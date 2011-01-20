All possible scenarios to be fair, could be Ukraine, could be anti-Putin Russians, could be rouge Russian agents, could have been the Kremlin.











The National Republican Army (Russian: Национальная республиканская армия, romanized: Natsional'naya respublikanskaya armiya; NRA) is an alleged underground partisan group of Russians inside Russia working towards the violent overthrow of the Putin regime.[2][3]Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of Russia's Duma who was expelled for anti-Kremlin activities, has identified the group as being behind the assassination of Russian propagandist Darya Dugina in August 2022, and "many other partisan actions carried out on the territory of Russia in recent months".[4][5][6][7] He said he has been "in touch" with representatives of the organization since April 2022.[5]The NRA's purported manifesto states:We declare President Putin a usurper of power and a war criminal who amended the Constitution, unleashed a fratricidal war between the Slavic peoples and sent Russian soldiers to certain and senseless death. Poverty and coffins for some, palaces for others  the essence of his policy. We believe that disenfranchised people have the right to rebel against tyrants. Putin will be deposed and destroyed by us! [4]Are these guys real? Edit: they have claimed responsibilty.