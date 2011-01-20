« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 444708 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 09:50:55 am »
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 10:17:33 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:09:26 am
Well Ukraine are saying they plan to take it back. I guess we'll see if that's Putin's red line on WMD. With chemical weapons, he could probably make the entire region uninhabitable for 50 years at least.

Thats good to hear that they plan on taking it back.

Their progress has been more or less stagnant throughout the eastern front for two or three weeks.  They are literally donating machinery and weaponary by the hundreds to the Ukrainian forces on an everyday level. And their own supplies are running out with replenishments neither quick nor effective. Their main tank manufacturer apparently has stalled the production because of supply chain issues. Their missile manufacturer cannot produce more than his rate of depletion and will soon hit supply chain problems. Nearly 30% of his intended troops in Ukraine are either dead or injured. His top commanders are either fired or injured or sent to the gulag.

On top of this Finland and Sweden.

But its interesting that Putin intends on using WMDs and/or chemical weapons there. His back is against the wall. The second he uses them, he knows Russia is gone. The entire NATO will get involved plus other so-called allies will start questioning their commitment to Russia. That would mean a double suicide - militarily and economically.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 10:22:09 am »
Also this is massive.





Quote
Ukraine says that troops that have been counter-attacking near the north-eastern city of Kharkiv have reached the Russian border.

Flashing "V" signs for victory, and gathered round a makeshift blue- and-yellow border post, the soldiers addressed President Zelensky.

"We are here! We are at the border!" they say.

It's a symbolic moment, and a morale boost. But despite successes of this counter-offensive, the city of Kharkiv itself is not out of danger.

Russian shelling, though reduced, does continue - several people were injured overnight in the latest attacks.

And Ukraine is not yet in a position to threaten Russian supply lines that lie further east. Meanwhile fierce battles continue in Luhansk and other parts of Donbas.
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 11:47:45 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:17:33 am
Thats good to hear that they plan on taking it back.

Their progress has been more or less stagnant throughout the eastern front for two or three weeks.  They are literally donating machinery and weaponary by the hundreds to the Ukrainian forces on an everyday level. And their own supplies are running out with replenishments neither quick nor effective. Their main tank manufacturer apparently has stalled the production because of supply chain issues. Their missile manufacturer cannot produce more than his rate of depletion and will soon hit supply chain problems.

That's a pretty good point. Will Ukraine have difficulty replenishing its munitions, now that Russian industry cannot cope or cannot get its stuff to the front? If Russia can't produce any more tanks, where can Ukraine source replacements?
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 12:36:01 pm »
McNasty's are withdrawing from Russia.

Disappointing to see the country be rewarded for its aggression.....
Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 01:01:59 pm »
NATO say it's all gone a bit Pete Tongovich......

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61457622

Nato's secretary general says Russia's war in Ukraine is not going to plan and that its attempt to capture the eastern Donbas region has "stalled".

Jens Stoltenberg also said Ukraine could win the conflict.

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) estimates Russia has lost about a third of its ground combat force since the war began in February.

The Russian invasion has been hampered by stiff Ukrainian resistance and logistical issues.

Its initial goal appeared to be to sweep across the country and topple the Ukrainian government. Instead, Russia has withdrawn from areas around the capital Kyiv after failing to capture it and since mid-April has been focusing its efforts on two eastern provinces.

In Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv, officials say Russian forces have withdrawn from to the border and that residents were returning.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned," said Mr Stoltenberg.

"They failed to take Kyiv, they are pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives."

Mr Stoltenberg was speaking at a meeting of Nato foreign ministers.

On top of the military setbacks, another consequence of the invasion is that Russia will likely face an expanded Nato with Sweden and Finland set to join.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin sees Nato as a security threat to Russia and invaded Ukraine in part to stop it joining Nato.

In its assessment, the MoD's estimate of Russia's losses cover men killed or wounded and equipment destroyed or captured.

The MoD said Russia's Donbas offensive had "lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule".

It said Russia was constrained by "continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness".

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, said Ukraine's allies must keep up their military support to help it "push Russia out".

On the ground. Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in the city of Izyum, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said, something that could complicate Russian plans to capture the Donbas.

However Ukraine's military also acknowledged setbacks in its latest updates, saying Russia was advancing in several areas in the region.

There has been no let up for the remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, with Russia continuing its bombardment of the steelworks where they are holed up. Video purportedly from inside showed men checking their phones and playing chess.

And in western Ukraine, the governor of the Lviv region said missiles had targeted military infrastructure.
Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 03:04:19 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on May 13, 2022, 04:31:55 pm
Crazy seeing some of the images of the river battle earlier (numerous ruined Russian tanks, and 5 failed attempts at crossing). What goes through these soldiers heads at times of battle? Can understand the Ukrainians as theyre defending, but as a Russian soldier youre basically being sent to your death in droves daily, and your side might get a bit of territory in return. All in the name of an illegal invasion. What stops them from desertion? The propaganda must be huge.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/15/world/europe/pro-russian-war-bloggers-kremlin.html

Seems it was as bad as it sounded. Literally throwing bodies away.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 03:21:09 pm »
I sometimes wonder if those people in Britain who 'chose' Russia and Putin several years ago (because he was anti-Western) have had a complete change of mind over the past few months.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm »
Most of Russia's tank losses seem to have been variations of the T-72, with a handful of their more advanced T-90. Apparently, they have a next generation MBT called the T-14, of which it's estimated around a hundred or so could enter service by the end of the year.

I don't know how may kills can be attributed to it, but the the US Javelin anti-tank missile seems to be very bad news for Russian armour. You have to wonder if Russia will want to risk its more advanced MBTs?

Given the current state of the economy and the knock on affects for manufacturing industry - especially military manufacturing - you don't want to be spending a fortune on weapons like this, only to have them blown to bits by a missile that can be fired by a civilian.

I've no idea how many MBTs Russian started this war with (in total), but they've lost almost 700 in this war so far. That has to be a sizeable fraction of their total tank force?
Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 04:22:49 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:04:19 pm
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/15/world/europe/pro-russian-war-bloggers-kremlin.html

Seems it was as bad as it sounded. Literally throwing bodies away.

is there a summary as my free NYT articles are up?
