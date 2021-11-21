So what does everyone think the response will be if Putin does indeed use nuclear weapons? At this point nothing seems off the table. He's absolutely insane and who knows if there are people of sound mind within his orbit who would be willing to put a bullet in his head or will just go down with him.



I don't think anything would happen without China and India being told in no uncertain terms what would be expected of them, aka - fuck all.If it was a tactical nuke in the Donbass or Luhansk then I suspect Nato would do nothing publicly, but give India and China a period of 72 hours to force Putin to go - and then they'd take out his Dacha - possibly give Georgia the thumbs up to go into North Ossetia with military support.I still think the West need to start to arrest/intern certain individuals in the West with Putinist symphathies.I can't help but feel if the West took action against such people, that would cause more angst in Putin's circle than anything that ultimately affects the Russian people more than him.