« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 543454 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,233
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 06:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.
Hes hasnt done a preemptive nuclear strike though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 06:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 06:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.

I think its easy to play into that narrative that he could be insane. Thats a trap that has existed since the beginning, because western media always play into the hype.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.

Say the Russians launch a nuclear strike against Poland for example for its support of Ukraine. Now Poland is a NATO member, it invokes Article 5. Are we going to launch a couple of Tridents at Moscow in return? Because when we do, well get a few Russian ICBMs back. And for the reason Im not sure how much things like Article 5 are worth if theres a nuclear strike. Everything goes out of the window I suspect.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,154
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm »
I don't think Putin is nuts, but it's certainly in his interest for the West to think he's nuts.

But in the same way that Trump is cunning but not smart, Vlad is a psycho but not nuts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10485 on: Today at 06:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

Battlefield  = Assassination

Anything else = At least we'd be able to say we saw the end  ;D


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,511
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10486 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.

Think a massive cyber attack to shut down, or permanently disable, Russian infrastructure would probably be a more likely first response.

Yet it is also more likely the Russians will employ chemical or biological attacks before any nuclear attack happens, as per the playbook in Syria. Highly unlikely Putin would go all in without taking the next step, thats why I think people are too easily frayed by words.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10487 on: Today at 06:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.
My guess from a few days ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 22, 2022, 07:14:00 pm
Quote from: Slick_Beef on September 22, 2022, 06:45:11 pm
It's easy to say what will the West do if Russia were to drop a 50MT bomb on Kyiv but what if they use a 0.1 kiltoton tactical nuke somewhere near the front line?  It's plausible. What would be a reasonable response to that?
My guess is - as someone who knows fuck all about this stuff - is that Russia would be totally isolated, even from China and India. With support only from Syria and North Korea.
I haven't changed my mind. I think use of 'even' a battlefield nuclear devise would rally just about everyone, including China and India.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10488 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.
And Russia should fear you!
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,478
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10489 on: Today at 06:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

I don't think anything would happen without China and India being told in no uncertain terms what would be expected of them, aka - fuck all.

If it was a tactical nuke in the Donbass or Luhansk then I suspect Nato would do nothing publicly, but give India and China a period of 72 hours to force Putin to go - and then they'd take out his Dacha - possibly give Georgia the thumbs up to go into North Ossetia with military support.

I still think the West need to start to arrest/intern certain individuals in the West with Putinist symphathies.

I can't help but feel if the West took action against such people, that would cause more angst in Putin's circle than anything that ultimately affects the Russian people more than him.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,154
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10490 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm »
The thing about using a nuke is that there is no legitimate justification for it. It's not like trying to end WW2; it wouldn't be like the Ukrainian army is beating down Moscow's door. It's a needless escalation that would happen because somebody is pissed off that conventional warfare has failed.

I can't say the whole world would be on the same page, but in terms of the traditional western allies, everyone would be in lockstep together. Anybody piping up trying to imply that Russia nuking Kyiv was somehow NATO'S fault for getting pally with Ukraine and stepping on Putin's toes would be torn to diplomatic shreds. Putin would have thrown his country's economy on the bonfire.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10491 on: Today at 07:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:06:26 pm
The thing about using a nuke is that there is no legitimate justification for it. It's not like trying to end WW2; it wouldn't be like the Ukrainian army is beating down Moscow's door. It's a needless escalation that would happen because somebody is pissed off that conventional warfare has failed.

I can't say the whole world would be on the same page, but in terms of the traditional western allies, everyone would be in lockstep together. Anybody piping up trying to imply that Russia nuking Kyiv was somehow NATO'S fault for getting pally with Ukraine and stepping on Putin's toes would be torn to diplomatic shreds. Putin would have thrown his country's economy on the bonfire.
Why do I expect that Roger Waters, Jeremy Corbyn, and a few around here will number amongst that small group of weirdos free thinkers?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,196
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10492 on: Today at 07:31:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:12 pm
Hes hasnt done a preemptive nuclear strike though
He completely misjudged the reaction of not only the West/NATO/EU, China and India, who are two large trading partners, had he had not received any significant blowback to the Invasion, and it had been going poorly for him, then there's no doubt whatsoever that he'd have went nuclear by now, this is a bully, used to always getting what he wants, so he'd have no issues with setting fire to the world.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10493 on: Today at 07:32:26 pm »
Brilliant. Don't know the Russian for Ahh FFS but that's what Putin will be saying when he hears about this.

Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender: 1) To be treated in a civilized manner, 2) the circumstances of their surrender will remain undisclosed, 3) Ukraine will ensure those who do not want to return to Russia are not exchanged
https://thehill.com/policy/international/3659802-zelensky-offers-guarantees-for-russian-soldiers-who-surrender/

Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10494 on: Today at 07:40:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:32:26 pm
Brilliant. Don't know the Russian for Ahh FFS but that's what Putin will be saying when he hears about this.

Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender: 1) To be treated in a civilized manner, 2) the circumstances of their surrender will remain undisclosed, 3) Ukraine will ensure those who do not want to return to Russia are not exchanged
https://thehill.com/policy/international/3659802-zelensky-offers-guarantees-for-russian-soldiers-who-surrender/

Imagine the humiliation for Putin if thousands of Russian soldiers took up Zelensky's offer.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,154
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10495 on: Today at 07:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:31:34 pm
He completely misjudged the reaction of not only the West/NATO/EU, China and India, who are two large trading partners, had he had not received any significant blowback to the Invasion, and it had been going poorly for him, then there's no doubt whatsoever that he'd have went nuclear by now, this is a bully, used to always getting what he wants, so he'd have no issues with setting fire to the world.

I mostly agree, but if he truly wants to set fire to the world he could do that tomorrow and there's nothing holding him back. So if he's not done it yet there has to be a reason.

Also, there's no point nuking the front line, as he'd annihilate his own troops, and it's too close to the Russian border. I can't imagine his soldiers having anything to protect them against radiation. And if he still wants to actually occupy Ukraine, Putin can't really sterilise it.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:32:26 pm
Brilliant. Don't know the Russian for Ahh FFS but that's what Putin will be saying when he hears about this.

Zelensky offers guarantees for Russian soldiers who surrender: 1) To be treated in a civilized manner, 2) the circumstances of their surrender will remain undisclosed, 3) Ukraine will ensure those who do not want to return to Russia are not exchanged
https://thehill.com/policy/international/3659802-zelensky-offers-guarantees-for-russian-soldiers-who-surrender/



Seems these Russian guys scrambling to get out of the country are probably better off just volunteering so they can then immediately surrender on being deployed in Ukraine. I imagine that's the implied message here.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,068
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10496 on: Today at 08:10:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:05:35 pm
Whats the point of empire building if you dont use your far flung subjects as cannon fodder?

I hope that part of the eventual peace settlement involves referenda in all the imperial dominions controlled by Moscow about whether they want to be part of the Russian Empire or not. It would be a massive contribution to world peace if we were left with the Duchy of Muscovy at the end of all this.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,929
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10497 on: Today at 08:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:10:17 pm
I hope that part of the eventual peace settlement involves referenda in all the imperial dominions controlled by Moscow about whether they want to be part of the Russian Empire or not. It would be a massive contribution to world peace if we were left with the Duchy of Muscovy at the end of all this.

Well, as wishful thinking goes, thats as good as it gets. Sadly its probably a pipe dream, but you never know; the world is in a weird place at the moment, and the political tectonic plates are shifting everywhere.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10498 on: Today at 09:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:40:28 pm
Imagine the humiliation for Putin if thousands of Russian soldiers took up Zelensky's offer.
  :) Any Russian soldiers going near the enemy will be shot.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:47:31 pm

Seems these Russian guys scrambling to get out of the country are probably better off just volunteering so they can then immediately surrender on being deployed in Ukraine. I imagine that's the implied message here.
It's been well thought out by Zelenskys team. won't release the details on how they were captured so they can throw their hands up and smile as soon as they see the first Ukranian soldier.
Won't be sent back to Russia if they don't want to go, so no worries about being sold out when a settlement is reached. every forced Russian conscript will be tempted.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10499 on: Today at 09:53:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:39:44 pm
  :) Any Russian soldiers going near the enemy will be shot.


It's been well thought out by Zelenskys team. won't release the details on how they were captured so they can throw their hands up and smile as soon as they see the first Ukranian soldier.
Won't be sent back to Russia if they don't want to go, so no worries about being sold out when a settlement is reached. every forced Russian conscript will be tempted.



Nice family you have there,be a shame if anything happened to it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,762
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10500 on: Today at 10:00:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.

Which in turn will lead to a full scale nuclear war. That's the reality.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10501 on: Today at 10:03:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:53:36 pm


Nice family you have there,be a shame if anything happened to it.

This. And lets not forget what happened to the Russian PoWs who survived the Nazis, Stalin sent them to the gulags for surrendering.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:42 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10502 on: Today at 10:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:00:41 pm
Which in turn will lead to a full scale nuclear war. That's the reality.

Its a distinct possibility. But what would be the alternative response? Bend it like Aurelio suggested the response might come in the form of a massive cyber attack against Russia. There has to be a response, but yeah I dont my kids incinerated either.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10503 on: Today at 10:19:01 pm »
is it true that he is terminally ill? thats the most worrying thing.  if he is indeed a true psychopath and terminally ill. thats an extremely worrying combination. His actions are certainly that of a psychopath
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,462
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10504 on: Today at 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:19:01 pm
is it true that he is terminally ill? thats the most worrying thing.  if he is indeed a true psychopath and terminally ill. thats an extremely worrying combination. His actions are certainly that of a psychopath

Hes been terminally ill for six months. He looks remarkably well on it though.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10505 on: Today at 10:33:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:53:36 pm


Nice family you have there,be a shame if anything happened to it.
  Will Putin threaten the families of every captured Russian soldier?
This is where Zelensky has been clever, how will Putin know if they willingly surrendered to get out of fighting or just captured.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10506 on: Today at 10:36:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:03:08 pm
This. And lets not forget what happened to the Russian PoWs who survived the Nazis, Stalin sent them to the gulags for surrendering.
Complicated, Russian POW who returned to Russia after the war say Stalin became paranoid, someone put it into his head that all the Russian captured prisoners might have been turned into spies.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,233
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10507 on: Today at 10:37:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:33:37 pm
  Will Putin threaten the families of every captured Russian soldier?
This is where Zelensky has been clever, how will Putin know if they willingly surrendered to get out of fighting or just captured.
It is 10 years in prison for deserting.

A law that has just been introduced . Coincidence eh?

All this talk of Putin being bumped off? Given that the lives of all those oligarchs have been utterly ruined, their holidays, their yachts, their football clubs all gone

And yet hes still there I suspect hes more secure than wed like to hope.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10508 on: Today at 10:51:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:37:53 pm
It is 10 years in prison for deserting.

A law that has just been introduced . Coincidence eh?

All this talk of Putin being bumped off? Given that the lives of all those oligarchs have been utterly ruined, their holidays, their yachts, their football clubs all gone

And yet hes still there I suspect hes more secure than wed like to hope.
One point has to be answered before moving onto how Putin will react.
How will Putin know if they willingly surrendered or fought till they were forced to surrender. ?
Nobody is saying this Putins downfall, but it must be a big stumbling block if it works.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10509 on: Today at 10:55:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:37:53 pm
It is 10 years in prison for deserting.

A law that has just been introduced . Coincidence eh?

All this talk of Putin being bumped off? Given that the lives of all those oligarchs have been utterly ruined, their holidays, their yachts, their football clubs all gone

And yet hes still there I suspect hes more secure than wed like to hope.

i suspect getting close to him is the issue.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10510 on: Today at 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:51:41 pm
One point has to be answered before moving onto how Putin will react.
How will Putin know if they willingly surrendered or fought till they were forced to surrender. ?
Nobody is saying this Putins downfall, but it must be a big stumbling block if it works.
I suspect that Putin will treat a surrender, whatever the (claimed) circumstances, as desertion. So, presumably, the soldiers will simply never return to Russia. Though, many will have families, so that's difficult.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10511 on: Today at 11:06:01 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:33:37 pm
  Will Putin threaten the families of every captured Russian soldier?
This is where Zelensky has been clever, how will Putin know if they willingly surrendered to get out of fighting or just captured.

Doesn't need to threaten,he has been having his enemies assassinated and jailed for decades now.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,233
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10512 on: Today at 11:06:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:06:01 pm
Doesn't need to threaten,he has been having his enemies assassinated and jailed for decades now.
many people fall out of windows .

Dont you?

Happens all the time
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,129
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10513 on: Today at 11:20:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:51:41 pm
One point has to be answered before moving onto how Putin will react.
How will Putin know if they willingly surrendered or fought till they were forced to surrender. ?
Nobody is saying this Putins downfall, but it must be a big stumbling block if it works.

They have issues with their army, but they'll probably have a rough idea about th whereabouts of their units. So, they'll have an idea of what happened to their soldiers and how they ended up as PoW. And in the end, it doesn't even matter. The fear of their families being in jeopardy, if the get captured might put quite a lot of people off. They'll half-arsedly do whatever is asked from them and you can't really blame them. And that's not even taking into account that they'll probably be put under immense pressure by their superiors or other more fanatical soldiers.

At the end of the day, I can't really see a way for how the decision for mobilisation is going to help Putin. If anything it will increase unhappiness in the country, because the war is starting to get closer and closer to people. They might be willing to put up with sanctions (they had been living under shite circumstances beforehand), but having your friends and relatives going to Ukraine only to return in a casket or with horror stories about everything that's going on in the war will open quite a few eyes I'd imagine. More and more people will be starting to ask questions about why they're even fighting this war, when for them things are only getting worse with no bright future in sight.

Then they're sending thousands of people, who don't really want to fight, to a warzone. That will in the worst case (for the Russians) end with mass-capitulations or thousands more people dying. The best outcome for the Russians I could see is that they manage to stop Ukraine from taking back more land, but I think the chances for that are rather slim. You have one army fighting for their country and another one because they've been told that they have to. There's only one winner there I would imagine. Add to that all the issues the Russian army seems to have with logistics and supplies and I don't really see the point of sending even more people to the frontline. There was a report from a news agency (it might have been AP) who were at one of the Russian towns near the border and vendors on a market were telling them stories about how loads of soldiers were buying winter gear, because they army had none. It's difficult to know what's true and what's not with all the propaganda going around, but I'd believe a news agency report and there are many other things that point to the Russian army being a complete shitshow.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,308
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10514 on: Today at 11:21:01 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:33:37 pm
  Will Putin threaten the families of every captured Russian soldier?
This is where Zelensky has been clever, how will Putin know if they willingly surrendered to get out of fighting or just captured.

How would Russia even know if those soldiers had been captured rather than killed?
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10515 on: Today at 11:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:58:56 pm
I suspect that Putin will treat a surrender, whatever the (claimed) circumstances, as desertion. So, presumably, the soldiers will simply never return to Russia. Though, many will have families, so that's difficult.
It's very difficult for Putin to work out how he reacts. I can see him saying he will punish any soldier who willingly deserted no matter where they are. that's on the cards but saying or hinting he will punish their family's as well is when he will really face a backlash from all sides.
Imagine how a Patriotic Russian soldier would feel knowing his family will be punished if he goes MIA.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:21:01 pm
How would Russia even know if those soldiers had been captured rather than killed?
Exactly.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10516 on: Today at 11:26:15 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:36:14 pm
Complicated, Russian POW who returned to Russia after the war say Stalin became paranoid, someone put it into his head that all the Russian captured prisoners might have been turned into spies.

1) Stalin was always paranoid
2) Putin is paranoid
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10517 on: Today at 11:28:59 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:19:01 pm
is it true that he is terminally ill? thats the most worrying thing.  if he is indeed a true psychopath and terminally ill. thats an extremely worrying combination. His actions are certainly that of a psychopath

There was definitely something going on with the big tables and twitching and limping but when he attended that recent conference of Asian countries he was mingling with the others and look a lot more healthy unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10518 on: Today at 11:41:53 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:20:46 pm
They have issues with their army, but they'll probably have a rough idea about th whereabouts of their units. So, they'll have an idea of what happened to their soldiers and how they ended up as PoW. And in the end, it doesn't even matter. The fear of their families being in jeopardy, if the get captured might put quite a lot of people off. They'll half-arsedly do whatever is asked from them and you can't really blame them. And that's not even taking into account that they'll probably be put under immense pressure by their superiors or other more fanatical soldiers.

At the end of the day, I can't really see a way for how the decision for mobilisation is going to help Putin. If anything it will increase unhappiness in the country, because the war is starting to get closer and closer to people. They might be willing to put up with sanctions (they had been living under shite circumstances beforehand), but having your friends and relatives going to Ukraine only to return in a casket or with horror stories about everything that's going on in the war will open quite a few eyes I'd imagine. More and more people will be starting to ask questions about why they're even fighting this war, when for them things are only getting worse with no bright future in sight.

Then they're sending thousands of people, who don't really want to fight, to a warzone. That will in the worst case (for the Russians) end with mass-capitulations or thousands more people dying. The best outcome for the Russians I could see is that they manage to stop Ukraine from taking back more land, but I think the chances for that are rather slim. You have one army fighting for their country and another one because they've been told that they have to. There's only one winner there I would imagine. Add to that all the issues the Russian army seems to have with logistics and supplies and I don't really see the point of sending even more people to the frontline. There was a report from a news agency (it might have been AP) who were at one of the Russian towns near the border and vendors on a market were telling them stories about how loads of soldiers were buying winter gear, because they army had none. It's difficult to know what's true and what's not with all the propaganda going around, but I'd believe a news agency report and there are many other things that point to the Russian army being a complete shitshow.
Am not sure if the Russians are capable of knowing how many of their soldiers came to surrender but yes, the threat of reprisals to their familys might deter them from surrendering, opens up a lot of resentment towards Putin though and some of it will come from soldiers who supported him originally.
Be interesting to see how Putin responds, will be surprised if he threatens familys publicly, I expect him to say they will have no hiding place anywhere.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Up
« previous next »
 