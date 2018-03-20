The troop numbers dont matter, the US controls a third of the country, if the Syrians tried to retake their land by force there would soon be a lot more than 648 yanks there. Trump openly bragged about controlling their oil (and grain).

As for all the other stuff the Islamic nut jobs were on the wests side in Syria.



A popular rebellion organised by the west. Besides it doesnt matter, whatever way you try to spin it the yanks are there uninvited and the Russians were invited in.



As opposed to the west who hug people to death? How many people died in Iraq? In fact how many kids died because of western sanctions in the 90s?

If you dont mind me saying you seem to have a very cartoonish/Disneyfied view of the world, you seem to believe that the west = good everyone else = bad. Given the west is largely made up of ex imperial powers and are run by capitalists whod sell their own granny my view is everyone, including the west = bad.



The US doesn´t "control" 1/3 of the country with 648 "yanks" - unless you want to completely deny the agency of the people of Syria. That 1/3 of the territory is run and administered by the ethnic groups that only a few years ago ISIS tried to genocide out of existence - which is what led to the US intervention in the first place (they were the ones who invited the intervention - the Syrian government was in no position to stop ISIS, and even if they could, the prospect of Syrian government incarceration and brutal crackdown probably didn´t fill the Kurds and other ethnic groups with much joy).And indeed, the administration of those lands is not seeking a seperatist state. They have specifically stated they are seeking a federal solution within the existing Syrian state, and indeed have even negotiated a ceasefire and some cooperative measures with the Syrian regime. In fact, as someone presumably on the left, I thought you would probably find the administration of those lands quite agreeable and even quite admirable - it has been widely praised for its very effective democratic socialist policies that have brought and maintained the highest standard of living and wages in all of Syria, communal land redistribution, its support of minority rights, womens freedoms and its abolition of the death penalty.Of course things are never that simple. But it has been shown time and again what direct Russian military intervention results in, and that is complete devestation of entire populated urban areas. The First Chechen War, the Second Chechen War, the Syrian Intervention and now the War in Ukraine have demonstrated this. Lots of people died from the instability in Iraq that was a direct result of US intervention of course, but that is not the same as the US carpet bombing Baghdad. That simply didn´t happen, and it wouldn´t happen in this day and age. Most people in Iraq and Adfghanistan have died at the hands of all the competing warring factions, not at the direct hands of Western soldiers. Russia has no such qualms unfortunately.The thing is, when you boil everything down to a redactive level, ideology and theory completely blinds you to what is actually going on, and means the oppurtunities for real progressiveness are missed whilst you scramble to defend horrendous authoritarian regimes.