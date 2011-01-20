It's called 'throat-clearing'. Get the obvious bit out of the way and pretend you mean it. He always does it before launching into the gravamen of his case.



Ironically, of course, it makes his case even more repugnant. He knows how evil Putin is, he tells us, and yet Putin is always right.



Why is he always right? Because the real culprits are always America and the West and liberal democracy.



I missed the part where he said putin is always right or that he himself is always right, maybe he secretly thinks that and you yourself are always right when it comes to these things.You summed up Kissingers beliefs that "aggression should be rewarded when its commited by ALL the great powers" generally speaking your probably right.Like the MAD doctrine It may of even avoided nucular escalation in the past.I might be wrong but I've always had the feeling you followed that belief given how your opinions (expressed on here at least ) closely align with that ideology.If so have your thoughts on the matter recently changed after the last 20 years ? given you're clearly against rewarding Russian aggression and presumably China toobut what of the US ? What would it take for you to change your mind ?Most people passively accept the reality but you have been somewhat pro -activ when it comes to their aggression, you could say, in your own little wayyou've helped manufacture consent.I noticed Chomsky used the Mexico analogy and it has it's merits but I'd look closer to home to Eire and it's neutral status, which suits themselves and the UK but I doubt the UKas with Germany in the past would allow Russia or China or any potentialy hostile power, to set up shop and start importing military hardware...Self determination Sovereign rights be damned it's not happening.and that's the uncomfortable truth, the real politic if you like.As for Liberal Democracy the US has been stuck at a cross road these last 20 years but I'm not so sure where they'll be 20 years from now but that's for a another thread I suppose.Right now it's Ukraine and whether we want to stop the war or keep it going ?