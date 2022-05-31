« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 461982 times)

Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9560 on: May 31, 2022, 09:44:52 pm »
China and Russia are in bed together. Regardless, this is what we're dealing with here. Please spread....

https://youtu.be/NIpxtYQxqxU
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9561 on: June 1, 2022, 10:26:35 am »
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9562 on: June 1, 2022, 01:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  1, 2022, 10:26:35 am
Very interesting thread:

https://twitter.com/edwardstrngr/status/1531587611508084737


I've mentioned this previously that I believe this conflict will drive a wedge in the EU. Ostpolitik has proven that it can no longer be sustained in its' current form.
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9563 on: June 2, 2022, 09:55:46 am »
Excellent news if true - a large unit of Wagner Group eliminated in eastern Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/bjarnekim/status/1532094326544662532

Actual denazification.

Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9564 on: June 2, 2022, 11:36:06 am »
Quote from: Libertine on June  2, 2022, 09:55:46 am
Excellent news if true - a large unit of Wagner Group eliminated in eastern Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/bjarnekim/status/1532094326544662532

Actual denazification.



Tremendous.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9565 on: June 3, 2022, 02:28:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/blake_allen13/status/1532394126095831043?s=21&t=f8I14MaBj33dNv7n2WjPSQ

Another sign of Ukraines rapid change since the Maidan in 2014.

Quote
Ukraine is currently experiencing a massive sea change in acceptance towards LGTBQ+ members of its society. Its experienced a 30% increase in support in 6 years. With large swings towards accepting gay members of their society and rapidly declining negative feelings as well
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9566 on: Today at 01:41:30 am »
The tide is turning in Severodonetsk, as the Ukrainians counterattack with the foreign legion. Widely corroborated reports that they are facing Russian reserve units in the form of conscripted fighters from the separatist republics armed with WW2 era weapons and poorly trained Chechen soldiers.

https://twitter.com/spencerguard/status/1533142995876577281?s=21&t=_MqUDBNWRfTrmS_KoU4jKg
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9567 on: Today at 08:34:03 am »
I'm beginning to detest Macron. I bet the Ukrainians already do:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1533124531405172737
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9568 on: Today at 09:04:11 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:34:03 am
I'm beginning to detest Macron. I bet the Ukrainians already do:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1533124531405172737
Not been a great week for French politicians...
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9569 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:41:30 am
The tide is turning in Severodonetsk, as the Ukrainians counterattack with the foreign legion. Widely corroborated reports that they are facing Russian reserve units in the form of conscripted fighters from the separatist republics armed with WW2 era weapons and poorly trained Chechen soldiers.

https://twitter.com/spencerguard/status/1533142995876577281?s=21&t=_MqUDBNWRfTrmS_KoU4jKg

From the tweet:



Who are the separatist republics? Thdo you mean the Ukrainian areas Putin has recognized?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9570 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:34:03 am
I'm beginning to detest Macron. I bet the Ukrainians already do:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1533124531405172737
The thing is, there is something to what he says - not that I ultimately agree with it. However, he surely should not be making those kinds of remarks in public or via any channel where they are likely to become public. I supported him in the first presidential election as the alternative was Le Pen. And I supported him in the recent election for similar reasons. However, I had serious doubts about him ever since his idiotic comments over the AZ COVID vaccine and the over-65s. Macron is very problematic for Ukraine; Le Pen would have been a disaster. Surely France can do better than Macron and Le Pen.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9571 on: Today at 02:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:38:38 am
From the tweet:



Who are the separatist republics? Thdo you mean the Ukrainian areas Putin has recognized?

Commonly known as the Lugansk and Donetsk Peoples Republics. LPR and DPR. A large portion of the troops in this war actually have come from those areas, and lately there has been large amounts of conscriptions in those areas, with little or no training. This information comes directly from Russian Telegram channels, and a lot of the maps we see today actually come from a combination of Russian/Ukrainian social media posts, and telephone reports from the fronts.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9572 on: Today at 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:01:16 pm
The thing is, there is something to what he says - not that I ultimately agree with it. However, he surely should not be making those kinds of remarks in public or via any channel where they are likely to become public. I supported him in the first presidential election as the alternative was Le Pen. And I supported him in the recent election for similar reasons. However, I had serious doubts about him ever since his idiotic comments over the AZ COVID vaccine and the over-65s. Macron is very problematic for Ukraine; Le Pen would have been a disaster. Surely France can do better than Macron and Le Pen.

Surely is right but then again we live in a world where people think Boris and Trump are/where suitable leaders. The reason Macron is in power is the same reason Biden is in power, they are the least worst option. There is a real lack of leadership worldwide and when you have this weakness cnuts like Putin and Xi will flourish and take advantage.


Been following this guys stuff on YouTube from inside Ukraine over the last few weeks and it's a real eye opener.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSnyGJQ8A7o
