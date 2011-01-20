Do you think it will last to the winter?



I'd expect to see Ukraine making marginal gains until Autumn and then pressure will mount on all sides to agree a peace. Europe will want the taps turning on again and Russia will want portions of the land it's taken to be legally recognised as Russian territory. At the moment the west and Ukraine are providing a united front but I have a nasty feeling that some horrible compromise deal will be struck around Autumn that does a disservice to Ukraine and the monumental effort the Ukrainians have mounted to defend their country.



I believe that with the Luhansk and Donbas areas of Ukraine so devastated by the conflict, that Zelensky will no doubt use those as bargain chips in order to sue for peace. When the Russians annexed Crimea back in 2014 it was then followed by a long recession in those areas as the Ukrainians pulled out. And this was without any significant damage done during the war.If the Russians were to rebuild the likes of Mariupol and Sloviansk, it will cost them a lot of resources that they cannot afford. The Russians also know this, that's why the rhetoric has been so extreme from Russian television. The line is not liberating the territories from Ukraine, but killing Ukrainians. It's to prepare for the fact that post-war reconstruction will probably not happen for those who've stayed behind in those cities. Those cities represented significant industrial output for the Ukrainians, but the factories are now all burnt down. There really is nothing left.The south, around the Kherson area, is where the Ukrainians are making their push. Keeping access to the Black Sea is vital, and geographically the Russians are at a disadvantage as their backs are against the Dnipro river. The Ukrainian advance in this area is methodical to reduce losses, and the Russian supply lines are slowly being strangled in this area. The next battleground is going to be here.