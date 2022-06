We are Shaun, Ana and the cat.



The cat is safely in quarantine in York and the guy that took him was really nice. They have also emailed reassurance and a picture. He looks ok and with space and light and climbing things.



We are in Nottingham with some really nice people. We did Saturday night in Poland, Sunday night in Germany, Monday night in Rotterdam, Tuesday night on The North Sea, and Wednesday night in England.



So as weeks go... a bit weird.



Thank you to everyone for all your lovely support and messages along the way. If you know who we are, you'll know what I mean.



Ana helped make a Sunday roast today.



Very glad to hear you made it to the UK! At one point I thought about checking possibilities for you in my neck of the woods (okay, that was unintended I swear), but figured the three of you were fine in Poland and would be able to make your way direct without unnecessary detours. I thought of you regularly though, especially as my uni has set up a programme for Ukrainian students to come here and study, without the usual paperwork and costs, and we now have four Ukrainian students in the acting and the directing programmes (which only consist of eleven students per year) who fled their homes in March/April and it really puts a personal face/faces to this war and its effects.