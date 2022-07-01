« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9920 on: Yesterday at 07:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:35:59 pm
My error, thought it was the same interview.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/exclusive:-arms-flow-to-ukraine-will-not-bring-peace---corby
Here are details from  the from the Al Mayadeen website (they conducted the interview you linked too)  He says arming them will prolong war, not that we should stop helping. Unless you know of different quotes ?

His rhetoric, as far as I can see hasnt changed.  Maybe the reporting and headlines have

Here he is asking for Russian withdraw

https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/1496827583828312070?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1496827583828312070%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

and again here
https://jeremycorbyn.org.uk/crisis-in-ukraine/

Do you have any quotes that he wants Ukraine defenceless?

I think you are being naive here KJ.

To begin with your last question first, of course I don't have a direct quote from the man in question saying he'd "like to leave Ukraine defenceless". That's my inference from all he has said recently about the need for the West to stop supplying arms to Ukraine. It's an absolutely fair inference isn't it? How else can Ukraine defend itself? With pea-shooters and catapults. That country is utterly dependent now on a stream of weapons from friendly democratic powers to its west.

To use a historical analogy that Corbyn (as a hypocrite) would probably hate - he wants Ukraine to be like Republican Spain in 1936. Without arms or military support from the democracies, fighting a fascist bully armed to the hilt.

Your two tweets don't impress either mate. They belong to the first few days of the war before Russia had conquered any territory. What I want to see from him is a call for total Russian withdrawal NOW - ie now, when it is sitting in huge amounts of Ukrainian territory, and while he, himself, is calling for a 'negotiated peace'.

We're all for peace. Zelenskey certainly is. But the Ukrainians don't want a Vichy peace (total surrender to an occupying power). They want a peace that involves the Russians going home. Corbyn, so far as I know, is not calling for that.

And why would he? Even he must know that the Russians will need to be DRIVEN out. It's a horrible thought because it entails more death. But he's meant to be an adult and a politician of mature years. It's time he faced unpleasant facts. The Ukrainians are having to do it.

We need to keep supporting them. If Putin 'wins' then the war will go on, in another form, for decades.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9921 on: Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:58:57 pm

To begin with your last question first, of course I don't have a direct quote from the man in question saying he'd "like to leave Ukraine defenceless". That's my inference from all he has said recently about the need for the West to stop supplying arms to Ukraine. It's an absolutely fair inference isn't it? How else can Ukraine defend itself? With pea-shooters and catapults. That country is utterly dependent now on a stream of weapons from friendly democratic powers to its west.

No its not a fait inference from his actual quote that "arming Ukraine prolongs the War."  Has he said to stop doing it? the only quotes are about it prolonging war and giving Ukraine defensive weapons. He wants peace and a Russian withdraw. No mention of conceding territory or the Vichy peace as you put it.

Quote
  How else can Ukraine defend itself? With pea-shooters and catapults. That country is utterly dependent now on a stream of weapons from friendly democratic powers to its west

Like he said with defensive weapons.  and a Russian withdraw.

Quote
  Your two tweets don't impress either mate. They belong to the first few days of the war before Russia had conquered any territory. What I want to see from him is a call for total Russian withdrawal NOW - ie now, when it is sitting in huge amounts of Ukrainian territory, and while he, himself, is calling for a 'negotiated peace'.

You are holding him to a higher expectation. Do you want him to make daily statements asking for withdrawl?
When was the last time Johnson and/or Starmer asked for a withdrawl ?

This is falling well short of him being a Putin Shill especially after he asked for an investigation into war crimes.

Its not like hes criticised someone for calling for an end to Putins reign
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/keir-starmer-ukraine-biden-putin-b2045491.html




west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9922 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 06:15:39 pm
Reports of long range strikes made against Russian forces/bases in Crimea (200kms from front line) and Kherson (~150kms beyond the front line). Either special ops or the Ukrainians have their hands on new weapons. Either way, will put the shits up the Russians as those were meant to be safe areas.

Yeah, it was an airbase and a pretty huge explosion. Apparently its prompted a bit of an exodus of people from the Crimean peninsula.

But anyway, back to Corbyn





Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9923 on: Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm
You are holding him to a higher expectation. Do you want him to make daily statements asking for withdrawl?


No I don't. But I expect to hear him say it when he makes a speech about the need for peace. There can be no peace so long as Ukraine is under occupation by a foreign power.

Here is Starmer's initial statement  about Ukraine on behalf of the Labour party:

https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-statement-to-parliament-on-russias-invasion-of-ukraine/

It's completely unambiguous. And its implications are clear.

We must support the Ukrainian people in their fight and we must ensure that Putin fails.

That is still Labour party policy. As Paul Mason said recently in the New Statesman:

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February not a single Labour MP has voted or spoken against the governments policy of sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putins regime. Likewise, not a single major Labour-affiliated union has echoed demands from the anti-imperialist left to cease arms supplies to Kyiv.

https://www.newstatesman.com/comment/2022/07/keir-starmer-labour-must-fill-foreign-policy-vacuum

Anyway, must stop now otherwise West London Red will be throwing one of his hissy fits!



Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9924 on: Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
No I don't. But I expect to hear him say it when he makes a speech about the need for peace. There can be no peace so long as Ukraine is under occupation by a foreign power.

He was in an interview mate.  He wasnt asked that particular question

Quote
Here is Starmer's initial statement  about Ukraine on behalf of the Labour party: 

Pah, back in February  (if were using your standards  ;))

Quote
Anyway, must stop now otherwise West London Red will be throwing one of his hissy fits!

 ;D  Hes my favourite poster at the moment, so cool, lets call a ceasefire -
west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9922 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm

Anyway, must stop now otherwise West London Red will be throwing one of his hissy fits!


No, just trying to stop another topic getting locked

Quote from: KiNki on August  5, 2022, 12:33:05 pm
It was turning into another Corbyn shitshow, like every other thread he gets mentioned in. Any more and thread is locked.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm

 ;D  Hes my favourite poster at the moment, so cool, lets call a ceasefire -


 :o






Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9926 on: Yesterday at 09:34:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm
No, just trying to stop another topic getting locked

 :o


You helped me find that BBC show about Stroke Survivors, dont be so modest
west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9927 on: Yesterday at 09:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:34:14 pm

You helped me find that BBC show about Stroke Survivors, dont be so modest

Dont sweat that mate, was nothing





Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9928 on: Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm
No, just trying to stop another topic getting locked

 :o



Why would it get locked? The discussion was pertinent, reasonable and non-abusive.


Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9929 on: Yesterday at 10:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
Why would it get locked? The discussion was pertinent, reasonable and non-abusive.

It always starts off that way, but it never lasts.
west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9930 on: Yesterday at 10:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
Why would it get locked? The discussion was pertinent, reasonable and non-abusive.

Thats how they all start





Red46

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9931 on: Today at 06:17:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
No I don't. But I expect to hear him say it when he makes a speech about the need for peace. There can be no peace so long as Ukraine is under occupation by a foreign power.

Here is Starmer's initial statement  about Ukraine on behalf of the Labour party:

https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-statement-to-parliament-on-russias-invasion-of-ukraine/

It's completely unambiguous. And its implications are clear.

We must support the Ukrainian people in their fight and we must ensure that Putin fails.

That is still Labour party policy. As Paul Mason said recently in the New Statesman:

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February not a single Labour MP has voted or spoken against the governments policy of sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Vladimir Putins regime. Likewise, not a single major Labour-affiliated union has echoed demands from the anti-imperialist left to cease arms supplies to Kyiv.

https://www.newstatesman.com/comment/2022/07/keir-starmer-labour-must-fill-foreign-policy-vacuum

Anyway, must stop now otherwise West London Red will be throwing one of his hissy fits!

Lot of double standards about as per usual though when it comes to foreign policy, the yanks currently occupy a third of Syria (the third which contains the oil coincidentally) and they are there uninvited. Wheres all the flags on motorway bridges and speeches about respecting other countries sovereignty over that?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:11 am by Red46 »
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9932 on: Today at 09:29:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
Why would it get locked? The discussion was pertinent, reasonable and non-abusive.

Very much so.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9933 on: Today at 09:33:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
Yeah, it was an airbase and a pretty huge explosion. Apparently its prompted a bit of an exodus of people from the Crimean peninsula.

But anyway, back to Corbyn

But away from Corbyn (please)...

Videos show people on the beaches when the explosions happen. And then later on of them scuttling back across the bridge to Russia. Not only was it a blow to Russia militarily, it was a blow to the blatant arrogance of those thinking they could holiday in occupied lands.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9934 on: Today at 09:43:40 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 06:17:39 am
Lot of double standards about as per usual though when it comes to foreign policy, the yanks currently occupy a third of Syria (the third which contains the oil coincidentally) and they are there uninvited. Wheres all the flags on motorway bridges and speeches about respecting other countries sovereignty over that?

Wouldnt the counter argument be that Russia realistically controls the other 2/3?
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9935 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 06:17:39 am
Lot of double standards about as per usual though when it comes to foreign policy, the yanks currently occupy a third of Syria (the third which contains the oil coincidentally) and they are there uninvited. Wheres all the flags on motorway bridges and speeches about respecting other countries sovereignty over that?


I don't think you need to worry about that. There's no way 648 men and women can occupy a third of Syria. We were all rather pleased when the Americans helped the Kurds and the Syrian Democratic Forces to resist the butchers from Islamic State too. Or at least I think we were. And no oil has been taken, even if the extreme right-wing Cato Institute implies it has.

The Russian presence in Syria however is another matter. Their air forces and missiles have utterly destroyed several cities and killed hundreds of thousands of civilians. They are currently propping up the genocidal regime of Assad.

It appears very much that their war in Syria was a dress rehearsal for Ukraine. The same blithe disregard for aiming deliberately at civilian targets - schools, hospitals, residential areas. Meanwhile Putin's men are stealing Ukraine's grain, stealing its factories and industrial plant. Soldiers have even been seen nicking toilets, kitchen equipment and televisions and mailing them back home (which just goes to show how the average Russian has been living since Putin seized power).


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9936 on: Today at 09:53:28 am »
The downside of the war in in Syria for Russia is that it's tying up troops and equipment that right now might serve them better in Ukraine. Russia actually has several military commitments (it was mentioned by a blogger linked on here, but can't remember the page or what the specific commitments were) that are tying down their forces, which isn't great for a nation that has long term ambitions of invading and occupying NATO allies.
Logged




Red46

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9937 on: Today at 10:22:00 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:43:40 am
Wouldnt the counter argument be that Russia realistically controls the other 2/3?

The Syrian government invited them in though.
Red46

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9938 on: Today at 10:31:35 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:48:52 am
I don't think you need to worry about that. There's no way 648 men and women can occupy a third of Syria. We were all rather pleased when the Americans helped the Kurds and the Syrian Democratic Forces to resist the butchers from Islamic State too. Or at least I think we were. And no oil has been taken, even if the extreme right-wing Cato Institute implies it has.

The Russian presence in Syria however is another matter. Their air forces and missiles have utterly destroyed several cities and killed hundreds of thousands of civilians. They are currently propping up the genocidal regime of Assad.

It appears very much that their war in Syria was a dress rehearsal for Ukraine. The same blithe disregard for aiming deliberately at civilian targets - schools, hospitals, residential areas. Meanwhile Putin's men are stealing Ukraine's grain, stealing its factories and industrial plant. Soldiers have even been seen nicking toilets, kitchen equipment and televisions and mailing them back home (which just goes to show how the average Russian has been living since Putin seized power).

The troop numbers dont matter, the US controls a third of the country, if the Syrians tried to retake their land by force there would soon be a lot more than 648 yanks there. Trump openly bragged about controlling their oil (and grain).
As for all the other stuff the Islamic nut jobs were on the wests side in Syria.
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9939 on: Today at 10:40:37 am »
Have the US (/ the west) ever adopted indiscriminate "rubble-isation" as a long-term strategy in warfare?  I appreciate we get spoon-fed news - although I believe to a much lesser extent than in Russia right now - so maybe we have but it's not something I've ever been aware of.

There's also a difference in temporarily occupying a territory for strategic advantage compared to trying to absorb a neighbouring country through warfare.  I'm sure the US has the military might to 'annexe' huge swathes of Mexico, for example, but I'm pretty sure there'd be universal outcry if they tried it.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9940 on: Today at 10:46:01 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:22:00 am
The Syrian government invited them in though.

Of course they did. It's a Fascist tyranny that was trying to crush a popular rebellion. Who better to call than the Russians! Bloody 'ell!


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9941 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm
No its not a fait inference from his actual quote that "arming Ukraine prolongs the War."  Has he said to stop doing it? the only quotes are about it prolonging war and giving Ukraine defensive weapons. He wants peace and a Russian withdraw. No mention of conceding territory or the Vichy peace as you put it.

Like he said with defensive weapons.  and a Russian withdraw.

You are holding him to a higher expectation. Do you want him to make daily statements asking for withdrawl?
When was the last time Johnson and/or Starmer asked for a withdrawl ?

This is falling well short of him being a Putin Shill especially after he asked for an investigation into war crimes.

Its not like hes criticised someone for calling for an end to Putins reign
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/keir-starmer-ukraine-biden-putin-b2045491.html






https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-statement-to-parliament-on-russias-invasion-of-ukraine/


EDIT: Just noticed that Yorky had posted this earlier.

Straight to the point. Pulls no punches. Isn't ambiguous in any way whatsoever.

Corbyn seems to want peace for Ukrain but like Chamberlain has no idea how it would work.

Chamberlain tried appeasment and the end result was five years of conflict and led to the deaths of 72,000,000 people.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:27 am by Andy @ Allerton! »


Red46

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9942 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:40:37 am
Have the US (/ the west) ever adopted indiscriminate "rubble-isation" as a long-term strategy in warfare?  I appreciate we get spoon-fed news - although I believe to a much lesser extent than in Russia right now - so maybe we have but it's not something I've ever been aware of.

There's also a difference in temporarily occupying a territory for strategic advantage compared to trying to absorb a neighbouring country through warfare.  I'm sure the US has the military might to 'annexe' huge swathes of Mexico, for example, but I'm pretty sure there'd be universal outcry if they tried it.

Well putting aside the fact the yanks nicked the likes of California, Arizona, New Mexico and indeed Texas from the Mexicans for one minute, Ukraine borders Russia, we saw what happened back in 1962 when the Soviets tried to encroach on Americas borders, we came within an ace of a nuclear war.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9943 on: Today at 10:56:08 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:48:52 am
https://labour.org.uk/press/keir-starmer-statement-to-parliament-on-russias-invasion-of-ukraine/



That's been posted already Andy. It's trenchant and unambiguous. It is still Labour party policy. That should be the end of it.

Except to say this. Ukraine has nothing to fear from the election of a Labour government in the UK. A Starmer government would be as firm in its commitments to them as the Biden administration has been. My own view is that they ought to worry about a Truss government. Truss says that she will continue to assist Ukraine with weapons to defend itself. (So does Sunak). But why would anyone believe her? She clearly has no firm principles and she will end up doing whatever she thinks makes her popular at home and increases her own chances of survival.


Red46

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9944 on: Today at 10:57:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:46:01 am
Of course they did. It's a Fascist tyranny that was trying to crush a popular rebellion. Who better to call than the Russians! Bloody 'ell!

A popular rebellion organised by the west. Besides it doesnt matter, whatever way you try to spin it the yanks are there uninvited and the Russians were invited in.
west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9945 on: Today at 10:58:33 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:40:37 am
Have the US (/ the west) ever adopted indiscriminate "rubble-isation" as a long-term strategy in warfare?  I appreciate we get spoon-fed news - although I believe to a much lesser extent than in Russia right now - so maybe we have but it's not something I've ever been aware of.


The closest to US or Western rubble-isation that I can think of was the Battle of Fallujah in Iraq?





thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9946 on: Today at 11:03:17 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 10:54:32 am
Well putting aside the fact the yanks nicked the likes of California, Arizona, New Mexico and indeed Texas from the Mexicans for one minute, Ukraine borders Russia, we saw what happened back in 1962 when the Soviets tried to encroach on Americas borders, we came within an ace of a nuclear war.
The world was a bit different in the 1840s ;D
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9947 on
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:03:17 am
The world was a bit different in the 1840s ;D

He'll be having a go at the Spartans and The Conquering of Messenia next!
Fuck the French

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9948 on: Today at 11:08:44 am »
A little reminder of what the Russians did to Aleppo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkb3y6K3waU

And Grozny:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBmHIAwfizo

The Russian military doctrine is barbarous. It aims to win wars by killing as many people as possible and levelling as many cities as is feasible.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9949 on: Today at 11:09:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:03:17 am
The world was a bit different in the 1840s ;D

True, but Ulysses Grant went to his grave believing the US Civil War was Gods retribution for US stealing a third of Mexico.
