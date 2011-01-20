« previous next »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9800 on: July 25, 2022, 02:17:51 pm »
Well fwiw, I did actually donate some money to Ukraine via the DEC. Not much and only once - I need to donate again - but I did give.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9801 on: July 25, 2022, 02:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on July 25, 2022, 04:25:17 am
Sure, that's why they used all their best troops and all their best equipment earlier in the war, and got their asses handed around Kyiv. And now they are bringing ancient tanks, BMPs, and conscripting people in their 60s. Sure, that's the Russia that could win in a "quicker fashion". Your post is only marginally less absurd than idontknow's. At least you didn't try to make your nonsense sound poetic, to your credit.
They have some additional options they could have used earlier if Ukraine was the only objective. What if they had done a full scale aerial blitzkrieg at the beginning of the war? It would have made it go quicker. But the Russians are planning on invading other parts of eastern Europe that fall under NATO, so I think they calibrated the intensity of the invasion to see what the response be, because options like artillery and more air force involvement were not used as readily in the initial stages.
The other reason may have been they wanted a little bit of a dragged out conflict so they could/can use it to divide NATO (Germany and Turkey primarily) by hanging a carrot of gas resources over them. I doubt it will work but that may have been a factor.
Conscription of troops in their 60s is part of their long-term weakness, in the sense their demographics are terrible and if the U.S. keeps them bogged down in Ukraine they may collapse on their own.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9802 on: July 25, 2022, 03:19:24 pm »
Quote from: shook on July 25, 2022, 02:23:20 pm
They have some additional options they could have used earlier if Ukraine was the only objective. What if they had done a full scale aerial blitzkrieg at the beginning of the war? It would have made it go quicker. But the Russians are planning on invading other parts of eastern Europe that fall under NATO, so I think they calibrated the intensity of the invasion to see what the response be, because options like artillery and more air force involvement were not used as readily in the initial stages.
The other reason may have been they wanted a little bit of a dragged out conflict so they could/can use it to divide NATO (Germany and Turkey primarily) by hanging a carrot of gas resources over them. I doubt it will work but that may have been a factor.
Conscription of troops in their 60s is part of their long-term weakness, in the sense their demographics are terrible and if the U.S. keeps them bogged down in Ukraine they may collapse on their own.

Unless the ensuing mass death of civilians had made Ukraine surrender then it wouldn't have sped things up particularly.  The Ukrainian defence was embedded and almost guerrilla in approach, even the near total destruction of cities in the east didn't see them readily surrendered.

I think if Russia had started the war off with an indiscriminate aerial blitzkrieg then the western response would have been stronger and more immediate, rather than the sort of piecemeal sanctions and response of the early weeks.

If it wasn't for the spectre of nuclear weapons then I'm sure Russia would by now have been pushed completely back.  The defeat for Russia needs to be slow enough to give Putin the chance to make a face-saving concession and voluntary withdrawal of troops.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9803 on: July 25, 2022, 03:35:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 25, 2022, 03:19:24 pm

Unless the ensuing mass death of civilians had made Ukraine surrender then it wouldn't have sped things up particularly.  The Ukrainian defence was embedded and almost guerrilla in approach, even the near total destruction of cities in the east didn't see them readily surrendered.

I think if Russia had started the war off with an indiscriminate aerial blitzkrieg then the western response would have been stronger and more immediate, rather than the sort of piecemeal sanctions and response of the early weeks.

If it wasn't for the spectre of nuclear weapons then I'm sure Russia would by now have been pushed completely back.  The defeat for Russia needs to be slow enough to give Putin the chance to make a face-saving concession and voluntary withdrawal of troops.

That's what I mean, it probably is not coming out correctly. They didn't want to create a response by trying to annihilate the country quickly.
Certainly agree that Russia would have been pushed back if not for nukes. Where I disagree is that he might face-save (unless they lose a huge amount of troops), since they want to invade a few NATO countries after Ukraine - I think he will put up with a long war if they are not facing massive losses. That's why I think his defeat is most likely by the internal demographic collapse.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9804 on: July 25, 2022, 05:46:17 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on July 24, 2022, 09:42:05 pm
Russia won it in the first week.
Bet none of you donated to the Ukraine cause.

You just keep jigging along with BbC unverified sources
and Guardian known to be MiI5/6 sources

and the Times - Murdoch

The Telegraph

The I

The Sunday Mail, fuck, that was a thread to wide-eye.

Also, you all go to queenies garden parties, by coincidence

And you bully any disagreement,
you hated Corbyn,
you wanted CIA coup in Venezuela
you are full on on a cold that forced a lockdown
you are dupes
you are the clever idiots
Orwell''s outer party

and like I've told you before
come up Lodgey
and spout your shit
we're not as dumb as you think
and certainly
we will talk

Haha some song that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9805 on: July 25, 2022, 06:17:10 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9806 on: July 25, 2022, 06:55:41 pm »
Well we all know that Russia wasn't anticipating an attrition war, and carpet bombing or massed artillery attacks at the beginning would have damaged or destroyed infrastructure that the Russian army was probably planning to seize. It's also important to remember that Russian troops aren't just fighting in Ukraine; they're already busy in skirmishes, pacifying other territories etc.

Splitting NATO politically on Ukraine might be achievable, but if Russia moved against a NATO member like Poland all disagreements would be instantly forgotten.
« Reply #9807 on: July 26, 2022, 02:42:38 pm »
EU agrees plan to ration gas use over Russia supply fears

Most energy ministers back plan to reduce winter usage by 15%, although some argue uniform target unfair
Quote
EU member states have agreed to ration gas this winter, in an attempt to avoid an energy crisis generated by further Russian cuts to supply.

Energy ministers from the 27 member states mostly backed a plan for a voluntary 15% reduction in gas usage over the winter, but added in several opt-outs for island nations and countries unconnected or little connected to the European gas network, which will blunt the overall effect.

The European Commission had suggested that a collective 15% gas savings target would reduce gas consumption by 45bn cubic metres. Once exemptions are taken into account the final bcm tally will be lower, after a revolt led by southern European countries that use less or no Russian gas.

The agreement comes less than 24 hours after Russias state-controlled energy firm, Gazprom, announced a steep reduction in gas supplies through the critical Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Wednesday. It came only days after Nord Stream 1 went back online at lower capacity, following summer maintenance.

EU leaders have accused the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, of attempting to blackmail European countries for supporting Ukraine. Russia has cut or reduced supplies to a dozen or so EU countries.

Welcoming the agreement, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission said: The announcement by Gazprom that it is further cutting gas deliveries to Europe through Nord Stream 1, for no justifiable technical reason, further illustrates the unreliable nature of Russia as an energy supplier. Thanks to todays decision, we are now ready to address our energy security at European scale, as a union.

Jozef Síkela, Czech minister of industry and trade, who chaired the meeting after days of negotiations over the proposal, hailed the decision as showing that EU member states will stand tall against any Russian attempt to divide the EU by using energy supplies as a weapon.

But the backing for the energy savings plan was not unanimous. Hungary, which has already secured an opt-out from the EUs embargo on Russian oil, expressed its opposition. Unusually for an EU energy ministers meeting, Hungary was represented by its foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, who was given an award by Putin last November, only a few months before Russias invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary has backed EU sanctions against Russia, but has blamed the measures for increasing prices for Hungarian drivers and households, a link strongly rebutted by Brussels.

Under the energy savings plan, all EU member states will strive to reduce gas consumption by 15% from August through to the end March. In the event of a total shut down of Russian gas or high demand, EU states can declare an energy emergency that triggers mandatory savings.

Countries will be exempt from mandatory cuts, however, if they are island nations unconnected to the EU gas network or, like the Baltic states, have separate electricity systems and rely on gas to produce electricity.

Member states can also ask for an exemption or reduced savings target if they are little connected to the European gas network and can send liquified natural gas to their neighbours, a provision that affects Spain.

Spain, with Portugal and Greece, led opposition to the uniform 15% target, arguing it was unfair and failed to take account of their national circumstances. Critics complained the plans had been designed to help Germany, which has been accused of allowing itself to become dangerously dependent on Russian gas.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/26/eu-agrees-plan-to-reduce-gas-use-over-russia-supply-fears
Russias Gazprom to make drastic cut to Europes gas supply from Wednesday

Zelenskiy accused Moscow of gas war after Russian state-controlled energy company says it is halting a turbine due to its technical condition

Quote
The Russian state-controlled energy company Gazprom has announced a drastic cut to gas deliveries through its main pipeline to Europe from Wednesday, prompting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to accuse Moscow of waging a gas war.

The Russian gas export monopoly said it was halting the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the technical condition of the engine, cutting daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33m cubic metres a day  about 20% of the pipelines capacity.

We are monitoring the situation very closely in close exchange with the federal network agency and the gas crisis team, the German economy ministry said in a statement on Monday after Gazproms announcement. According to our information, there is no technical reason for a reduction in deliveries.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address on Monday, said the move was deliberate and urged the European Union to agree tougher sanctions against Russia. All this is done by Russia on purpose to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter. And this is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe, he said.

Moscows gas blackmail of Europe represented an incentive for the EUs eighth sanctions package to be significantly stronger, he said.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed pumping last week, after a 10-day maintenance break, but the European Commission has warned that a complete gas shut down by Russia is likely.

The announcement came as EU governments sparred over a plan for a 15% gas savings target intended to avoid a winter crisis if the Kremlin turns off the taps to Europe. The EUs goal is to use less gas now to build storage for winter.

The EU executive last week accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon and called on 27 member states to accept a voluntary 15% gas savings target, which could become mandatory if Brussels declares a supply emergency.

EU officials had hoped the blocs 27 energy ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday would rubber stamp the 15% gas savings plan. Instead countries from all corners of Europe have raised objections, led by Spain and Portugal, who are relatively isolated from the EUs gas pipeline network.

The proposals have been seen as designed for Germany, which faces energy rationing as it scrambles to undo decades of dependence on Russian gas. In an echo of the bruising debates of the eurozone crisis ten years ago, where arguments raged over bailouts, debt and blame, southern countries suggested their citizens should not have to make sacrifices for the past policies of others.

Spains deputy prime minister Teresa Ribera said last week her country was being asked to make a disproportionate sacrifice, as she pointed to investments her country had made on liquefied natural gas infrastructure, costs that had fallen on Spanish companies and consumers, she said. Unlike other countries, we Spaniards have not lived beyond our means from an energy point of view, Ribera said in unusually pointed comments.

Portugal was totally against the proposals its energy minister, João Galamba, told local media last week, saying they did not address the needs of Spain or Portugal, which have little gas interconnection with the rest of Europe. The Iberian countries are also using more gas to generate electricity because a fierce drought has reduced hydropower production.

Greece also opposes the 15% EU-wide target, which it argues overburdens its economy and consumers.

Meanwhile, Poland has raised concerns about its energy security. A Polish official said Warsaw would not agree to any solutions that may lead to the use of Polish natural gas reserves for the needs of other member states.

France, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland were among the countries that opposed giving the commission the power to declare a supply emergency. Instead it is proposed that EU member states make that critical decision.

Under revised proposals, which were still being discussed by EU deputy ambassadors on Monday, countries can get an exemption from the 15% target if they are not connected to the gas interconnector system of any other member states. The target can also be eased if countries offer to send gas to a member state in need.

EU sources rejected suggestions the plan was designed for Germany, arguing all member states would feel the economic pain of a Russian gas shut down.

I dont buy the logic that all this is for Germany, said one senior EU official. Its not about who will be hit first because if [a supply shock] hits then I think the problem will be immediately shared. We are in the internal market and  the pain will be substantial for all member states.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, last week said it was likely the Kremlin would order a complete shutdown of Russian gas to the EU, dealing a hammer blow to the European single market. EU officials have suggested countries speed up the shift to renewables, but have also said states could consider delay to exiting coal and nuclear power.

Belgiums government announced last week it had reached a political agreement to extend the life of two nuclear power plants by 10 years, citing national security. The Doel 4 and Tihange 3 reactors will be restarted in 2026, as the Belgian government revised a plan to exit all nuclear power by 2025.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/25/russias-gazprom-to-make-drastic-cut-to-europes-gas-supply-from-wednesday
Germany needs to sort its shit out.  Given the strong arm tactics used against some countries during the financial crisis I see some schadenfreude on the horizon.

Countries are already suffering serious inflation, energy price hikes etc. Russia playing the economic blackmail card this winter won't be good.
Quote from: Red Berry on July 26, 2022, 03:21:51 pm
Germany needs to sort its shit out.  Given the strong arm tactics used against some countries during the financial crisis I see some schadenfreude on the horizon.

Countries are already suffering serious inflation, energy price hikes etc. Russia playing the economic blackmail card this winter won't be good.
Do you think it will last to the winter?

I'd expect to see Ukraine making marginal gains until Autumn and then pressure will mount on all sides to agree a peace.  Europe will want the taps turning on again and Russia will want portions of the land it's taken to be legally recognised as Russian territory.  At the moment the west and Ukraine are providing a united front but I have a nasty feeling that some horrible compromise deal will be struck around Autumn that does a disservice to Ukraine and the monumental effort the Ukrainians have mounted to defend their country.
Quote
come up Lodgey
and spout your shit

There´s already enough people spouting shit up Lodgey
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2022, 04:09:57 pm
Do you think it will last to the winter?

I'd expect to see Ukraine making marginal gains until Autumn and then pressure will mount on all sides to agree a peace.  Europe will want the taps turning on again and Russia will want portions of the land it's taken to be legally recognised as Russian territory.  At the moment the west and Ukraine are providing a united front but I have a nasty feeling that some horrible compromise deal will be struck around Autumn that does a disservice to Ukraine and the monumental effort the Ukrainians have mounted to defend their country.

I can see it lasting into the new year. Unless the West threatens Ukraine with withdrawing military aid, they will keep on fighting regardless of what political or diplomatic pressure is put on them to accept a settlement.

I only wish this would be the wake up call countries need to break away from fossil fuels, but sadly I think that's unlikely.
Quote from: Red Berry on July 26, 2022, 03:21:51 pm
Germany needs to sort its shit out.  Given the strong arm tactics used against some countries during the financial crisis I see some schadenfreude on the horizon.

Countries are already suffering serious inflation, energy price hikes etc. Russia playing the economic blackmail card this winter won't be good.

Think this needed to happen to Germany sooner rather than later anyway. Germans tying their futures to Russia happened a long time ago, the decoupling is going to be harsh and tough. It's the same old adage that because things were good, everyone let a lot of things slip under their noses. But eventually the bill needs to be paid.

The positive aspect is that the push to renewables and lower energy consumption will probably speed up. On the other hand, the Germans need to decide whether or not to continue with the nuclear shutdown and use coal instead. Neither are great solutions, but nuclear energy certainly is a lot more viable in this day and age compared to all the other alternatives.

Instead of fearmongering, there needs to be a reality that is accepted among the German leaders. And so far, from the polls I've seen, the German public are quite willing to stomach higher energy prices in order not to give Putin the thing he wants. Hope that stays the course.
Quote from: thaddeus on July 26, 2022, 04:09:57 pm
Do you think it will last to the winter?

I'd expect to see Ukraine making marginal gains until Autumn and then pressure will mount on all sides to agree a peace.  Europe will want the taps turning on again and Russia will want portions of the land it's taken to be legally recognised as Russian territory.  At the moment the west and Ukraine are providing a united front but I have a nasty feeling that some horrible compromise deal will be struck around Autumn that does a disservice to Ukraine and the monumental effort the Ukrainians have mounted to defend their country.

I believe that with the Luhansk and Donbas areas of Ukraine so devastated by the conflict, that Zelensky will no doubt use those as bargain chips in order to sue for peace. When the Russians annexed Crimea back in 2014 it was then followed by a long recession in those areas as the Ukrainians pulled out. And this was without any significant damage done during the war.

If the Russians were to rebuild the likes of Mariupol and Sloviansk, it will cost them a lot of resources that they cannot afford. The Russians also know this, that's why the rhetoric has been so extreme from Russian television. The line is not liberating the territories from Ukraine, but killing Ukrainians. It's to prepare for the fact that post-war reconstruction will probably not happen for those who've stayed behind in those cities. Those cities represented significant industrial output for the Ukrainians, but the factories are now all burnt down. There really is nothing left.

The south, around the Kherson area, is where the Ukrainians are making their push. Keeping access to the Black Sea is vital, and geographically the Russians are at a disadvantage as their backs are against the Dnipro river. The Ukrainian advance in this area is methodical to reduce losses, and the Russian supply lines are slowly being strangled in this area. The next battleground is going to be here.
^^^Of course any Ukrainian gains in liberating their territory is a good thing, and certainly good for morale.

But I am wandering what happens in the South if/when Kherson is taken? Ukraine will then face the same problem as the Russian´s, in terms of having to resupply across the Dnipro River for any further advances over bridges that have already damaged if not destroyed. Looking at the map of areas taken by Russia in Ukraine, the area to be liberated up to Kherson/the Dnipro is tiny, and its still a long way South the Ukrainians need to push towards Crimea to secure that part of the Black Sea coast.
Quote from: No666 on July  9, 2022, 09:56:30 am
Good to hear, mate. Let us know when you get the cat back.

Back just today mate. Head bumping us and exploring the place. (Look forward to him doing litter tray, food and water which he hasn't yet.)

Life seems pretty ok just now. And most importantly, Ana is beaming happiness.

edit: he just ate something
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July 27, 2022, 03:22:44 pm
^^^Of course any Ukrainian gains in liberating their territory is a good thing, and certainly good for morale.

But I am wandering what happens in the South if/when Kherson is taken? Ukraine will then face the same problem as the Russian´s, in terms of having to resupply across the Dnipro River for any further advances over bridges that have already damaged if not destroyed. Looking at the map of areas taken by Russia in Ukraine, the area to be liberated up to Kherson/the Dnipro is tiny, and its still a long way South the Ukrainians need to push towards Crimea to secure that part of the Black Sea coast.

The Ukrainians have been very forthright about their plans for Kherson, so much so that I think they're publicly trying to lure the Russian reinforcements into the north side of the Dnipro to destroy them. On the other hand, destroying the last bridge out of Kherson city to the south bank with may have the effect of pushing the Russians to retreat from the city and pull back towards the Crimean direction. In any case, the Ukrainians have the upper hand north of the river. But beyond that, I see very little chance of them pushing towards Crimea, unless if there is a huge collapse of the Russian army, which I cannot see happening at this moment.
some overnight videos of Kherson bridge been hit and afterwards -
https://twitter.com/officejjsmart/status/1552191895073333249?

this account has some videos at night of bridge being hit - https://twitter.com/bayraktar_1love?

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9820 on: Yesterday at 08:06:28 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:06:28 am
Western sanctions against Russia are the most ill-conceived and counterproductive policy in recent international history

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/the-ruble-is-soaring-and-putin-is-stronger-than-ever-our-sanctions-have-backfired/ar-AA105Chh?ocid=entnewsntp&cvid=0441f4f917db49a8a63c68ba5d730f5b



We need to cut our reliance on Russia anyway. If sanctions is the way to that, so be it.
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:06:28 am
Western sanctions against Russia are the most ill-conceived and counterproductive policy in recent international history

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/the-ruble-is-soaring-and-putin-is-stronger-than-ever-our-sanctions-have-backfired/ar-AA105Chh?ocid=entnewsntp&cvid=0441f4f917db49a8a63c68ba5d730f5b

Jenkins is something of a contrarian.
I would be interested to know just how the sanctions are effecting Russia.

It's been clear for years that as an island, we need to be more self reliant in terms of energy, food production etc
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:06:28 am
Western sanctions against Russia are the most ill-conceived and counterproductive policy in recent international history

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/the-ruble-is-soaring-and-putin-is-stronger-than-ever-our-sanctions-have-backfired/ar-AA105Chh?ocid=entnewsntp&cvid=0441f4f917db49a8a63c68ba5d730f5b



Just a word of caution. Yes, that is the Guardian. But it is also Simon Jenkins who specialises in presenting arguments that no one else advances. It's his USP if you like. I think if you look through his back catalogue you'll find he's wrong far more often than he's right - and sometimes malignantly so. Off the top of my head he blamed Islamist terrorist attacks on shopping malls, concert halls and sports stadia as the fault of the West. We shouldn't build such huge public gathering places. They served as a provocation to devout people with guns. I believe Drummer Rigby was also to blame for his own murder. And I wouldn't be surprised if he was briefing - in the Guardian - for Putin and Russian imperialism at the start of this war.
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:26:32 am
I would be interested to know just how the sanctions are effecting Russia.

It's been clear for years that as an island, we need to be more self reliant in terms of energy, food production etc

I read the other day that economy is in free fall and the biggest impact of Russian oil & gas embargo - is that while Europe gets 40% of its fossil fuels from Russia, Russia sells 83% of fossil fuels to Europe and there is only so much Saudi, Turkey, Syria China and Africa can buy from RUssia - basically they are going to be one the biggest reason thta Europe will transofrm to renewables in next 5 years and that will be irreversible and devasting for Russia

Plus with over 1000 companies all moving out of Russia and no new innovative technology sold or shared with Russia - plus no access to international finance - Russia is Fecked

https://www.dw.com/en/yale-study-shows-sanctions-are-crippling-russias-economy/a-62623738
Yale study shows sanctions are crippling Russia's economy
Researchers at Yale University say the Russian economy is suffering massive damage due to Western sanctions, despite Moscow downplaying the effect.

Russian economy updates to be found here-
https://twitter.com/IikkaKorhonen  - Head of BOFIT (Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies), not representing the official views of my employer, RTs not endorsements



Russia June industrial production 1.2% y/y, 0% m/m
Manufacturing 4.5%
Natural gas 32.8%
Cigarettes 32.4%
AC motors 12.3%
Lead batteries 21.8%
Fiberoptic cables79.6%
Fridges52.3%
Elevators 59.9%
Passenger cars 89%
Trucks 40%
Freight cars 34.4%
https://rosstat.gov.ru/storage/mediabank/123_27-07-2022.html



A counter opinion on GUardian -  The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever - our sanctions have backfired
Simon Jenkins
Energy prices are rocketing, inflation is soaring and millions are being starved of grain. Surely Johnson knew this would happen?     
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/29/putin-ruble-west-sanctions-russia-europe

4while rest of EUrope and World will also suffer economically (not like the Ukrainians that have had their economy and country devasted by Russians)

Russian war slowing growth and hiking inflation, European Commission warns
Body revises economic forecast and says outlook for EU and eurozone heavily dependent on course of war
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/jul/14/russian-war-slowing-growth-and-hiking-inflation-european-commission-warns



Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:23:36 am
Just a word of caution. Yes, that is the Guardian. But it is also Simon Jenkins who specialises in presenting arguments that no one else advances. It's his USP if you like. I think if you look through his back catalogue you'll find he's wrong far more often than he's right - and sometimes malignantly so. Off the top of my head he blamed Islamist terrorist attacks on shopping malls, concert halls and sports stadia as the fault of the West. We shouldn't build such huge public gathering places. They served as a provocation to devout people with guns. I believe Drummer Rigby was also to blame for his own murder. And I wouldn't be surprised if he was briefing - in the Guardian - for Putin and Russian imperialism at the start of this war.
There is this doozy:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2010/jun/08/cuts-armed-services-fantasy-enemies

And, bizarrely, this too:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/aug/19/jeremy-corbyn-dismissal-nato-trident

Not sure how a nation with no armed forces can be members of a military alliance. But there you have it.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:07:02 am
There is this doozy:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2010/jun/08/cuts-armed-services-fantasy-enemies

And, bizarrely, this too:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/aug/19/jeremy-corbyn-dismissal-nato-trident

Not sure how a nation with no armed forces can be members of a military alliance. But there you have it.

Here he is on Assad

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/apr/09/assad-victory-syria-civil-war-west-chemical-attack-douma

It was one of the worst pieces of transfer business since we swapped Suarez for Rickie Lambert. The Times got Aaronovitch from the Guardian; the Guardian got Jenkins from the Times.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:22:33 am
Here he is on Assad

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/apr/09/assad-victory-syria-civil-war-west-chemical-attack-douma

It was one of the worst pieces of transfer business since we swapped Suarez for Rickie Lambert. The Times got Aaronovitch from the Guardian; the Guardian got Jenkins from the Times.
Yes. But the Guardian also has Owen Jones! ???

Surely the Guardian can do better? Jenkins is just a shock-jock of news print. Or, as another poster put it, a contrarian. He even contradicts himself in stupendous fashion.
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:06:28 am
Western sanctions against Russia are the most ill-conceived and counterproductive policy in recent international history

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/the-ruble-is-soaring-and-putin-is-stronger-than-ever-our-sanctions-have-backfired/ar-AA105Chh?ocid=entnewsntp&cvid=0441f4f917db49a8a63c68ba5d730f5b

From what I have read, Russian gains will only be temporary, because a lot of the Siberian sources for their oil/gas products are highly technical and can only be run by Western technicians, so they will eventually be offline over the next few months. So Russian profits will be down.
Of course this is still bad news for Europe and the overall global inflationary environment, since it basically permanently hurts overall supply.
Also, the ruble soaring is, again only from what I read, somewhat artificial and related to some excellent decisions by the head of their Central Bank. It is not sustainable.
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 12:16:53 pm
From what I have read, Russian gains will only be temporary, because a lot of the Siberian sources for their oil/gas products are highly technical and can only be run by Western technicians, so they will eventually be offline over the next few months. So Russian profits will be down.
Of course this is still bad news for Europe and the overall global inflationary environment, since it basically permanently hurts overall supply.
Also, the ruble soaring is, again only from what I read, somewhat artificial and related to some excellent decisions by the head of their Central Bank. It is not sustainable.
Doubling interest rates, freezing accounts, restricting trading of foreign currencies and ordering all Russian companies trading overseas to convert 80% of revenues into rubles.  It's very artificial but also propped up by the more tangible rising costs of commodities.

It's probably obvious from the points above but worth labouring the point that the the ruble and Russian economy are pretty much disconnected now.  The general economy is taking a battering from the sanctions.

It feels like the worst thing the west could do right now is to start lifting the sanctions.  It will say to Putin that all he has to do is turn the dial on gas flows and the rest of the world dances to his tune.  It does mean short and medium-term pain but imagine a future where Europe and the west in general has no dependence on imported fossil fuels and the despotic rulers that sit atop those fossil fuels!
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:07:02 am
Not sure how a nation with no armed forces can be members of a military alliance. But there you have it.

Actually Iceland is a member of NATO and it has no military.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:02:29 pm
Actually Iceland is a member of NATO and it has no military.

Important military bases though. Who controls Iceland controls the northern Atlantic I guess. My dad was sent to Iceland with the RAF during the Second World War to keep the Nazis out. He once said that the greatest fear most pilots and crew had was missing the landing strip in Reykjavik when visibility was poor. A number of planes ran out of fuel and simply fell into the cruel sea because they'd overshot the island, failed to realise it and were still looking for the meagre lights of Reykjavik. By the time they realised their error it was often too late.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:02:29 pm
Actually Iceland is a member of NATO and it has no military.
Damn you with your facts and examples which tend blow apart my smart-arsed remarks about a journalist I dislike! :P

Actually, although Iceland does not have standing arming, they do have some defenses. Its location is strategically important and population tiny. Iceland is a special case. In Jenkins's world, where there is no UK military budget, no army, and no defense apparatus, I think it would be untenable for it to be a member of NATO. And why would it wish to be if the country went all pacifist and considered Russia its friend.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defence_of_Iceland
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm
Damn you with your facts and examples which tend blow apart my smart-arsed remarks about a journalist I dislike! :P

Actually, although Iceland does not have standing arming, they do have some defenses. Its location is strategically important and population tiny. Iceland is a special case. In Jenkins's world, where there is no UK military budget, no army, and no defense apparatus, I think it would be untenable for it to be a member of NATO. And why would it wish to be if the country went all pacifist and considered Russia its friend.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defence_of_Iceland

Its position is indeed strategically important. Which was why Britain invaded it in WWII. And Iceland has remained within the Anglosphere since.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WwU2BSLr5oM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WwU2BSLr5oM</a>

DM's bendy banana stories feel almost sane compared to shit ruskies are peddling.
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:26:32 am
I would be interested to know just how the sanctions are effecting Russia.

It's been clear for years that as an island, we need to be more self reliant in terms of energy, food production etc

https://youtu.be/VB3LThyFe1U

"Russia Heads Into Economic Abyss"

