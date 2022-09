Let’s be honest, the only reason we are where we are now is because we did nothing to stand up to Putin in 2014



He only did this because he thought that once again, no one would do anything. It must have come as quite a shock when they did.



I suppose that makes it the west’s fault. In the same way that it’s entirely my fault I get burgled if I don’t fit a burglar alarm, the burglar is innocent, it’s all on me.