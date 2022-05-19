« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

bigbonedrawky

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:15:01 pm
I should have added that Kissinger believes that aggression should be rewarded when it is committed by ALL Great Powers, including the United States. Noam Chomsky however believes it should only be rewarded when the aggressor is someone the United States doesn't like. Russia is a perfect candidate of course.

On that note, this is an excellent criticism of Chomsky's support for Russian imperialism. It's from three Ukrainian scholars. https://blogs.berkeley.edu/2022/05/19/open-letter-to-noam-chomsky-and-other-like-minded-intellectuals-on-the-russia-ukraine-war/
Chomsky's own words:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YeRX6ZYXH0 funnily enough he describes the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "pure aggression and criminal aggression " he also describes in someway how consent is manufactured in Russia and how descent is silenced ( A couple of things you'd agree with ) but points out how all press are good at highlighting the war-crimes of others.
He also talks of how Russian censorship differs from the UK when talking of Orwells Animal Farm and the censorship of the introduction to the novel, ( Ironically  a criticism of the UK's own censorship ) And how censorship in the US is reaching scary levels when it comes to education and history etc

As for Kissinger going from your opinions on places like Cuba Venezuela Libya Iran Iraq Syria and Israel etc and how they all tally with the ideals of Kissinger's real politic and American hedgemony...Is it your belief only the US should be rewarded for pure aggression but not places like Russia or China ? 

PS Anyone see George Dubya's conscience kicking in the other day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eH3QqcUJnBY
Red Berry

Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 06:39:03 pm
That is my thought too. I don't think Biden has the stones for it though.

I am assuming Zelensky will never ever agree.
If Zelensky doesn't agree he will fight.
If the supply of weapons dries up then there is every chance he will lose and lose badly and maybe lose everything.
Ukraine will look like Afghanistan if Russia wins and it will make Biden look like a shit if he pulls out support now when pretty much no regular person would support just giving Russia the land.

I think the big issue with Biden will how the midterms influence his ability to get anything done. He's struggling enough with Manchin and Sinema, but if the GOP regain either or both houses they will happily use Ukraine as a stick to beat him with, and damn the consequences for Ukraine itself.

PS: meant to say earlier to Shaun that I'm keeping him and his family (and the cat) in my thoughts. Stay the course mate.  :wave
Classycara

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 10:38:53 pm
Chomsky's own words:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YeRX6ZYXH0 funnily enough he describes the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "pure aggression and criminal aggression "

Chomsky said in his interview with that nodding dog Owen Jones that he thinks that criminal and aggressive Russian invasion should be rewarded with a settlement over Donbas and Crimea.

So yep, he and Kissinger do agree on rewarding Russia
