Apologies for the blunt question but, beyond the news coverage, is it apparent that Russia is engaged in a full scale war? Are people counting the days until the war ends (one way or another) or is it more felt as a minor annoyance in the day-to-day?



I'm in Moscow and it's no secret that putin is using people from poor regions as cannon fodder first. So while men from those regions go and die for 10x their monthly salaries, people in Moscow are whining that their credit cards aren't working on foreign web stores and that the price of their annual European vacation is tripled.So in major cities (Moscow and I visited Saint-Petersburg for 4 days recently) it seems like it's being ignored. There are concerts, festivals, very few patriotic billboards, no antiwar rallies. In general it's very hard to understand the overall mood of population because you can get up to 15 years in jail just for saying war is wrong, plus zombified by propaganda older generation, plus official polls saying putin's support is at 90% - it makes you think that you're a minority who's not supporting the war, which makes you keep your mouth shut.