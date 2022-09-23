Scenes like this must be happening all over the Russian Empire:



https://twitter.com/JakeCordell/status/1573647765082628096



There were always three ways to 'bring the war home' to the ordinary Russian. The first was sanctions - effective to a point, but never underestimate the average Russian's ability to live without creature comforts and return to an animal-like existence. The second was for the Ukrainian airforce or artillery to start bombing Russian towns and cities - never going to happen. The third was Putin calling for the draft.



He's called for the draft and it ain't popular. Soon the war will be unpopular too.



Remember February 1917, you botoxed c*nt.



It wont happen like that because hes not that stupid. The Revolution in Russia started with disgruntled soldiers stationed in Moscow and Sailors in St Petersburg so hell keep the conscripts well away from Moscow, direct route from the Russian Far East or wherever the conscripts are from to the Ukrainian border and if they are lucky to survive, a direct route back home with no where to congregate with conscripts heading in the other direction.Is hes goes down, it will be because someone very close to him does a Von Staufenburg but hopefully with more success.