I should have added that Kissinger believes that aggression should be rewarded when it is committed by ALL Great Powers, including the United States. Noam Chomsky however believes it should only be rewarded when the aggressor is someone the United States doesn't like. Russia is a perfect candidate of course.



On that note, this is an excellent criticism of Chomsky's support for Russian imperialism. It's from three Ukrainian scholars. https://blogs.berkeley.edu/2022/05/19/open-letter-to-noam-chomsky-and-other-like-minded-intellectuals-on-the-russia-ukraine-war/



Chomsky's own words: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YeRX6ZYXH0 funnily enough he describes the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "pure aggression and criminal aggression " he also describes in someway how consent is manufactured in Russia and how descent is silenced ( A couple of things you'd agree with ) but points out how all press are good at highlighting the war-crimes of others.He also talks of how Russian censorship differs from the UK when talking of Orwells Animal Farm and the censorship of the introduction to the novel, ( Ironically a criticism of the UK's own censorship ) And how censorship in the US is reaching scary levels when it comes to education and history etcAs for Kissinger going from your opinions on places like Cuba Venezuela Libya Iran Iraq Syria and Israel etc and how they all tally with the ideals of Kissinger's real politic and American hedgemony...Is it your belief only the US should be rewarded for pure aggression but not places like Russia or China ?PS Anyone see George Dubya's conscience kicking in the other day: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eH3QqcUJnBY