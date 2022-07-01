My error, thought it was the same interview.



https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/exclusive:-arms-flow-to-ukraine-will-not-bring-peace---corby

Here are details from the from the Al Mayadeen website (they conducted the interview you linked too) He says arming them will prolong war, not that we should stop helping. Unless you know of different quotes ?



His rhetoric, as far as I can see hasnt changed. Maybe the reporting and headlines have



Here he is asking for Russian withdraw



https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/1496827583828312070?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1496827583828312070%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=



and again here

https://jeremycorbyn.org.uk/crisis-in-ukraine/



Do you have any quotes that he wants Ukraine defenceless?



I think you are being naive here KJ.To begin with your last question first, of course I don't have a direct quote from the man in question saying he'd "like to leave Ukraine defenceless". That's my inference from all he has said recently about the need for the West to stop supplying arms to Ukraine. It's an absolutely fair inference isn't it? How else can Ukraine defend itself? With pea-shooters and catapults. That country is utterly dependent now on a stream of weapons from friendly democratic powers to its west.To use a historical analogy that Corbyn (as a hypocrite) would probably hate - he wants Ukraine to be like Republican Spain in 1936. Without arms or military support from the democracies, fighting a fascist bully armed to the hilt.Your two tweets don't impress either mate. They belong to the first few days of the war before Russia had conquered any territory. What I want to see from him is a call for total Russian withdrawal NOW - ie now, when it is sitting in huge amounts of Ukrainian territory, and while he, himself, is calling for a 'negotiated peace'.We're all for peace. Zelenskey certainly is. But the Ukrainians don't want a Vichy peace (total surrender to an occupying power). They want a peace that involves the Russians going home. Corbyn, so far as I know, is not calling for that.And why would he? Even he must know that the Russians will need to be DRIVEN out. It's a horrible thought because it entails more death. But he's meant to be an adult and a politician of mature years. It's time he faced unpleasant facts. The Ukrainians are having to do it.We need to keep supporting them. If Putin 'wins' then the war will go on, in another form, for decades.