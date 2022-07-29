It's never straight forward of course and I can see Europe struggling with prices but not sky high. Europe are already in talks with the like of Azerbaijan and Egypt, probably will have a knock on effect in terms of human rights and also European consumption is down by about 10/15% since last year. Russia turning the screw will only accelerate Europe's dependency on Russia's gas. I mean, Europe has already said they will reduce dependency by 2/3 within a year.
What we will see in the coming years is the Green's losing out, Germany going back to the likes of coal and a big push in renewable energy. Prices will remain high but not like we see today which is why Russia is using their leverage now.
why should the greens lose out?
the conservatives and all those stonewalling the move to renewables should be punished
- e.g. Trump tax cuts were forecast to slow down US economy and raise inflation long before Russia invaded Ukraine. And after the pandemic crisis recocvery - maybe Robert Rfeich can help explain Russian War on Ukraine and effecrt on economic of the world - https://robertreich.org/post/678643824199876608
I see the acceleration of renewables and away from dependency from Russia in next 2 years. Yes it will hurt - but it is a lot easier to acrt responsibly at home and work rather than wait for poliiticians , government, and comopanies - cities are moving very quickly, London and Mayor Sadiq Khan is one of the world leaders in greening their cities.
Dutch plan from Urgenda https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/www.draadown.org
Most civil society groups have practical plans that can be implemented household by household.