Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10280 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm
It's all utter desperation.

They are failing badly and will try the usual bullying and bullshit to try to cover that up and detract from the criticism they're getting at home.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10281 on: Today at 04:54:59 pm
The "this is all NATOs fault" c*nts on the far right and far left will be buzzing at the opportunity to claim Ukraine/the west are attacking "Russian" territory after these sham referendums... they'll be dusting off the grubby flags as we speak.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10282 on: Today at 04:57:00 pm
It's all utter desperation.

They are failing badly and will try the usual bullying and bullshit to try to cover that up and detract from the criticism they're getting at home.

That's what really bothers me. If he feels totally cornered what is he truly capable of ? The idea of 'battlefield nuclear weapons' (whatever in reality that means) has been in the background since the start with most commentators aware that it forms part of russian military doctrine/thinking. I really fear that between the sudden announcements today of some sort of imminent referendum in the 4 regions that they have notional control of are all part of a construct that leads to them justifying using them. If he feels support ebbing away from the likes of China as well then this all adds to the picture of desperation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #10283 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm
That's what really bothers me. If he feels totally cornered what is he truly capable of ? The idea of 'battlefield nuclear weapons' (whatever in reality that means) has been in the background since the start with most commentators aware that it forms part of russian military doctrine/thinking. I really fear that between the sudden announcements today of some sort of imminent referendum in the 4 regions that they have notional control of are all part of a construct that leads to them justifying using them. If he feels support ebbing away from the likes of China as well then this all adds to the picture of desperation.

Thing is, they are clearly feeling the heat from the likes of China and India. If they are, then how on earth do they explain away the use of Nuclear weapons? Surely if they are going to use them then they wouldn't give a fuck what China and India think.

Likelihood is that they want to just stop the Ukarinian onslaught dead in its track and this is their only chance to do it. I imagine as well the west will tell Ukraine to tread carefully from that point on as well.
