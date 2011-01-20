« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 512606 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10040 on: August 21, 2022, 11:08:32 am »
All possible scenarios to be fair, could be Ukraine, could be anti-Putin Russians, could be rouge Russian agents, could have been the Kremlin.
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10041 on: August 21, 2022, 12:11:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 21, 2022, 11:08:32 am
All possible scenarios to be fair, could be Ukraine, could be anti-Putin Russians, could be rouge Russian agents, could have been the Kremlin.

Red Army factionalists?
Offline Jshooters

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10042 on: August 21, 2022, 12:43:25 pm »
Offline afc turkish

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10043 on: August 21, 2022, 01:12:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 21, 2022, 11:08:32 am
could be rouge Russian agents, 

dastardly Reds...

edit: damn it, beaten to a red joke by Sangria...
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10044 on: August 22, 2022, 01:18:27 pm »
God damn spelling Nazis!
Offline liverbloke

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10045 on: August 23, 2022, 03:36:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 22, 2022, 01:18:27 pm
God damn spelling Nazis!

haven't heard of that group but they sound like they are right-wing so i doubt they'd do it  :wave

Offline Wilmo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10046 on: August 23, 2022, 05:50:51 pm »
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10047 on: August 24, 2022, 10:17:38 am »
Can someone with a bit more knowledge share if they think there's an end in sight?  From my casual observation it looks like stalemate and wintry conditions will only further that.
Offline jackh

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10048 on: August 24, 2022, 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 24, 2022, 10:17:38 am
Can someone with a bit more knowledge share if they think there's an end in sight?  From my casual observation it looks like stalemate and wintry conditions will only further that.

Newsnight spent a bit of time on this topic last night, given that today marks six months since the escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 14:30 on.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001bgfx/newsnight-23082022
Offline dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10049 on: August 24, 2022, 11:14:17 am »
Happy Ukraine independence day - 31 years on

Sometimes I check up on this twitter account to some updates.
https://twitter.com/bayraktar_1love?lang=en

The other sad but funny gifs/comments are about the reasons the Russian ammunition dumps are blowing up - too hot weather, or someone smoking - human error, 
now they are saying wait till winter then it will because of the cold weather or ice and snow  8)


Defense of Ukraine
@DefenceU
Ukraine government organization

Another detonation of ammo "due to the heat" in the Belgorod region in russia. In a few months we will find out whether russian ammo can explode because of the cold.
The five main causes of sudden explosions in 🇷🇺 are: winter, spring, summer, autumn and smoking.

Offline dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10050 on: August 24, 2022, 11:20:33 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 24, 2022, 10:17:38 am
Can someone with a bit more knowledge share if they think there's an end in sight?  From my casual observation it looks like stalemate and wintry conditions will only further that.

you could follow https://www.understandingwar.org/ ISW Institute for Study of War

Putin is hoping that Germany and Europe/USA get tired of paying increased prices for Energy Food and Armanents subsidies for this war to Ukraine.

Maybe there are better journalists that can predict what will be the end game.
Zelensky has now said that when Crimea & Other Ukrainain territory is returned then they can start talking about peace.

Russia wants a time out and hopes to consolidate  some territory wins while trying to rearm and build up economy.

I do not see a short term end to war at the moment as both sides have too much to lose to agree to the others terms for peace.

From BBC  - https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-62647630
"Who is winning the war in Ukraine?
Jonathan Beale
BBC defence correspondent

Six months on its clear Russias invasion of Ukraine has not gone according to plan.

It was meant to take weeks. Instead its become a slow grinding war of attrition.

The head of UK military intelligence, General Sir Jim Hockenhul, says the West already knew Russia would struggle to launch a full scale invasion. But even hes been surprised by the levels of incompetence shown by the invaders.

Yet, theres no sign that President Putin is looking for an exit. Instead hes trying to regenerate his battered forces to continue his 'special military operation'.

General Hockenhull says the expectation is for a long war  with, he says, no decisive military action likely by either side this calendar year.

The question then is who is better prepared for a protracted conflict?

For Ukraine, thats largely dependent on Western support  moral, military and economic.

President Putin will still be hoping that the Wests unity will fray the longer this war goes on. And hes the one wholl currently decide when this war ends."
Offline Lastrador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10051 on: August 24, 2022, 07:17:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 24, 2022, 10:17:38 am
Can someone with a bit more knowledge share if they think there's an end in sight?  From my casual observation it looks like stalemate and wintry conditions will only further that.
To answer your question frankly, no there isn't, and don't trust anyone who says otherwise. There are so many variables and unknowns, that's impossible to predict one month in advance what the war will look like, let alone predict when will it end. I think you will find this very useful though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_a291BJXTRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_a291BJXTRo</a>

I've been following the war very closely since the start, so this doesn't say anything new to me. But it's a pretty good and fair summary, with a very sensible and realistic take on the current phase of the war.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10052 on: August 24, 2022, 07:32:47 pm »
I'd suggest neither side is winning, but only Russia is losing.
Offline stoopid yank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10053 on: August 24, 2022, 11:34:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 21, 2022, 11:08:32 am
All possible scenarios to be fair, could be Ukraine, could be anti-Putin Russians, could be rouge Russian agents, could have been the Kremlin.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Republican_Army_(Russia)

The National Republican Army (Russian: Национальная республиканская армия, romanized: Natsional'naya respublikanskaya armiya; NRA) is an alleged underground partisan group of Russians inside Russia working towards the violent overthrow of the Putin regime.[2][3]

Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of Russia's Duma who was expelled for anti-Kremlin activities, has identified the group as being behind the assassination of Russian propagandist Darya Dugina in August 2022, and "many other partisan actions carried out on the territory of Russia in recent months".[4][5][6][7] He said he has been "in touch" with representatives of the organization since April 2022.[5]

The NRA's purported manifesto states:

We declare President Putin a usurper of power and a war criminal who amended the Constitution, unleashed a fratricidal war between the Slavic peoples and sent Russian soldiers to certain and senseless death. Poverty and coffins for some, palaces for others  the essence of his policy. We believe that disenfranchised people have the right to rebel against tyrants. Putin will be deposed and destroyed by us! [4]


Are these guys real? Edit: they have claimed responsibilty.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10054 on: August 25, 2022, 12:17:55 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on August 24, 2022, 11:34:38 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Republican_Army_(Russia)
Your link is broken. It is the forum software, not you. ;)

Place some URL tags around the web address, and it will work fine.
Code: [Select]
[url]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Republican_Army_(Russia)[/url]
The link below, with the added invisible URL tags:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Republican_Army_(Russia)

As to your question: I expect/guess it is real, but how many members does it have and at what level? There will be resistance to Putin, but is it enough to make an appreciable difference? No idea.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10055 on: August 25, 2022, 08:58:35 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 25, 2022, 12:17:55 am
Your link is broken. It is the forum software, not you. ;)

Place some URL tags around the web address, and it will work fine.
Code: [Select]
[url]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Republican_Army_(Russia)[/url]
The link below, with the added invisible URL tags:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Republican_Army_(Russia)

As to your question: I expect/guess it is real, but how many members does it have and at what level? There will be resistance to Putin, but is it enough to make an appreciable difference? No idea.

And the danger is that it will seek support from Western interests whether real or figments of FSB schemes.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10056 on: Yesterday at 11:29:18 pm »
I'm surprised there's not been more global condemnation of Russia's actions with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Thankfully, it has been reconnected back to the grid, but one can't help but feel the dice is just getting rolled with impending disaster
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/26/europe/ukraine-zaporizhzhia-power-plant-grid-reconnection-intl/index.html
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10057 on: Today at 12:22:25 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:29:18 pm
I'm surprised there's not been more global condemnation of Russia's actions with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Thankfully, it has been reconnected back to the grid, but one can't help but feel the dice is just getting rolled with impending disaster
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/26/europe/ukraine-zaporizhzhia-power-plant-grid-reconnection-intl/index.html

How much condemnation can there be? The parts of the world that care are no longer surprised by what Russia do, and the world outside the liberal democracies cheer the Russians on.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10058 on: Today at 04:01:12 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:29:18 pm
I'm surprised there's not been more global condemnation of Russia's actions with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Thankfully, it has been reconnected back to the grid, but one can't help but feel the dice is just getting rolled with impending disaster
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/26/europe/ukraine-zaporizhzhia-power-plant-grid-reconnection-intl/index.html

I think the active line is to ignore the provocations and pretend everything is ok, like we do with NK. I sort of think that works, as for the Russians, they would gain nothing but condemnation, least of which from Belarus, as it will be affected the most by any radiation event. Its really them pulling levers and seeing which one works.
