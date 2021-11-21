« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10480 on: Today at 06:11:12 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.
Hes hasnt done a preemptive nuclear strike though
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10481 on: Today at 06:12:01 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10482 on: Today at 06:18:11 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.

I think its easy to play into that narrative that he could be insane. Thats a trap that has existed since the beginning, because western media always play into the hype.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10483 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:13 pm
You don't think that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Ukraine or a NATO member is insanity? He'd basically ensure the destruction of Russia, if not the whole world.

Say the Russians launch a nuclear strike against Poland for example for its support of Ukraine. Now Poland is a NATO member, it invokes Article 5. Are we going to launch a couple of Tridents at Moscow in return? Because when we do, well get a few Russian ICBMs back. And for the reason Im not sure how much things like Article 5 are worth if theres a nuclear strike. Everything goes out of the window I suspect.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10484 on: Today at 06:21:24 pm
I don't think Putin is nuts, but it's certainly in his interest for the West to think he's nuts.

But in the same way that Trump is cunning but not smart, Vlad is a psycho but not nuts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10485 on: Today at 06:21:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

Battlefield  = Assassination

Anything else = At least we'd be able to say we saw the end  ;D


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10486 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.

Think a massive cyber attack to shut down, or permanently disable, Russian infrastructure would probably be a more likely first response.

Yet it is also more likely the Russians will employ chemical or biological attacks before any nuclear attack happens, as per the playbook in Syria. Highly unlikely Putin would go all in without taking the next step, thats why I think people are too easily frayed by words.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10487 on: Today at 06:28:53 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.
My guess from a few days ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 22, 2022, 07:14:00 pm
Quote from: Slick_Beef on September 22, 2022, 06:45:11 pm
It's easy to say what will the West do if Russia were to drop a 50MT bomb on Kyiv but what if they use a 0.1 kiltoton tactical nuke somewhere near the front line?  It's plausible. What would be a reasonable response to that?
My guess is - as someone who knows fuck all about this stuff - is that Russia would be totally isolated, even from China and India. With support only from Syria and North Korea.
I haven't changed my mind. I think use of 'even' a battlefield nuclear devise would rally just about everyone, including China and India.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10488 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Theres been speculation that Im response to a tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine the US might shoot down some of Russias satellites or sink the entire Black Sea fleet or launch a huge conventional attack on Russian positions in Ukraine.
And Russia should fear you!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10489 on: Today at 06:33:49 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:56:26 pm
So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.

I don't think anything would happen without China and India being told in no uncertain terms what would be expected of them, aka - fuck all.

If it was a tactical nuke in the Donbass or Luhansk then I suspect Nato would do nothing publicly, but give India and China a period of 72 hours to force Putin to go - and then they'd take out his Dacha - possibly give Georgia the thumbs up to go into North Ossetia with military support.

I still think the West need to start to arrest/intern certain individuals in the West with Putinist symphathies.

I can't help but feel if the West took action against such people, that would cause more angst in Putin's circle than anything that ultimately affects the Russian people more than him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10490 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm
The thing about using a nuke is that there is no legitimate justification for it. It's not like trying to end WW2; it wouldn't be like the Ukrainian army is beating down Moscow's door. It's a needless escalation that would happen because somebody is pissed off that conventional warfare has failed.

I can't say the whole world would be on the same page, but in terms of the traditional western allies, everyone would be in lockstep together. Anybody piping up trying to imply that Russia nuking Kyiv was somehow NATO'S fault for getting pally with Ukraine and stepping on Putin's toes would be torn to diplomatic shreds. Putin would have thrown his country's economy on the bonfire.
