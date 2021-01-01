« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
For me the real worry about Russia isn't their armed forces it the fact an armed force so truly inept and pathetic has access to life on earth ending weapons.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop
For me the real worry about Russia isn't their armed forces it the fact an armed force so truly inept and pathetic has access to life on earth ending weapons.

They'll probably accidentally blow up Moscow, then blame us for it.

Everton that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Lol ok then.

You laugh - but that's the next logical step ahead of justifying invasion mate. Unilaterally not recognising the sovereignty of a nation gives the Russians carte-blanche to waltz in and claim it, their logic being you can't invade a sovereign state that doesn't exist. Moronic logic but that's that. Oh plus it will allow them to join up Kaliningrad again - Latvia wouldn't be able to do much about it.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: 24∗7
You laugh - but that's the next logical step ahead of justifying invasion mate. Unilaterally not recognising the sovereignty of a nation gives the Russians carte-blanche to waltz in and claim it, their logic being you can't invade a sovereign state that doesn't exist. Moronic logic but that's that. Oh plus it will allow them to join up Kaliningrad again - Latvia wouldn't be able to do much about it.....


Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yosser0_0

Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

I imagine that, even if the US hesitated, most of those countries would be only too happy to pile in on Russia if they invade any of the Baltic states. But given the current mess the Russian military is in, could Putin even chance opening another front?

Let's hope Putin doesn't have some crazy kind of dead man's switch, where he's pre-ordered a nuclear strike in the event he dies during his surgery. There seems to be enough lunatics in his government who might just carry the order out. :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yosser0_0

Lithuania and Latvia are in NATO, wouldn't an invasion trigger article 5? I belive both countries have already activated article 4, along with six other members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
IF it happens, it's one of the logical first places for it to do so, our place being another (cross the river, take out Narva, split the east in two, like they're doing in Ukraine). And yes, it would trigger Article 5....but Russia is not exactly playing things by the book, they're now redrawing the map. They're risking going full mental...


My close friend in Kaunas says 25% of Lithuania is armed, with licensed weapons, trained and ready to use them.....
