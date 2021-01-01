

Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.



I imagine that, even if the US hesitated, most of those countries would be only too happy to pile in on Russia if they invade any of the Baltic states. But given the current mess the Russian military is in, could Putin even chance opening another front?Let's hope Putin doesn't have some crazy kind of dead man's switch, where he's pre-ordered a nuclear strike in the event he dies during his surgery. There seems to be enough lunatics in his government who might just carry the order out.