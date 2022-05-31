I'm beginning to detest Macron. I bet the Ukrainians already do:



The thing is, there is something to what he says -that I ultimately agree with it. However, he surely should not be making those kinds of remarks in public or via any channel where they are likely to become public. I supported him in the first presidential election as the alternative was Le Pen. And I supported him in the recent election for similar reasons. However, I had serious doubts about him ever since his idiotic comments over the AZ COVID vaccine and the over-65s. Macron is very problematic for Ukraine; Le Pen would have been a disaster. Surely France can do better than Macron and Le Pen.