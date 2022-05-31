From the tweet:
Who are the separatist republics? Thdo you mean the Ukrainian areas Putin has recognized?
Commonly known as the Lugansk and Donetsk Peoples Republics. LPR and DPR. A large portion of the troops in this war actually have come from those areas, and lately there has been large amounts of conscriptions in those areas, with little or no training. This information comes directly from Russian Telegram channels, and a lot of the maps we see today actually come from a combination of Russian/Ukrainian social media posts, and telephone reports from the fronts.