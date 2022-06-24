I think what the West could and probably should step up, is in the speed at which the equipment is being delivered to Ukraine, which at the moment is so slow and scattered that's not having the impact it probably should. Take Germany for example. It had pledged to deliver heavy weaponry for months but it's been only in recent weeks that we're starting to see German artillery in Ukrainian hands. Another example are the HIMARS systems, which in sufficient numbers could be game-changers for Ukraine. They've been promised for over a month but only 4 have been delivered, with 8 more coming in shortly. The Ukrainian government says it needs 300 of these systems to push the Russians back, although probably an exaggeration, they certainly need more of what's been currently pledged. One has to remember that these systems will be destroyed or break down at some point, so having them in sufficient numbers is what will allow the Ukrainians to keep fighting in the long term.



Before we talk about stuff like HIMARS, we have to realize what a finite resource it is. The Americans themselves only have 400 total launcher systems in service, and no one is sure how many are actually serviceable at the moment. The reload times for the HIMARS is also considerably shorter than the Russian/Ukrainian equivalents, so they fire off a lot more rockets per day even in a shoot and scoot scenario. But to get the ammo boxes into Ukraine is a logistical challenge at the moment. For every HIMARS firing unit, you would probably need multiple truckloads of ammo just for one day of consistent firing. And they have to be special vehicles too, as most likely the Americans will also send their supply trucks equipped with cranes, something the supply trucks of Russian origin do not have. Then you have to consider the type of ammo the Ukrainians are going to be using, which will probably be the GMLRS equivalent rockets. While they are the most plentiful variant, the Americans have only ever made 50,000 of them, shared between all the countries who use this system, meaning just over 8000 ammo pods worth of ammunition. If a HIMARS can fire off 10 ammo pods per day (6 rockets per pod) on a conservative basis (they can fire a lot more), that means there are only 200+ days of ammo in existence for just 4 HIMARS units, and less if you add more launcher units in the mix. Not available ammo, but we are talking about total manufactured, ever. So you can imagine the actual number of ammo available that can be sent to Ukraine will be a lot less.It's a superb system for what it is, but in the end, ammo logistics is the biggest limiting factor. So the issue now becomes what do the West do in terms of weapon shipments? Are we pushing for a quick Ukrainian victory here, or are we preparing for a long conflict, and therefore need to slowly feed weapons into the country? The important thing in my mind is that the Ukrainians are able to hold out the Russians and prevent them from rapidly sending the country into oblivion. That's the first priority. Systems like the Panzerhaubitze 2000 are very very limited in number, and they consume 155mm ammo very quickly, more so than the M777's that are in theatre now in numbers. And artillery has a barrel lifespan limitation, as we are seeing now with the M777. They are being used so much that they are already in the barrel replacement phase. I imagine the CAESAR units will run into those issues soon too.The Russians, on the other hand, are also running out of ammo at a much more rapid pace than before, thanks to Ukrainian efforts to destroy their ammunition warehouses recently. The farther the Ukrainians can push back their supply base locations, the harder they will find it to resupply their artillery. Think the emptying out of the Belarusian warehouses is indicative of that. But as with anything, the fog of war and misinformation mean that we may not have the full picture of the Russian supply issues. However, with Russia seemingly firing missiles at civilian targets again, they may be changing their tactics in order to cover deficiencies in other areas of their military campaign, and maybe trying to push the Ukrainians to sue for peace.