Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9640 on: June 24, 2022, 02:50:43 pm »
« Reply #9640 on: June 24, 2022, 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 20, 2022, 10:06:08 pm
Yeah. Apparently Gdansk (ex-Danzig) is a brilliant place to visit. I was told this yesterday.

I can second that.
Great city with a great tradition, history, hospitality, sporting (volleyball and handball) and some great street art   -and the solidarisoc museum is one of the best museums around


https://www.klm.com/destinations/tz/en/article/the-solidarity-museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zehTiUsaoRI

https://www.amatteroftaste.me/street-art-gdansk-zaspa/  - some photos of the street mural art in Gdansk

What the Russians  and =Germans did to the Polish was unbelievable and I the west also let them down big time at times

thoroughly enjoyed our visit there. It was our hightlight of  our Polish holiday.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9641 on: June 25, 2022, 06:32:03 pm »
« Reply #9641 on: June 25, 2022, 06:32:03 pm »
Just a thought about Ukrainian politics, and successor to Zelensky when he goes, just watched a video of Vitali Klitschko speaking in German, was impressed. The Klitschko brothers are going to be in the next presidential elections for sure, sometime down the line.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9642 on: June 26, 2022, 11:48:47 am »
« Reply #9642 on: June 26, 2022, 11:48:47 am »
Frightening how far this has moved down the news cycle. Russians seem to be moving and holding ground now consistently and are back firing missiles into Kiev after holding fire for weeks. The Ukrainians seem to be losing a lot of their best fighting units and increasingly i'm reading horrible reports about their moral and frustration with lack of air support from the west. Hard to believe we are letting this happen in Europe in 2022 in the face of a fascist power hungry leader.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9643 on: June 26, 2022, 03:30:19 pm »
« Reply #9643 on: June 26, 2022, 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on June 26, 2022, 11:48:47 am
Frightening how far this has moved down the news cycle. Russians seem to be moving and holding ground now consistently and are back firing missiles into Kiev after holding fire for weeks. The Ukrainians seem to be losing a lot of their best fighting units and increasingly i'm reading horrible reports about their moral and frustration with lack of air support from the west. Hard to believe we are letting this happen in Europe in 2022 in the face of a fascist power hungry leader.

They're outnumbered in artillery, and the Russians have consolidated their air defence to the point where their drones are having trouble penetrating Russian lines. Unfortunately, until the Russians run out of ammunition, nothing is going to change. And that isn't happening anytime soon.

The news right now is not great if you're a Ukraine supporter. But war is a very fluid thing, I really can't see it ending anytime soon one way or another.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9644 on: Yesterday at 09:29:17 am »
« Reply #9644 on: Yesterday at 09:29:17 am »
Detailed background from a BBC investigation into how Russian forces are stealing thousands of tonnes of Ukraine's grain and where they are transportiung it to (via that bloody bridge)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/61790625

Isn't this just a modern day version of the Bolsheviks stripping Ukraine of its food in the 1930s and sending it to their slave workers in the industrial centres of Russia?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9645 on: Yesterday at 11:05:51 am »
« Reply #9645 on: Yesterday at 11:05:51 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:17 am
Detailed background from a BBC investigation into how Russian forces are stealing thousands of tonnes of Ukraine's grain and where they are transportiung it to (via that bloody bridge)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/61790625

Isn't this just a modern day version of the Bolsheviks stripping Ukraine of its food in the 1930s and sending it to their slave workers in the industrial centres of Russia?

In a word Yorky, yes. Incredibly depressing
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9646 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 am »
« Reply #9646 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 26, 2022, 03:30:19 pm
They're outnumbered in artillery, and the Russians have consolidated their air defence to the point where their drones are having trouble penetrating Russian lines. Unfortunately, until the Russians run out of ammunition, nothing is going to change. And that isn't happening anytime soon.

The news right now is not great if you're a Ukraine supporter. But war is a very fluid thing, I really can't see it ending anytime soon one way or another.
"The West" was too weak in its response to Crimea and various other infractions by Putin.  It feels like despite the rhetoric the same is happening now - the response is better but still not sufficient in the face of what is happening.

If Russia does succeed in taking Ukraine then it will have additional land borders with Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.  It will also have control over huge resources that are in demand globally (fossil fuels and grain).  Why wait until Russia strengthens again and invades one of those bordering nations before escalating the response? (I know the answer and it begins the "n" and ends with "uclear weapons" but it feels like sitting on hands will only embolden Putin to keep pushing the boundaries of the horrors to see what he can get away with).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9647 on: Yesterday at 01:12:13 pm »
« Reply #9647 on: Yesterday at 01:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on June 26, 2022, 03:30:19 pm
They're outnumbered in artillery, and the Russians have consolidated their air defence to the point where their drones are having trouble penetrating Russian lines. Unfortunately, until the Russians run out of ammunition, nothing is going to change. And that isn't happening anytime soon.

The news right now is not great if you're a Ukraine supporter. But war is a very fluid thing, I really can't see it ending anytime soon one way or another.

This is a lot more optimistic from the Ukrainian perspective though:

https://twitter.com/PhillipsPOBrien/status/1540961275928350721

We seem to be constantly saying this, but the next few weeks should be telling.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9648 on: Yesterday at 01:38:51 pm »
« Reply #9648 on: Yesterday at 01:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:29:17 am
Detailed background from a BBC investigation into how Russian forces are stealing thousands of tonnes of Ukraine's grain and where they are transportiung it to (via that bloody bridge)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/61790625

Isn't this just a modern day version of the Bolsheviks stripping Ukraine of its food in the 1930s and sending it to their slave workers in the industrial centres of Russia?

Whole situation is awful. Putin has burned his bridges with the western world but i don't think he cares. I think it's inevitable he'll grab the whole eastern region now and move onto the task of taking Odesa and the entire southern coast hence putting vast parts of the world in the terrible spot in regards food production. If he succeeds then food prices will go bonkers here in Europe but at least we won't starve. Many will in poorer nations and this must not be allowed happen. Would be now 100% in favour of western boots on the ground to protect the rest of Ukraine now as it's obvious sanctions are just not working to the extent we had all hoped.

Boris is a complete prick but it say's a lot about the other gobshites in charge in Europe that they are making him look good in regards support for Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9649 on: Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm »
« Reply #9649 on: Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:38:51 pm
Whole situation is awful. Putin has burned his bridges with the western world but i don't think he cares. I think it's inevitable he'll grab the whole eastern region now and move onto the task of taking Odesa and the entire southern coast hence putting vast parts of the world in the terrible spot in regards food production. If he succeeds then food prices will go bonkers here in Europe but at least we won't starve. Many will in poorer nations and this must not be allowed happen. Would be now 100% in favour of western boots on the ground to protect the rest of Ukraine now as it's obvious sanctions are just not working to the extent we had all hoped.

Boris is a complete prick but it say's a lot about the other gobshites in charge in Europe that they are making him look good in regards support for Ukraine.

Im sure even todays example of de-nazification with the missile attack on a shopping centre was a deliberate fuck you to the G7 who were meeting today.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9650 on: Yesterday at 06:31:10 pm »
« Reply #9650 on: Yesterday at 06:31:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Im sure even todays example of de-nazification with the missile attack on a shopping centre was a deliberate fuck you to the G7 who were meeting today.

I think so too.

What should be the response?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9651 on: Yesterday at 06:57:59 pm »
« Reply #9651 on: Yesterday at 06:57:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Im sure even todays example of de-nazification with the missile attack on a shopping centre was a deliberate fuck you to the G7 who were meeting today.

Despicable cnuts  :no

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9652 on: Yesterday at 07:03:50 pm »
« Reply #9652 on: Yesterday at 07:03:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Im sure even todays example of de-nazification with the missile attack on a shopping centre was a deliberate fuck you to the G7 who were meeting today.


We need to supply the very best missile defences & we need to do it months ago.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9653 on: Yesterday at 07:14:42 pm »
« Reply #9653 on: Yesterday at 07:14:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Im sure even todays example of de-nazification with the missile attack on a shopping centre was a deliberate fuck you to the G7 who were meeting today.

It appears that way, both the attack on Kiev and now a shopping mall are pointless in any other context.

It should strengthen resolve against Putin however imo. It's the opposite of Putin's claims of Nato expansion and agression. Russias aggression and expansionary vision has no limits. They don't respect agreements, borders, national identies or human life. Putin is in the mould of Stalin and Hitler. He may not have claimed the numbers of murders they have but I'm pretty sure he'd have no problem doing it if it suited his agenda.
 You don't suddenly develop a conscience after a given number of kills.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9654 on: Yesterday at 07:28:47 pm »
« Reply #9654 on: Yesterday at 07:28:47 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9655 on: Yesterday at 08:27:24 pm »
« Reply #9655 on: Yesterday at 08:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:31:10 pm
I think so too.

What should be the response?

I really dont know, just keep sending Ukraine the very best of what we can send them. Id love something more concrete because we do need to be sending our own fuck you back because it really is the only language they understand.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9656 on: Yesterday at 08:45:54 pm »
« Reply #9656 on: Yesterday at 08:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:31:10 pm
I think so too.

What should be the response?
There have been several instances of conflicts, not necessarily on this scale, in which the West was too slow to react. I think the current war falls in the same category. Russia is still supplying the West with gas and oil; cut that tap and suppress trade relations with countries that buy from them. there is talk about Africa and China buying Russian energy, but first, they won't feed the Russian economy enough, and secondly, African countries would want to have trade relations with Europe and North America. But boycotting Russion oil won't happen because it will be uncomfortable for the West, and uneasy on the current political parties to keep a hold on power.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9657 on: Yesterday at 10:06:20 pm »
« Reply #9657 on: Yesterday at 10:06:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:27:24 pm
I really dont know, just keep sending Ukraine the very best of what we can send them. Id love something more concrete because we do need to be sending our own fuck you back because it really is the only language they understand.
I think what the West could and probably should step up, is in the speed at which the equipment is being delivered to Ukraine, which at the moment is so slow and scattered that's not having the impact it probably should. Take Germany for example. It had pledged to deliver heavy weaponry for months but it's been only in recent weeks that we're starting to see German artillery in Ukrainian hands. Another example are the HIMARS systems, which in sufficient numbers could be game-changers for Ukraine. They've been promised for over a month but only 4 have been delivered, with 8 more coming in shortly. The Ukrainian government says it needs 300 of these systems to push the Russians back, although probably an exaggeration, they certainly need more of what's been currently pledged. One has to remember that these systems will be destroyed or break down at some point, so having them in sufficient numbers is what will allow the Ukrainians to keep fighting in the long term.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 05:45:51 am »
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 05:45:51 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:06:20 pm
I think what the West could and probably should step up, is in the speed at which the equipment is being delivered to Ukraine, which at the moment is so slow and scattered that's not having the impact it probably should. Take Germany for example. It had pledged to deliver heavy weaponry for months but it's been only in recent weeks that we're starting to see German artillery in Ukrainian hands. Another example are the HIMARS systems, which in sufficient numbers could be game-changers for Ukraine. They've been promised for over a month but only 4 have been delivered, with 8 more coming in shortly. The Ukrainian government says it needs 300 of these systems to push the Russians back, although probably an exaggeration, they certainly need more of what's been currently pledged. One has to remember that these systems will be destroyed or break down at some point, so having them in sufficient numbers is what will allow the Ukrainians to keep fighting in the long term.

Before we talk about stuff like HIMARS, we have to realize what a finite resource it is. The Americans themselves only have 400 total launcher systems in service, and no one is sure how many are actually serviceable at the moment. The reload times for the HIMARS is also considerably shorter than the Russian/Ukrainian equivalents, so they fire off a lot more rockets per day even in a shoot and scoot scenario. But to get the ammo boxes into Ukraine is a logistical challenge at the moment. For every HIMARS firing unit, you would probably need multiple truckloads of ammo just for one day of consistent firing.  And they have to be special vehicles too, as most likely the Americans will also send their supply trucks equipped with cranes, something the supply trucks of Russian origin do not have. Then you have to consider the type of ammo the Ukrainians are going to be using, which will probably be the GMLRS equivalent rockets. While they are the most plentiful variant, the Americans have only ever made 50,000 of them, shared between all the countries who use this system, meaning just over 8000 ammo pods worth of ammunition. If a HIMARS can fire off 10 ammo pods per day (6 rockets per pod) on a conservative basis (they can fire a lot more), that means there are only 200+ days of ammo in existence for just 4 HIMARS units, and less if you add more launcher units in the mix. Not available ammo, but we are talking about total manufactured, ever. So you can imagine the actual number of ammo available that can be sent to Ukraine will be a lot less.

It's a superb system for what it is, but in the end, ammo logistics is the biggest limiting factor. So the issue now becomes what do the West do in terms of weapon shipments? Are we pushing for a quick Ukrainian victory here, or are we preparing for a long conflict, and therefore need to slowly feed weapons into the country? The important thing in my mind is that the Ukrainians are able to hold out the Russians and prevent them from rapidly sending the country into oblivion. That's the first priority. Systems like the Panzerhaubitze 2000 are very very limited in number, and they consume 155mm ammo very quickly, more so than the M777's that are in theatre now in numbers. And artillery has a barrel lifespan limitation, as we are seeing now with the M777. They are being used so much that they are already in the barrel replacement phase. I imagine the CAESAR units will run into those issues soon too.

The Russians, on the other hand, are also running out of ammo at a much more rapid pace than before, thanks to Ukrainian efforts to destroy their ammunition warehouses recently. The farther the Ukrainians can push back their supply base locations, the harder they will find it to resupply their artillery. Think the emptying out of the Belarusian warehouses is indicative of that. But as with anything, the fog of war and misinformation mean that we may not have the full picture of the Russian supply issues. However, with Russia seemingly firing missiles at civilian targets again, they may be changing their tactics in order to cover deficiencies in other areas of their military campaign, and maybe trying to push the Ukrainians to sue for peace.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 07:46:50 am »
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 07:46:50 am »
Cant see peace any time soon.

It will likely escalate more and more.

Yesterday NATO putting 300,000 troops into battle ready mode.

Then Russia bombs a shopping centre.

Headed down the tit for tat line now.
