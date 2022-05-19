That is my thought too. I don't think Biden has the stones for it though.



I am assuming Zelensky will never ever agree.

If Zelensky doesn't agree he will fight.

If the supply of weapons dries up then there is every chance he will lose and lose badly and maybe lose everything.

Ukraine will look like Afghanistan if Russia wins and it will make Biden look like a shit if he pulls out support now when pretty much no regular person would support just giving Russia the land.



I think the big issue with Biden will how the midterms influence his ability to get anything done. He's struggling enough with Manchin and Sinema, but if the GOP regain either or both houses they will happily use Ukraine as a stick to beat him with, and damn the consequences for Ukraine itself.PS: meant to say earlier to Shaun that I'm keeping him and his family (and the cat) in my thoughts. Stay the course mate.