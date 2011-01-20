« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 506900 times)

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10000 on: August 11, 2022, 02:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on August 11, 2022, 12:17:38 pm
Perhaps special ops used those laser guidance pointers that could enable Ukrainian aircraft to launch their missiles from way outside their usual effective range?

No Ukrainian aircraft are known to be able to carry precision guided missiles, or have western hard points installed on their aircraft. However, ground launched missiles are very possible, though again at this point there is no clarification.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10001 on: August 11, 2022, 02:39:17 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 11, 2022, 12:58:52 pm
Ukraine round-up: Is Russia running out of troops?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62496905
I had assumed Russia were already running conscription.  It sounds like they're not but, if they do begin to run out of soldiers, they presumably will.

Also Ukraine stopped any 18-60 males leaving Ukraine when the war started.  Whether they're signed up to the armed forces or not they're there and could be conscripted also if it came to it.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10002 on: August 11, 2022, 02:46:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 11, 2022, 02:39:17 pm
I had assumed Russia were already running conscription.  It sounds like they're not but, if they do begin to run out of soldiers, they presumably will.

Also Ukraine stopped any 18-60 males leaving Ukraine when the war started.  Whether they're signed up to the armed forces or not they're there and could be conscripted also if it came to it.

The Ukrainians have already started general mobilisation since March, the Russians havent. If they did, they may risk starting regional revolts within the Federation. A sizeable part of the Russian population support the war, but it doesnt mean they want to fight in it. In fact, it looks like even if one was conscripted in Russia, there seems to be a myriad of legal avenues for them to refuse service without real repercussions.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10003 on: August 11, 2022, 03:28:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 11, 2022, 02:39:17 pm
I had assumed Russia were already running conscription.  It sounds like they're not but, if they do begin to run out of soldiers, they presumably will.

Also Ukraine stopped any 18-60 males leaving Ukraine when the war started.  Whether they're signed up to the armed forces or not they're there and could be conscripted also if it came to it.

Russia aren't going to run out of bodies. The question is whether they can recruit more bodies without political ramifications. That's why they're looking to provincials and brown and yellow people to provide these new bodies, rather than the pampered Europeans.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,838
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10004 on: August 11, 2022, 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on August 11, 2022, 02:03:48 pm
No Ukrainian aircraft are known to be able to carry precision guided missiles, or have western hard points installed on their aircraft. However, ground launched missiles are very possible, though again at this point there is no clarification.

Thanks.  I'm aware that the missiles would have their own guidance system. I was just speculating that special ops on the ground might increase the effective range of the weapon, or allow the fighter jets to launch them from further away, to safeguard the aircraft and pilots. I don't know what the effective range of the missiles are, but if they came from aircraft then it would put a constraint on what that is. :thumbup

As you said, it could have been a 100% ground based attack, but if Ukrainian forces were allowed to get close enough to fire even hand held missiles, then there's no angle that reflects well on Russian discipline, security or logistical practises.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,033
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10005 on: August 11, 2022, 04:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on August 11, 2022, 02:46:20 pm
The Ukrainians have already started general mobilisation since March, the Russians havent. If they did, they may risk starting regional revolts within the Federation. A sizeable part of the Russian population support the war, but it doesnt mean they want to fight in it. In fact, it looks like even if one was conscripted in Russia, there seems to be a myriad of legal avenues for them to refuse service without real repercussions.

It is their tried and tested method. It was much the same in the Chechen Wars in terms of recruiting their regional ethnic minority groups to do their dirty work. In the First Chechen War some of Russians Federal Ethnic Republics outright refused central government demands to implement conscription. 

Whether that was the same with the Soviets in Afghanistan I am not sure (I am sure someone here can enlighten us), but it wouldn´t surprise me if Communist Brotherhood still took second place to not recruiting Russian in the Western provinces and big cities even then.



Quote from: Sangria on August 11, 2022, 03:28:00 pm
Russia aren't going to run out of bodies. The question is whether they can recruit more bodies without political ramifications. That's why they're looking to provincials and brown and yellow people to provide these new bodies, rather than the pampered Europeans.

Exactly. It is quite hard to continue selling the war to the people of Moscow and St. Petersburg as not actually a war but a "special operation" when they are being drafted in to fight.

Which is also what the makes Ukrainian attack in full view of sunbathing tourists in Crimea even more of a propaganda coup.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,526
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10006 on: August 11, 2022, 04:26:47 pm »
Another great video by Ukraine MoD:

@DefenceU
Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea.

Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.
🎶Bananarama

https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1557621932429819907
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,838
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10007 on: August 11, 2022, 06:19:26 pm »
Ukraine are trolling geniuses.

It's distasteful, but those holidaying in Crimea need to realise they're on the edge of a warzone.  Anything that brings the war home to the Russian people can (perhaps) leverage further pressure on the Russian government.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,654
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10008 on: August 12, 2022, 07:22:45 am »
Russian oil production falls less than 3% as sanctions have limited effect

In July production was only 310,000 barrels a day below prewar levels, IEA finds

Quote
Russian oil production has fallen by less than 3% since the invasion of Ukraine, with a swathe of western energy sanctions having only a limited effect, the International Energy Agency has found.

In its latest monthly oil report, the IEA said Russias oil production in July was 310,000 barrels a day below prewar levels, while total oil exports were down by about 580,000 barrels a day.

Moscows exports of crude and oil products to Europe, the US, Japan and Korea had fallen by nearly 2.2m barrels a day since its invasion in February, but the IEA said the rerouting of flows to India, China, Turkey and others, along with seasonally higher Russian domestic demand, has mitigated upstream losses.

Its report estimates that Russia generated $19bn (£16bn) in oil export revenues last month, and $21bn in June. It said: The outlook for world oil supply has been revised upward, with more limited declines in Russian supply than previously forecast.

In June, China overtook the EU as the biggest importer of Russian crude.

However, the IEA said the EU embargo on Russian crude and product imports, which comes into full effect in February 2023, would result in further declines as about 1m barrels a day of products and 1.3m barrels a day of crude would have to find new homes.

Russia is expected to cut down on production after the blocs sanctions kick in, leading to oil giants including Saudi Arabia benefiting from the rise in European oil demand, the IEA said.

Meanwhile, with natural gas and electricity prices soaring, incentivising gas-to-oil switching in some countries, the IEA has raised its estimates for 2022 global oil demand growth by 380,000 barrels a day, to 2.1m barrels a day.

The global heatwave has also seen an increased oil burn in power generation, especially in Europe and the Middle East but also across Asia.

The report added: EU members have committed to reducing their demand for gas by 15% from August 2022 to March 2023. We estimate that this will increase oil consumption by roughly 300,000 barrels a day for the next six quarters.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/11/russia-oil-production-sanctions-limited-effect-ukraine-war
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10009 on: August 12, 2022, 11:24:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 12, 2022, 07:22:45 am
Russian oil production falls less than 3% as sanctions have limited effect

In July production was only 310,000 barrels a day below prewar levels, IEA finds

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/11/russia-oil-production-sanctions-limited-effect-ukraine-war
The Guardian are keen on these sorts of articles recently.  Russia was always going to find a market for its fossil fuels as the likes of China and India weren't going to miss the chance of a bargain.  I doubt this is a surprise to anyone.

The higher global prices will have likely offset the difference to some extent but Russia aren't selling oil to China and India at the same price as they would be selling to the EU.  Crude oil prices have also been dropping for the past month and are back below $100/barrel having been as high as $120/barrel.

Besides, the west waging a proxy with war Russia whilst continuing to directly fund the Russian war effort through the same levels of trade would have been ridiculous.  The sanctions are much broader and largely effective, I'm sure to the frustration of many Guardianistas.
« Last Edit: August 12, 2022, 11:27:24 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,640
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10010 on: August 12, 2022, 11:48:27 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 12, 2022, 11:24:40 am
The Guardian are keen on these sorts of articles recently.  Russia was always going to find a market for its fossil fuels as the likes of China and India weren't going to miss the chance of a bargain.  I doubt this is a surprise to anyone.

The higher global prices will have likely offset the difference to some extent but Russia aren't selling oil to China and India at the same price as they would be selling to the EU.  Crude oil prices have also been dropping for the past month and are back below $100/barrel having been as high as $120/barrel.

Besides, the west waging a proxy with war Russia whilst continuing to directly fund the Russian war effort through the same levels of trade would have been ridiculous.  The sanctions are much broader and largely effective, I'm sure to the frustration of many Guardianistas.

Yeah they drive me nuts with this stuff. During Covid, early days around May 2020 they had an article warning that there may never be a Covid Vaccine. I mean if that was in the Mail, we'd call it what it is - scaremongering. There was no point to that and this stuff distracts from and I think diminishes the (surprising) spped of global co-operation to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

I could go into their coverage of the Depp / Heard trial as well as that frankly bordered on complete fiction. The sort of bias this stuff produces turns people away. I don't care that the right-wing media lie and obscufate and propagandise - I expect it of them. But when the Guardian starts to act similarly dishonestly - at the very least leaving out massive amounts of context - it's equally stupid and will turn people away from the other, sterling journalism they do. 

 
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,859
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10011 on: Today at 03:49:48 pm »
Finland has reduced Russian travel visas by 90 per cent while Estonia begins a mass removal of Soviet monuments:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/16/estonia-removes-soviet-era-tank-monument-amid-russia-tensions-narva

I must admit surprise at how many Soviet monuments exist in Estonia. I know that totalitarian regimes love to throw up out-size monuments glorifying the Party and the State (same thing) - especially in other people's countries - but I imagined Estonia would have removed most of these symbols of Russian Imperialism many years ago.

It makes you wonder though. Since 1989 there have probably been hundreds of thousands of statues of Lenin and Stalin which have been removed or destroyed. Do these two  tyrants hold the world record?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10012 on: Today at 04:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:49:48 pm
Finland has reduced Russian travel visas by 90 per cent while Estonia begins a mass removal of Soviet monuments:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/16/estonia-removes-soviet-era-tank-monument-amid-russia-tensions-narva

I must admit surprise at how many Soviet monuments exist in Estonia. I know that totalitarian regimes love to throw up out-size monuments glorifying the Party and the State (same thing) - especially in other people's countries - but I imagined Estonia would have removed most of these symbols of Russian Imperialism many years ago.

It makes you wonder though. Since 1989 there have probably been hundreds of thousands of statues of Lenin and Stalin which have been removed or destroyed. Do these two  tyrants hold the world record?
It's really interesting how the Russian invasion of a former soviet bloc country has hardened the resolves of other former soviet bloc countries.  If there had been an ambition to 'annex' some of these other countries with little resistance they must surely know that's not the case anymore.

I guess like statues in the UK those former soviet symbols are very emotive.  Whilst the majority may have wished them away some would want them retaining as a marker of history and others would still be supportive of a new soviet bloc absorbing them.  It seems like the power of popular opinion may have tipped on it but this quote suggests it's not exactly universally popular in Estonia:

Quote
The announcement was met with hostility by some in Narva, on Estonias border with Russia, where only 4% of residents are ethnic Estonians and more than 80% are ethnic Russians, prompting the government to intervene quickly to counter increasing tensions and confusion, Kallas said.

One of the few facts from school history that stuck with me is that Stalin is in the Guinness Book of World Records for having raised the most statues of himself.  The actual number is lost on me but it was in the thousands.  My teacher was strongly of the view that raising a statue of yourself is a sure fire sign that you're a wrong 'un.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,859
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10013 on: Today at 04:11:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:04:30 pm
One of the few facts from school history that stuck with me is that Stalin is in the Guinness Book of World Records for having raised the most statues of himself.  The actual number is lost on me but it was in the thousands.  My teacher was strongly of the view that raising a statue of yourself is a sure fire sign that you're a wrong 'un.

He was right. When I was a university student Thatcher unveiled a bust of herself at her old college. There was a mass protest outside the building in which every single student at the university bar one participated (I think he was in hospital). The comment that always stuck in my mind was from the head of the union who was quoted in the local press saying "Unveiling a statue of yourself? I thought only Third World dictators did that."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,607
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #10014 on: Today at 05:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:49:48 pm
Finland has reduced Russian travel visas by 90 per cent while Estonia begins a mass removal of Soviet monuments:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/16/estonia-removes-soviet-era-tank-monument-amid-russia-tensions-narva

I must admit surprise at how many Soviet monuments exist in Estonia. I know that totalitarian regimes love to throw up out-size monuments glorifying the Party and the State (same thing) - especially in other people's countries - but I imagined Estonia would have removed most of these symbols of Russian Imperialism many years ago.

It makes you wonder though. Since 1989 there have probably been hundreds of thousands of statues of Lenin and Stalin which have been removed or destroyed. Do these two  tyrants hold the world record?



Was Lenin a tyrant?

Certainly to put him in the same bracket as Stalin is wrong.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Up
« previous next »
 