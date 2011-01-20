Finland has reduced Russian travel visas by 90 per cent while Estonia begins a mass removal of Soviet monuments:



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/16/estonia-removes-soviet-era-tank-monument-amid-russia-tensions-narva



I must admit surprise at how many Soviet monuments exist in Estonia. I know that totalitarian regimes love to throw up out-size monuments glorifying the Party and the State (same thing) - especially in other people's countries - but I imagined Estonia would have removed most of these symbols of Russian Imperialism many years ago.



It makes you wonder though. Since 1989 there have probably been hundreds of thousands of statues of Lenin and Stalin which have been removed or destroyed. Do these two tyrants hold the world record?



Quote

The announcement was met with hostility by some in Narva, on Estonias border with Russia, where only 4% of residents are ethnic Estonians and more than 80% are ethnic Russians, prompting the government to intervene quickly to counter increasing tensions and confusion, Kallas said.

It's really interesting how the Russian invasion of a former soviet bloc country has hardened the resolves of other former soviet bloc countries. If there had been an ambition to 'annex' some of these other countries with little resistance they must surely know that's not the case anymore.I guess like statues in the UK those former soviet symbols are very emotive. Whilst the majority may have wished them away some would want them retaining as a marker of history and others would still be supportive of a new soviet bloc absorbing them. It seems like the power of popular opinion may have tipped on it but this quote suggests it's not exactly universally popular in Estonia:One of the few facts from school history that stuck with me is that Stalin is in the Guinness Book of World Records for having raised the most statues of himself. The actual number is lost on me but it was in the thousands. My teacher was strongly of the view that raising a statue of yourself is a sure fire sign that you're a wrong 'un.