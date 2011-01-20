They're running out of expendable willing provincials, and they don't want to use racially superior European Russians.



They are all Russians, mate, even if they don't know it. Even the Ukrainians. That goes for almost all Eastern Europe too. But Putin, the righteous one, will put them straight...I don't know how one can be so out of touch with reality and have a Napoleon complex of which Napoleon himself would be envious. Look at what's happening in Bulgaria, for example. Bulgaria is expelling 70 Russian diplomats on spying charges. The Russian ambassador, Mitrofanova, poses an ultimatum to get the decision reversed or else (Russia will close the embassy). An ultimatum from Russia to an independent country?! After the 70 leave, they will still have some 40 personnel, when there are 24 Bulgarian counterparts in Moscow. What does one think are 110+ people doing in a country like Bulgaria, which has no political influence or military might? Why is there so much disparity in the respective mission numbers? This is how the Russian intelligence infiltrates Europe. And it's not just Bulgaria, all the former Eastern European countries are serving the same purpose. Europe should find a way to counteract that.Ah, never mind, I'm just venting...