It's because of this 7 days ago:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine
He doesn't mention nuclear war (he has long wanted to prevent Ukraine from applying for NATO membership so that is more likely to be the motivating factor for Corbyn).
But you raise a good question anyway. Should the West simply give Russia (and China) extra territory and economic power to prevent a nuclear war?
He also said thishttps://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/20/jeremy-corbyn-would-like-to-see-nato-ultimately-disbandJeremy Corbyn would like to see Nato ultimately disband
The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he hoped military alliances like Nato could be ultimately disbanded, saying they could create greater danger in the world.
In comments that are likely to inflame further tensions with Labour HQ, Corbyn said he did not blame Nato for the Russian invasion of Ukraine but that it had to be looked at in historical context.
Corbyn is currently suspended from holding the Labour whip after comments made in the wake of the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into antisemitism in the party under his leadership.
The Islington North MP said that people should look at the process that could happen at the end of the Ukraine war and questioned: Do military alliances bring peace?
I would want to see a world where we start to ultimately disband all military alliances, he told Times Radio. The issue has to be: whats the best way of bringing about peace in the future? Is it by more alliances? Is it by more military buildup?
Or is it by stopping the war in Ukraine and the other wars
that are going on at the present time, which are also killing a very large number of people? And ask yourself the question: do military alliances bring peace? Or do they actually encourage each other and build up to a greater danger?
I dont blame Nato for the fact that Russia has invaded Ukraine. What I say is look at the thing historically, and look at the process that could happen at the end of the Ukraine war.
The former leader said he would be supporting Ukraines right to defend itself if he was PM but would be focused on encouraging dialogue. Asked whether he backed Ukraines president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he said: Ive never met him. I dont know
I think he speaks well and I admire that.
Corbyn said the decision not to readmit him as a Labour MP was a wrong, totally unjustified decision by Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Starmer told the Guardian last week that further comments by Corbyn, including his support for the Stop the War Coalition, had made his readmittance more difficult, saying he expected all Labour MPs to be supportive of Nato and not to draw false equivalence between Russia and Nato.
Those comments led to a swift rebuttal from the former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who said there had been commitment to Nato under Corbyns leadership.
A commitment to Nato has been Labour policy democratically determined by party conference and accepted by every Labour leader for inclusion in every Labour manifesto, including by Jeremy Corbyn, since Natos inception, he tweeted.
If we cant be honest in our assessments of Natos performance, lessons for how it performs its role in the future will never be learnt. On this basis I see no reason why Jeremy Corbyn doesnt meet these new conditions for entitlement to the Labour whip.