatever is asked from them and you can't really blame them. And that's not even taking into account that they'll probably be put under immense pressure by their superiors or other more fanatical soldiers.At the end of the day, I can't really see a way for how the decision for mobilisation is going to help Putin. If anything it will increase unhappiness in the country, because the war is starting to get closer and closer to people. They might be willing to put up with sanctions (they had been living under shite circumstances beforehand), but having your friends and relatives going to Ukraine only to return in a casket or with horror stories about everything that's going on in the war will open quite a few eyes I'd imagine. More and more people will be starting to ask questions about why they're even fighting this war, when for them things are only getting worse with no bright future in sight.Then they're sending thousands of people, who don't really want to fight, to a warzone. That will in the worst case (for the Russians) end with mass-capitulations or thousands more people dying. The best outcome for the Russians I could see is that they manage to stop Ukraine from taking back more land, but I think the chances for that are rather slim. You have one army fighting for their country and another one because they've been told that they have to. There's only one winner there I would imagine. Add to that all the issues the Russian army seems to have with logistics and supplies and I don't really see the point of sending even more people to the frontline. There was a report from a news agency (it might have been AP) who were at one of the Russian towns near the border and vendors on a market were telling them stories about how loads of soldiers were buying winter gear, because they army had none. It's difficult to know what's true and what's not with all the propaganda going around, but I'd believe a news agency report and there are many other things that point to the Russian army being a complete shitshow.