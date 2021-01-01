It's all utter desperation.



They are failing badly and will try the usual bullying and bullshit to try to cover that up and detract from the criticism they're getting at home.



That's what really bothers me. If he feels totally cornered what is he truly capable of ? The idea of 'battlefield nuclear weapons' (whatever in reality that means) has been in the background since the start with most commentators aware that it forms part of russian military doctrine/thinking. I really fear that between the sudden announcements today of some sort of imminent referendum in the 4 regions that they have notional control of are all part of a construct that leads to them justifying using them. If he feels support ebbing away from the likes of China as well then this all adds to the picture of desperation.