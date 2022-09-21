« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 539059 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 01:18:33 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 08:43:10 am »

Nice big circle around Ukraine, and loads going to Turkey.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 08:51:55 am »
Putin did not want to to introduce the draft, which is what he is essentially now committing himself to. Unpopular wars in foreign countries, especially when they are losing wars, are often (just about) tolerable to home populations so long as they are fought by professional armies. Once a government starts drafting civilians (ie 'reservists') that unpopularity turns to active resistance. Putin's internal security forces are going to be very busy over the coming months.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,880
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 08:52:18 am »
A few of us in here said that Putin was 'all-in', when they invaded.

Looks like he's now in the endgame (but not the one he had hoped for).



Had a Russian politician on C4 news last night; saying it was a popular time in Russia to go on holiday  ;D
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,445
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 08:52:49 am »
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 09:22:17 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:43:10 am
Nice big circle around Ukraine, and loads going to Turkey.

That is a lot of hairlines getting fixed
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,433
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 09:25:59 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 09:22:17 am
That is a lot of hairlines getting fixed

Or teeth polished.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,135
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 am »
I saw today that Russia is trying to stop/ban men aged 18-60 leaving the country. Can't think why.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 11:05:54 am »
At what point do the armed police 'break'. They're being ordered to beat and arrest anyone that opposes the war, surely not everyone in that force is die hard Putin fans. There must be some that will be drafted themself to go fight?
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,445
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:05:54 am
At what point do the armed police 'break'. They're being ordered to beat and arrest anyone that opposes the war, surely not everyone in that force is die hard Putin fans. There must be some that will be drafted themself to go fight?

Or even have sons who will be drafted, I think once a few brave ones do it it'll snowball... Maybe wishful thinking.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,301
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:05:54 am
At what point do the armed police 'break'. They're being ordered to beat and arrest anyone that opposes the war, surely not everyone in that force is die hard Putin fans. There must be some that will be drafted themself to go fight?

I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of them love having an excuse to beat the shit out of unarmed and outnumbered protesters.

I guess the question is when does the number of protesters become too many for the cowards to face them.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,920
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 11:33:16 am »
The ever impressive Ian Dunt in todays iPaper:



Rather a bracing cup of morning coffee for listeners to the BBCs Today programme today. He will be ready to use nuclear weapons against Great Britain, former Vladimir Putin advisor Sergei Markov shouted during his interview. Your cities will be targeted.
It was like an out-take from Doctor Strangelove. Markovs mind had clearly shattered under the demands of Putins logical contortions. When told that his country had invaded Ukraine, he started screaming at the top of his voice. No! No! Its liberation of Ukraine. Now we liberate Ukraine from your British American occupation. You occupy it.
As insane as it sounded, he was communicating Putins message without exaggeration. Just beforehand the Russian leader had appeared in a pre-recorded speech to announce the use of 300,000 reservists, confirm fake referendums in occupied Ukraine, and threaten the West with a nuclear annihilation. Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons, he said, should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction.

Whether delivered in Putins dead-faced glare or Markovs raging histrionics, its a lunatic creed. Almost every sentence, taken in isolation or as a whole, is a lie. There is no nuclear blackmail. There was no Western occupation of Ukraine. Each time you hear their words, its like receiving a message broadcast from a parallel reality.

Over in New York last night, Emmanuel Macron was making his own speech to the United Nations General Assembly. It was aimed not so much at Russia, or to those nations which have opposed it, but at self-proclaimed neutral countries, where Russian and Chinese propaganda has played into Putins message and portrayed the war as an act of resistance against Western colonialism.
Neutrality means you are complicit with the cause of a new imperialism, Macron said.
That is true of countries and it is true of people too. Even now, as Ukrainian forces regain territory and humiliate Russia, Jeremy Corbyns little gang of contrarians are preparing for a meeting at the Labour party conference headlined: How do we end the war in Ukraine? The answer to that has just been comprehensively demonstrated: use Western weapons and Ukrainian bravery to liberate it from imperialist aggression.


But the meetings proposals are somewhat different. They want an end to the shipment of billions of pounds of weapons into the country. They warn that if Labour wants to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, it must not ignore the links to the war in Ukraine. In other words, it follows Putins demands, without having the bravery to admit it. Stop giving Ukraine weapons, give in to Russian energy threats. And what happens then? We know what. Weve seen it in the mass graves the Russians leave behind.
You sometimes get a similar message in a more subtle form. Former Corbyn advisor Matt Zarb-Cousin accepted on LBC recently that the Russian invasion was wrong and that it was initially right to arm Ukraine, but then pivoted to the Stop the War narrative. Its not a war that Ukraine can win, he said sagely. In which case, the more weapons you throw in the more you perpetuate that war. The consequences of what would follow from this were left unspoken.
The same process takes place on the hard right. Fox News host Tucker Carlson deployed a remarkably similar argument to Zarb-Cousin last month when he assured viewers: Vladimir Putin is not losing the war in Ukraine. He is winning the war in Ukraine.
In Britain, Carlsons fellow travellers generally have better sense. They can see the way the winds blowing and keep their mouths shut. But as Nigel Frottage watched King Charles wave to well-wishers last week, he might have remembered that moment in 2014, when Russia first invaded Ukrainian territory, and the then-prince compared Putin to Hitler.
There are times when it might be better for Prince Charles not to get involved in things like this, Frottage said. Right from the very start Hitler was expansionist and we havent seen much evidence of that until now from Putin and arguably whats happened in the Ukraine is because hes been poked with a stick by the rest of the world.
This was always Frottages chosen phrase for discouraging criticism of Putin, who he once said was the world leader he most admired: dont poke the Russian bear. Its the same as the left wing approach. It mimics Putins message through concealment as realpolitik. The end result is the same: dont criticise Russia. Dont defend those it tries to murder. Subjugate yourself to the will of a madman.
The hard left arrived in this place because it lost any sense of objectivity when it came to the West. Whatever the West did must be wrong, because it was the West which was doing it.

The hard right arrived there because it shared a worldview with the Russian president. Look at Putins recent message attacking Westerns who cant get by without oysters or foie gras or so-called gender freedoms. You could have taken it right from the lips of Frottage. Or indeed any of the other populist right-wingers around the world who seemingly admire Putin so much: Donald Trump, Matteo Salvini, Viktor Orban, Marine Le Pen.
Putin is a barbarian, an imperialist and a tyrant. He will butcher and kill in order to secure the expansion of his motherland  the great dream of small men since the dawn of civilisation. If he were to succeed he would plunge the world into might-is-right chaos, without rules, or order, or basic moral standards.
Putin could not have substantiated Macrons speech any more strongly if hed been actively trying to do so.
Theres no fence to sit on. There is just liberal democracy on the one side and deranged nihilistic screaming about nuclear annihilation on the other. If we dont understand that now  as countries, political movements and individuals  we never will.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 09:22:17 am
That is a lot of hairlines getting fixed

And teeth!

😂
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10373 on: Yesterday at 12:38:04 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:42:04 am
And teeth!

😂

Well everyone knows you need to look your best before you 'fall' out of a window.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10374 on: Yesterday at 12:52:41 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:05:54 am
At what point do the armed police 'break'. They're being ordered to beat and arrest anyone that opposes the war, surely not everyone in that force is die hard Putin fans. There must be some that will be drafted themself to go fight?

I imagine police would be exempt from the draft.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,397
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10375 on: Yesterday at 02:42:06 pm »

Video of a dead woman protester being dragged out of the square is on the twatter.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10376 on: Yesterday at 02:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:52:41 pm
I imagine police would be exempt from the draft.
Putin will need to keep his domestic enforcers at full capacity.  I'm sure the threat of being included in future rounds of drafts has been let slip though to make sure they enact the law with full brutality.

I wonder if any exemptions extend to family members of serving officers though.  I'd imagine many would quickly lose their appetite for blindly serving if their kids were being packed off to fight.

Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 02:42:06 pm
Video of a dead woman protester being dragged out of the square is on the twatter.
Awful.  Thanks for not sharing the footage!
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,848
  • Truthiness
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10377 on: Yesterday at 03:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:38:04 pm
Well everyone knows you need to look your best before you 'fall' out of a window.
That's such a tired old cliche.  They're just falling down the stairs now.

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1572923784071372802
@visegrad24
Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of the Moscow Aviation Institute, has died after falling down the stairs at the institute.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10378 on: Yesterday at 03:11:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 21, 2022, 11:48:35 pm
I dont think NATO  needs to worry about Russia attacking a member anytime soon. Once this war is over one way or another it will take the Russians years to replenish and modernise its forces such that it is a modern effective fighting force capable of attacking a NATO member and not getting their arses handed to them again. What I wouldnt bet against is them picking a fight with one of their smaller Asian neighbours that they can walk all over to boost morale and help people forget about the clusterfuck they created for themselves in Ukraine, but attack NATO cant see it.

Certainly the way it looks now, they are on the backfoot, though I think this will drag on at least 2 years even if they lose. But the key is that they must lose, otherwise they will mildly replenish from gains in Ukraine (food/fertilizer sales, black sea access), and then later in the decade they would proceed with attack on NATO*. They certainly will not stop if they were to actually win the war.  This is why so many billions are being appropriately sent to Ukraine in many different forms.

*I am not saying it is rational, just that if they secure Ukraine they will then attack one of the NATO countries. From what I read their goal is to try and divide NATO by way of either Germany or Turkey, to make it easier for them to attack other Eastern European nations.

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,135
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10379 on: Yesterday at 04:16:27 pm »
You cannot appease a dictator, plain and simple. they see negotiation and diplomacy and appeasement as weak, ripe for exploitation.

It's depressing how often this lesson has had to be relearned in world history. If Putin scores any kind of win here, even a limited one, he will do it again. Him, or whichever nutjob succeeds him.

That's the real problem here - the entire Russian system of governance is rotten to the core. It needs ripping out, 1945 style, but they won't care how many bodies they throw on the fire to save their skins, and they'll happily take everyone down with them if it looks like all is lost.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,096
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10380 on: Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September 21, 2022, 02:37:59 pm
Don't think we'll see a nuclear war but i absolutely forsee the use of a tactical nuke by Russia on a Ukrainian power plant or some other major infrastructure. Putin is getting desperate now and desperate men are dangerous men.

Thanks for that Mystic Meg

No way he will ever use a nuke and he's hardly going to use one on his own door step is he  ;D

This will end one way and likely with him falling out of a window

 
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10381 on: Yesterday at 04:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:52:41 pm
I imagine police would be exempt from the draft.

Think the Russian riot and paramilitary police units had some of the heaviest casualties in the early days of the war near Kyiv. Those are usually not drafted, but sent to the front. Think even now police units from the separatist areas are still fighting at the front lines. Though one would think it would be a long time before they run out, such are their vast numbers.
Logged

Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,056
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10382 on: Yesterday at 06:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm
No way he will ever use a nuke and he's hardly going to use one on his own door step is he  ;D
 

It's easy to say what will the West do if Russia were to drop a 50MT bomb on Kyiv but what if they use a 0.1 kiltoton tactical nuke somewhere near the front line?  It's plausible. What would be a reasonable response to that?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,640
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10383 on: Yesterday at 06:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 04:53:57 pm
Think the Russian riot and paramilitary police units had some of the heaviest casualties in the early days of the war near Kyiv. Those are usually not drafted, but sent to the front. Think even now police units from the separatist areas are still fighting at the front lines. Though one would think it would be a long time before they run out, such are their vast numbers.

According to Kamil Galeev (well worth following on Twitter) the mobilisations in the big cities is pretty soft, its the rural, non-white/Asian Russians who are being mostly rounded up and mobilised. Putins going to need riot police and the like in Moscow for his own security if there is any kind of uprising against him Id imagine.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10384 on: Yesterday at 07:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Yesterday at 06:45:11 pm
It's easy to say what will the West do if Russia were to drop a 50MT bomb on Kyiv but what if they use a 0.1 kiltoton tactical nuke somewhere near the front line?  It's plausible. What would be a reasonable response to that?
My guess is - as someone who knows fuck all about this stuff - is that Russia would be totally isolated, even from China and India. With support only from Syria and North Korea.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,578
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10385 on: Yesterday at 07:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:04:40 pm
That's such a tired old cliche.  They're just falling down the stairs now.

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1572923784071372802
@visegrad24
Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of the Moscow Aviation Institute, has died after falling down the stairs at the institute.
yeah there's some variety to the falls these days
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Russian_businessmen_mystery_deaths
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:48:48 pm
According to Kamil Galeev (well worth following on Twitter) the mobilisations in the big cities is pretty soft, it’s the rural, non-white/Asian Russians who are being mostly rounded up and mobilised. Putins going to need riot police and the like in Moscow for his own security if there is any kind of uprising against him I’d imagine.
Yeah saw something similar on that topic too
https://twitter.com/samagreene/status/1572979369915682816?t=CPKBkgCUxfsFzq88uGFM1g&s=19
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10386 on: Today at 08:34:07 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:14:00 pm
My guess is - as someone who knows fuck all about this stuff - is that Russia would be totally isolated, even from China and India. With support only from Syria and North Korea.

I think USA and NATO have already made it clear that any nuclear attack, would automatically trigger the wartime response.

I dont think Russia would want that. They might do a couple of nuclear tests to show that they have but I dont think they will use it in a war.

But then again, I have a functioning brain. And Putler and his stooges?
Logged

Offline KennyP

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10387 on: Today at 09:17:52 am »
Well at least Victoria Nuland should be happy...

After all she is on tape as stating 'fuck the EU' when one of her aides pointed out the likelyhood of the US sponsored coup in the Ukraine in 2014 inevitably leading to a war in Europe.

Oh and the arms manufacturers of course, they will be happy too.

Oh and Biden seemingly.

War Is A Racket. Major General Smedley D Butler.



« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:23 am by KennyP »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10388 on: Today at 09:50:46 am »
Quote from: KennyP on Today at 09:17:52 am
Well at least Victoria Nuland should be happy...

After all she is on tape as stating 'fuck the EU' when one of her aides pointed out the likelyhood of the US sponsored coup in the Ukraine in 2014 inevitably leading to a war in Europe.

Oh and the arms manufacturers of course, they will be happy too.

Oh and Biden seemingly.

War Is A Racket. Major General Smedley D Butler.
'Interesting' first post there, KennyP.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10389 on: Today at 10:48:20 am »
Interesting indeed. As in straight off a RusBot read-sheet.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10390 on: Today at 11:45:24 am »
Quote from: KennyP on Today at 09:17:52 am
Well at least Victoria Nuland should be happy...

After all she is on tape as stating 'fuck the EU' when one of her aides pointed out the likelyhood of the US sponsored coup in the Ukraine in 2014 inevitably leading to a war in Europe.

Oh and the arms manufacturers of course, they will be happy too.

Oh and Biden seemingly.

War Is A Racket. Major General Smedley D Butler.


US  sponsored coup :lmao.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,758
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10391 on: Today at 12:38:23 pm »
Quote from: KennyP on Today at 09:17:52 am
Well at least Victoria Nuland should be happy...

After all she is on tape as stating 'fuck the EU' when one of her aides pointed out the likelyhood of the US sponsored coup in the Ukraine in 2014 inevitably leading to a war in Europe.

Oh and the arms manufacturers of course, they will be happy too.

Oh and Biden seemingly.

War Is A Racket. Major General Smedley D Butler.

Hi Vlad  :wave
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10392 on: Today at 12:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:38:23 pm
Hi Vlad  :wave

Dont be naive. Its clearly Kenny Putin.

The socialism loving, anti war activist twin brother of our Vlad. He has a message for all of us as we are clearly in the wrong. Lets allow him to talk before jumping to conclusions.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,135
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10393 on: Today at 01:17:30 pm »
Quote from: KennyP on Today at 09:17:52 am
Well at least Victoria Nuland should be happy...

After all she is on tape as stating 'fuck the EU' when one of her aides pointed out the likelyhood of the US sponsored coup in the Ukraine in 2014 inevitably leading to a war in Europe.

Oh and the arms manufacturers of course, they will be happy too.

Oh and Biden seemingly.

War Is A Racket. Major General Smedley D Butler.

First post on a footie forum is in here. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline bossjon

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10394 on: Today at 01:54:32 pm »
Quote from: KennyP on Today at 09:17:52 am
Well at least Victoria Nuland should be happy...

After all she is on tape as stating 'fuck the EU' when one of her aides pointed out the likelyhood of the US sponsored coup in the Ukraine in 2014 inevitably leading to a war in Europe.

Oh and the arms manufacturers of course, they will be happy too.

Oh and Biden seemingly.

War Is A Racket. Major General Smedley D Butler.

To be fair, Nuland represents the absolute worst of the US and she has played a very unconstructive and dangerous part in Ukraine for a decade. Her and her like (neocon/war liberals like Cheney, Rumsfeld, her husband Kagan, Mccain, Wolfowitz, many of them un-elected) are behind the disastrous invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria etc. One wonder if their plans and goals for Ukraine/Russia will be any different . Putin vs these people...scary time to be alive.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,442
  • Not Italian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10395 on: Today at 02:03:19 pm »
Quote from: bossjon on Today at 01:54:32 pm
To be fair, Nuland represents the absolute worst of the US and she has played a very unconstructive and dangerous part in Ukraine for a decade. Her and her like (neocon/war liberals like Cheney, Rumsfeld, her husband Kagan, Mccain, Wolfowitz, many of them un-elected) are behind the disastrous invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria etc. One wonder if their plans and goals for Ukraine/Russia will be any different . Putin vs these people...scary time to be alive.
In other words. Pardon my comrade over here, it's his first troll job. What he meant was...

Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10396 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:03:19 pm
In other words. Pardon my comrade over here, it's his first troll job. What he meant was...
;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,169
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10397 on: Today at 06:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:33:16 am
The ever impressive Ian Dunt in todays iPaper:
"Impressive" at what exactly?, in an article about war in Ukraine and Putin he still manages to shoehorn that tyrant Jimmy Cromblyns into the equation, the man is deranged, the only thing he's impressive at, is being balder than the rest of his centrist bleeding hearts.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 255 256 257 258 259 [260]   Go Up
« previous next »
 