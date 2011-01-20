As the mods have already said their bit, can we give this a rest?



Well, I am full agreement with Byrnee. The remarks from wee man Corbyn are not that important in of themselves, but they do speak for many Labour supporters and represent a wide discourse espoused diehard Corbynites and the like (and true Russian shills too) across social media. Those comments and attitudes surely deserve to be challenged. Some of my posts were removed too - but nothing I wrote could be remotely described as abusive. Sure, remove abusive content, but why the other stuff too?I have a copy of a post mine which was deleted. It was very critical of Corbyn, yes, but not of anyone here. It was on-topic since the comments from Corbyn about the Ukraine war were reported widely in the press and are what prompted my comments here in a thread about the Ukraine war! Like it or not, Corbyn still has a voice and speaks for many (including some here). It is certainly - if unfortunately - newsworthy.I was going to re-post my deleted comments, but I guess that would be taken as me being deliberately provocative. I am not trying to get myself banned. Instead, I am going to take a self-imposed break and see if I wish to remain active here. It will be a shame to leave because I live abroad and the politics section here acts as great filter for the news I am interested in from home.Although I am certain that this is not the intention of the moderators, the removal of those posts amounts to an effective whitewash. Members should live and die my their words here - surely this is at the core of what makes a message board. And, for what it is worth, I run my own message board - I understand the problems of moderation. At my community, we do disallow some kinds of content (including politics, as it happens), but there are other areas which causes tension and argument on the forum. There are often arguments, but we take moderation action against the individuals involved, not the community as a whole. Very rarely do we lock threads, and exceedingly rarely do we remove posts. In the main, I suggest let the comments stand and tackle abusive behaviour of individuals. There are even systems available with the forum software to help with this: suspend accounts (read-only) with an automatic countdown clock; or the ability to queue posts from a problem member which requires the approval of a moderator before it is published. These punishments usually work very well - members generally hate these kinds of restrictions. Anyway, just a suggestion. Of course RAWK can (and should) operate its moderation system as it deems fit. But, as you would no doubt say - and I would in your shoes - I don't have to like it.I am with Byrnee on this matter.