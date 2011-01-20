Can someone with a bit more knowledge share if they think there's an end in sight? From my casual observation it looks like stalemate and wintry conditions will only further that.
you could follow https://www.understandingwar.org/
ISW Institute for Study of War
Putin is hoping that Germany and Europe/USA get tired of paying increased prices for Energy Food and Armanents subsidies for this war to Ukraine.
Maybe there are better journalists that can predict what will be the end game.
Zelensky has now said that when Crimea & Other Ukrainain territory is returned then they can start talking about peace.
Russia wants a time out and hopes to consolidate some territory wins while trying to rearm and build up economy.
I do not see a short term end to war at the moment as both sides have too much to lose to agree to the others terms for peace.
From BBC - https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-62647630"Who is winning the war in Ukraine?
Jonathan Beale
BBC defence correspondent
Six months on its clear Russias invasion of Ukraine has not gone according to plan.
It was meant to take weeks. Instead its become a slow grinding war of attrition.
The head of UK military intelligence, General Sir Jim Hockenhul, says the West already knew Russia would struggle to launch a full scale invasion. But even hes been surprised by the levels of incompetence shown by the invaders.
Yet, theres no sign that President Putin is looking for an exit. Instead hes trying to regenerate his battered forces to continue his 'special military operation'.
General Hockenhull says the expectation is for a long war with, he says, no decisive military action likely by either side this calendar year.
The question then is who is better prepared for a protracted conflict?
For Ukraine, thats largely dependent on Western support moral, military and economic.
President Putin will still be hoping that the Wests unity will fray the longer this war goes on. And hes the one wholl currently decide when this war ends."