Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 07:54:56 am
Quote from: Red Berry on July  1, 2022, 01:26:50 pm
You have to wonder why Russia even needs troops from Belarus, except only as cannon fodder?

On paper, Russia has the manpower and military material to easily overpower Ukraine, or so we all thought. It's tempting to think Putin wants to keep forces fresh for other ventures, like the Baltic states.

I'd expect a lot of conscripts from Belarus to defect once in Ukraine. That would likely lead to bloody reprisals.

They're running out of expendable willing provincials, and they don't want to use racially superior European Russians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 05:41:43 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:54:56 am
They're running out of expendable willing provincials, and they don't want to use racially superior European Russians.
They are all Russians, mate, even if they don't know it. Even the Ukrainians. That goes for almost all Eastern Europe too. But Putin, the righteous one, will put them straight...

I don't know how one can be so out of touch with reality and have a Napoleon complex of which Napoleon himself would be envious. Look at what's happening in Bulgaria, for example. Bulgaria is expelling 70 Russian diplomats on spying charges. The Russian ambassador, Mitrofanova, poses an ultimatum to get the decision reversed or else (Russia will close the embassy). An ultimatum from Russia to an independent country?! After the 70 leave, they will still have some 40 personnel, when there are 24 Bulgarian counterparts in Moscow. What does one think are 110+ people doing in a country like Bulgaria, which has no political influence or military might? Why is there so much disparity in the respective mission numbers? This is how the Russian intelligence infiltrates Europe. And it's not just Bulgaria, all the former Eastern European countries are serving the same purpose. Europe should find a way to counteract that.

Ah, never mind, I'm just venting...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 06:04:07 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:41:43 pm
They are all Russians, mate, even if they don't know it. Even the Ukrainians. That goes for almost all Eastern Europe too. But Putin, the righteous one, will put them straight...

I don't know how one can be so out of touch with reality and have a Napoleon complex of which Napoleon himself would be envious. Look at what's happening in Bulgaria, for example. Bulgaria is expelling 70 Russian diplomats on spying charges. The Russian ambassador, Mitrofanova, poses an ultimatum to get the decision reversed or else (Russia will close the embassy). An ultimatum from Russia to an independent country?! After the 70 leave, they will still have some 40 personnel, when there are 24 Bulgarian counterparts in Moscow. What does one think are 110+ people doing in a country like Bulgaria, which has no political influence or military might? Why is there so much disparity in the respective mission numbers? This is how the Russian intelligence infiltrates Europe. And it's not just Bulgaria, all the former Eastern European countries are serving the same purpose. Europe should find a way to counteract that.

Ah, never mind, I'm just venting...

Embassy ground is supposed to be the territory of the guest country. So they tried to extend that territory in Dublin, building a bunker under their existing embassy. Until the Irish government cried foul and put a stop to it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 06:08:10 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:04:07 pm
Embassy ground is supposed to be the territory of the guest country. So they tried to extend that territory in Dublin, building a bunker under their existing embassy. Until the Irish government cried foul and put a stop to it.

I'm picturing them doing it Shawshank style, covering up the hold they are digging with a poster, and taking out a small amount of rubble in their pockets each day.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 06:10:33 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:08:10 pm
I'm picturing them doing it Shawshank style, covering up the hold they are digging with a poster, and taking out a small amount of rubble in their pockets each day.

So they had an Escape Committee? Did they have a wooden horse in the grounds as well? ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 06:24:31 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:10:33 pm
So they had an Escape Committee? Did they have a wooden horse in the grounds as well? ;D

Dunno about wooden, but given their penchant for hacking, they were probably keen on distributing trojans. Actually, that's what the Irish government reckoned the bunker was for.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9726 on: Today at 05:29:14 am
There's no way Putin could have envisioned his actions galvanising NATO and the EU with even more members states.
