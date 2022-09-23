In relation to Ukraine, yes I fully intend on ignoring what Corbyn is doing or saying because it has zero bearing on whats happening or going to happen in Ukraine, absolutely zilch. You can draw an equivalence with Italy but again its completely false, they are on the verge of of electing an extremist government and have done so in the past, we have never had one in our history and are no where near electing one.
Hmmm
I wouldnt wish to compare the Italian right with the current Tory front bench, so youre right I suppose, we havent had an extremist government in that sense.
However, I think its fair to say they are further to the right - even without Patel and Raab - than any British government in history.
As to Ukraine, any oxygen given to Stop the Wars appeasement of Putins aggression is unhelpful. You may ignore him, but others dont and wont.