The Ukrainians have already started general mobilisation since March, the Russians havent. If they did, they may risk starting regional revolts within the Federation. A sizeable part of the Russian population support the war, but it doesnt mean they want to fight in it. In fact, it looks like even if one was conscripted in Russia, there seems to be a myriad of legal avenues for them to refuse service without real repercussions.
It is their tried and tested method. It was much the same in the Chechen Wars in terms of recruiting their regional ethnic minority groups to do their dirty work. In the First Chechen War some of Russians Federal Ethnic Republics outright refused central government demands to implement conscription.
Whether that was the same with the Soviets in Afghanistan I am not sure (I am sure someone here can enlighten us), but it wouldn´t surprise me if Communist Brotherhood still took second place to not recruiting Russian in the Western provinces and big cities even then.
Russia aren't going to run out of bodies. The question is whether they can recruit more bodies without political ramifications. That's why they're looking to provincials and brown and yellow people to provide these new bodies, rather than the pampered Europeans.
Exactly. It is quite hard to continue selling the war to the people of Moscow and St. Petersburg as not actually a war but a "special operation" when they are being drafted in to fight.
Which is also what the makes Ukrainian attack in full view of sunbathing tourists in Crimea even more of a propaganda coup.