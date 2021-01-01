The news isn't confirmed but potentially Ukraine have captured General in command RUs West Group. "Sychevoi is the most senior Russian officer captured since WW II"Possibly some game changing update, alongside Ukraine's otherwise also strong forward progress.https://twitter.com/ChuckPfarrer/status/1568035564452024321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568035564452024321%7Ctwgr%5Ee08437575d00c9d77e7f76061c6d5cb9feb32706%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthreadreaderapp.com%2Fthread%2F1568070074568740864.html%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1lDnq2yXBbSZsO45V1UPTjcNAkO7lwUMNj9lQLrTQDMBgZzCEghh-dG3M
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]