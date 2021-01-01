« previous next »
So he's just desperate now isn't he.

He is but the concern is that desperate people take desperate measures.
He is but the concern is that desperate people take desperate measures.
He seems the type to go down that desperate measures road
Apparently Russia has 2 million reservists but very few are trained properly - around 4-5,000 with some actual action under their belts. I can't get my head around how Russia have deployed their troops to this point. They never looked like having the numbers to take Ukraine, let alone hold it.
Do they even have enough equipment for these conscripts? Or is he hoping that holding the referendums, declaring those areas as part of Russia will in itself mean the Ukrainians stop trying to take them back? If thats the case I suspect the Ukrainians will call his bluff and carry on fighting.

Ukraine has to keep fighting, otherwise Russia would do this again in three years' time. They'd gobble Ukraine up, a piece at a time.

Putin might not be around by then, but it could be some other nutjob who's worse because they actually know what they're doing.

But yeah, declaring the captured areas Russian and dire warnings against invading sovereign Russian territory seems to be the plan. The problem for Putin is when the bluff is called he either has to back down or follow through.
Apparently Russia has 2 million reservists but very few are trained properly - around 4-5,000 with some actual action under their belts. I can't get my head around how Russia have deployed their troops to this point. They never looked like having the numbers to take Ukraine, let alone hold it.

They were expecting a parade, not a war dont forget. That clown Zelensky was going to run off as soon as the first bullet was fired, the Russian troops would be greeted with flowers and cheering, put a puppet in charge let the Ukrainians run the country with a few Russian military bases here and there just to make sure no one stepped out of line.
