Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10400 on: September 23, 2022, 08:29:46 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 23, 2022, 06:22:47 pm
"Impressive" at what exactly?, in an article about war in Ukraine and Putin he still manages to shoehorn that tyrant Jimmy Cromblyns into the equation, the man is deranged, the only thing he's impressive at, is being balder than the rest of his centrist bleeding hearts.
Can tell this is someone who frequents a certain little bubble of twitter! Corbyn defenders are always going on about people being bald, centrists or dads ;D

Unfortunately (for those of us who've always been opposed to Putin's imperialism), that no-mark Corbyn is sadly not as irrelevant and fringe as he deservedly was prior to 2015. Stop The War thankfully dying a death again now - although bizarre it took this long really.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10401 on: Yesterday at 12:59:16 am

Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹   @GLandsbergis

"Lithuania will not be granting asylum to those who are simply running from responsibility. Russians should stay and fight. Against Putin."
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10402 on: Yesterday at 01:08:52 am

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q2qDzicmvxM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q2qDzicmvxM</a>
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10403 on: Yesterday at 08:12:30 am
article about a feeble attempt by Russian bots to smear Ukrainian arms supplies;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-62983444
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10404 on: Yesterday at 09:42:02 am
Lots of stories around neighbouring countries not exactly being nice and welcoming to fleeing russians.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10405 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 am
Quote from: Classycara on September 23, 2022, 08:29:46 pm
Can tell this is someone who frequents a certain little bubble of twitter! Corbyn defenders are always going on about people being bald, centrists or dads ;D

Unfortunately (for those of us who've always been opposed to Putin's imperialism), that no-mark Corbyn is sadly not as irrelevant and fringe as he deservedly was prior to 2015. Stop The War thankfully dying a death again now - although bizarre it took this long really.
I'm not a "Corbyn defender", I just find it very very weird, that for someone so irrelevant, that Centrist tosspots like Dunt jam him in to their articles somewhere or somehow, it's bordering on obsession.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10406 on: Yesterday at 11:32:42 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:18:10 am
I'm not a "Corbyn defender", I just find it very very weird, that for someone so irrelevant, that Centrist tosspots like Dunt jam him in to their articles somewhere or somehow, it's bordering on obsession.

It's not irrelevant though. The success of Ukraine depends, to a large extent, on the unity of the European governments and their determination to back the invaded country and supply them with the arms and all the logistical/political support they need until Putin is beaten. A Corbyn government in the UK would have provided an unreliable ally of Ukraine, just as the Orban regime in Hungary has been and the Far-Right wing coalition that is assembling in Italy will be.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10407 on: Yesterday at 05:30:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:32:42 am
It's not irrelevant though. The success of Ukraine depends, to a large extent, on the unity of the European governments and their determination to back the invaded country and supply them with the arms and all the logistical/political support they need until Putin is beaten. A Corbyn government in the UK would have provided an unreliable ally of Ukraine, just as the Orban regime in Hungary has been and the Far-Right wing coalition that is assembling in Italy will be.

It is irrelevant in that Corbyn isnt PM and has zero prospects of being PM.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10408 on: Yesterday at 06:27:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:30:20 pm
It is irrelevant in that Corbyn isnt PM and has zero prospects of being PM.

He's an MP who still has a sizeable following on the Labour Left (and beyond) and who will doubtless attract a large audience to his gig in Liverpool. I share your belief that he will never become Labour leader again, but it's no bad thing to be reminded of recent history (generally speaking, as well as in this particular case). The Corbynite Left would like to weaken the West's solidarity with Ukraine, as would the neo-Fascist Right in Italy. We could ignore that I suppose.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10409 on: Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:27:58 pm
He's an MP who still has a sizeable following on the Labour Left (and beyond) and who will doubtless attract a large audience to his gig in Liverpool. I share your belief that he will never become Labour leader again, but it's no bad thing to be reminded of recent history (generally speaking, as well as in this particular case). The Corbynite Left would like to weaken the West's solidarity with Ukraine, as would the neo-Fascist Right in Italy. We could ignore that I suppose.

In relation to Ukraine, yes I fully intend on ignoring what Corbyn is doing or saying because it has zero bearing on whats happening or going to happen in Ukraine, absolutely zilch. You can draw an equivalence with Italy but again its completely false, they are on the verge of of electing an extremist government and have done so in the past, we have never had one in our history and are no where near electing one.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10410 on: Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm
In relation to Ukraine, yes I fully intend on ignoring what Corbyn is doing or saying because it has zero bearing on whats happening or going to happen in Ukraine, absolutely zilch. You can draw an equivalence with Italy but again its completely false, they are on the verge of of electing an extremist government and have done so in the past, we have never had one in our history and are no where near electing one.

Hmmm I wouldnt wish to compare the Italian right with the current Tory front bench, so youre right I suppose, we havent had an extremist government in that sense.

However, I think its fair to say they are further to the right - even without Patel and Raab - than any British government in history.

As to Ukraine, any oxygen given to Stop the Wars appeasement of Putins aggression is unhelpful. You may ignore him, but others dont and wont.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10411 on: Yesterday at 10:09:45 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Hmmm I wouldnt wish to compare the Italian right with the current Tory front bench, so youre right I suppose, we havent had an extremist government in that sense.

However, I think its fair to say they are further to the right - even without Patel and Raab - than any British government in history.

As to Ukraine, any oxygen given to Stop the Wars appeasement of Putins aggression is unhelpful. You may ignore him, but others dont and wont.


Any of our STW mob can do one of two things,rally at Kensington Palace Gardens or fly out to Moscow and rally.

Anybody pointing fingers towards anyone but the Moscow Midget can fuck off as far as I'm concerned.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10412 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
Scenes like this must be happening all over the Russian Empire:

https://twitter.com/JakeCordell/status/1573647765082628096

There were always three ways to 'bring the war home' to the ordinary Russian. The first was sanctions - effective to a point, but never underestimate the average Russian's ability to live without creature comforts and return to an animal-like existence.  The second was for the Ukrainian airforce or artillery to start bombing Russian towns and cities - never going to happen. The third was Putin calling for the draft.

He's called for the draft and it ain't popular. Soon the war will be unpopular too.

Remember February 1917, you botoxed c*nt.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10413 on: Yesterday at 10:26:02 pm
It's going to be carnage, isn't it. After all, the Russians are equipment-poor, so it looks like they will be throwing unprotected bodies against a better equipped and motivated enemy fighting for and on their own soil.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10414 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
Scenes like this must be happening all over the Russian Empire:

https://twitter.com/JakeCordell/status/1573647765082628096

There were always three ways to 'bring the war home' to the ordinary Russian. The first was sanctions - effective to a point, but never underestimate the average Russian's ability to live without creature comforts and return to an animal-like existence.  The second was for the Ukrainian airforce or artillery to start bombing Russian towns and cities - never going to happen. The third was Putin calling for the draft.

He's called for the draft and it ain't popular. Soon the war will be unpopular too.

Remember February 1917, you botoxed c*nt.

It wont happen like that because hes not that stupid. The Revolution in Russia started with disgruntled soldiers stationed in Moscow and Sailors in St Petersburg so hell keep the conscripts well away from Moscow, direct route from the Russian Far East or wherever the conscripts are from to the Ukrainian border and if they are lucky to survive, a direct route back home with no where to congregate with conscripts heading in the other direction.

Is hes goes down, it will be because someone very close to him does a Von Staufenburg but hopefully with more success.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10415 on: Yesterday at 11:03:37 pm
Lets hope so

Although there does seem to have been a coup in china 
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10416 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:03:37 pm
Lets hope so

Although there does seem to have been a coup in china 

I read something last night about military vehicles driving into Beijing and Xi Jinping be arrested but assumed it was bollocks
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10417 on: Yesterday at 11:26:45 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
It wont happen like that because hes not that stupid. The Revolution in Russia started with disgruntled soldiers stationed in Moscow and Sailors in St Petersburg so hell keep the conscripts well away from Moscow, direct route from the Russian Far East or wherever the conscripts are from to the Ukrainian border and if they are lucky to survive, a direct route back home with no where to congregate with conscripts heading in the other direction.

Is hes goes down, it will be because someone very close to him does a Von Staufenburg but hopefully with more success.

Probably. But I wasn't trying to be exact!

Having said that army disaffection will likely play a part yet. I bet you more than a few Russian army officers have been fragged since the invasion began. That's very 1917.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

KennyP

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10418 on: Today at 11:24:59 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 23, 2022, 09:50:46 am
'Interesting' first post there, KennyP.

I prefer the term 'factual'

After all, it was recorded at the time back in 2014.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2XNN0Yt6D8

Caught on tape and basically admitted by Nuland and reported in plenty of sources.
KennyP

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10419 on: Today at 11:25:52 am
Quote from: KillieRed on September 23, 2022, 10:48:20 am
Interesting indeed. As in straight off a RusBot read-sheet.

You think so, comrade?
KennyP

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10420 on: Today at 11:26:49 am
Quote from: didi shamone on September 23, 2022, 11:45:24 am

US  sponsored coup :lmao.

If that is what you believe it to be...it's no laughing matter though...
KennyP

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10421 on: Today at 11:27:44 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September 23, 2022, 12:38:23 pm
Hi Vlad  :wave

Hi Joe,

Did you mean Putin or Zelensky btw?
KennyP

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10422 on: Today at 11:28:37 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 23, 2022, 12:56:55 pm
Dont be naive. Its clearly Kenny Putin.

The socialism loving, anti war activist twin brother of our Vlad. He has a message for all of us as we are clearly in the wrong. Lets allow him to talk before jumping to conclusions.

Why not just try to debate what has been posted?

I mean, what is not factual in what is written?

Go...
KennyP

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10423 on: Today at 11:29:31 am
Quote from: Red Berry on September 23, 2022, 01:17:30 pm
First post on a footie forum is in here. ;D

Right, and what is not factual about it?
KennyP

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10424 on: Today at 11:30:18 am
Quote from: bossjon on September 23, 2022, 01:54:32 pm
To be fair, Nuland represents the absolute worst of the US and she has played a very unconstructive and dangerous part in Ukraine for a decade. Her and her like (neocon/war liberals like Cheney, Rumsfeld, her husband Kagan, Mccain, Wolfowitz, many of them un-elected) are behind the disastrous invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria etc. One wonder if their plans and goals for Ukraine/Russia will be any different . Putin vs these people...scary time to be alive.

Indeed so.

Please though, no nuanced thought...
KennyP

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10425 on: Today at 11:31:13 am
Quote from: Lastrador on September 23, 2022, 02:03:19 pm
In other words. Pardon my comrade over here, it's his first troll job. What he meant was...

Wow we have some real paranoid thinking in here hey, comrade.

Great critique of the post btw.

I note not one response attempted to actually engage with the facts.

Just attempts to belittle, bully and discredit.

Interesting.

