Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9360 on: May 9, 2022, 08:42:24 pm
Biden just signed the lend lease act for Ukraine. First of its kind since WWII. The greatest benefactor of this previously was, ironically, The Soviet Union.

The law signed into place also includes in the language eastern flanked countries. I am assuming the the likes of the Baltics, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania may also be included.
Last Edit: May 9, 2022, 08:49:02 pm by Bend It Like Aurelio
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9361 on: May 9, 2022, 08:55:25 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May  9, 2022, 08:42:24 pm
Biden just signed the lend lease act for Ukraine. First of its kind since WWII. The greatest benefactor of this previously was, ironically, The Soviet Union.

The anti-Fascist fight continues.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9362 on: May 9, 2022, 09:10:12 pm
Now our replies include one guy suggesting we give away the cat and travel around Europe doing 'hostels'.

We are not giving away our fucking cat, he's part of us.

We're not doing hostels either.

edit: Tomorrow, I'm going to register on some City and/or United forums to see if people can help. Please don't think bad of me.
Last Edit: May 9, 2022, 09:12:31 pm by Barrow Shaun
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9363 on: May 9, 2022, 09:36:24 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on May  9, 2022, 09:10:12 pm
Now our replies include one guy suggesting we give away the cat and travel around Europe doing 'hostels'.

We are not giving away our fucking cat, he's part of us.

We're not doing hostels either.

edit: Tomorrow, I'm going to register on some City and/or United forums to see if people can help. Please don't think bad of me.

I know you've probably looked but there are loads on rightmove,some in Warrington that are below what you're willing to pay.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9364 on: May 9, 2022, 09:36:56 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on May  9, 2022, 09:10:12 pm
Now our replies include one guy suggesting we give away the cat and travel around Europe doing 'hostels'.

We are not giving away our fucking cat, he's part of us.

We're not doing hostels either.

edit: Tomorrow, I'm going to register on some City and/or United forums to see if people can help. Please don't think bad of me.

Best of luck Shaun and nobody will think bad of you for doing whatever's necessary to find yourselves a new home and some peace.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9365 on: May 9, 2022, 09:57:11 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May  9, 2022, 09:36:56 pm
Best of luck Shaun and nobody will think bad of you for doing whatever's necessary to find yourselves a new home and some peace.
Thanks.

Some peace would be special.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9366 on: May 9, 2022, 10:18:18 pm
I've got a friend who works at Liverpool council. I'm sure Shaun has already checked this information out, but I'll share the link anyway just in case something useful turns up.

https://liverpool.gov.uk/adult-social-care/our-liverpool-refugees-people-seeking-asylum-and-vulnerable-migrants/people-seeking-sanctuary-how-you-can-help/?fbclid=IwAR24vgMuEBufRUeSJG82I74S6JILGl5VJoG9XMPE5_aC_105s_Ljn6iRBmk
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9367 on: May 9, 2022, 10:29:25 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9368 on: May 9, 2022, 10:58:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  9, 2022, 10:29:25 pm
Russian heroes. It's important to remember, they are out there:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/09/russian-journalists-pro-kremlin-site-lenta-anti-war-articles

Takes serious guts to do that as there's now a strong possibility that they'll come into close contact with the sharp edge of a switch blade.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9369 on: May 9, 2022, 11:32:25 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on May  9, 2022, 09:57:11 pm
Thanks.

Some peace would be special.

Sorry, this might a really stupid question but have you just tried the usual avenues like Zoopla, Right Move etc or am I missing something really obvious?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Mumm-Ra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9370 on: Yesterday at 03:49:41 am
Quote from: west_london_red on May  9, 2022, 11:32:25 pm
Sorry, this might a really stupid question but have you just tried the usual avenues like Zoopla, Right Move etc or am I missing something really obvious?

Thought the same. Just searched Liverpool and theres loads.

https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/54108442/
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9371 on: Yesterday at 08:42:47 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on May  9, 2022, 09:57:11 pm
Thanks.

Some peace would be special.

What are your preferences in terms of cities/towns?

What about Reading?  I am currently working abroad and will only be in the UK in September, but my wife is in London (near Camden) and I have a couple of relatives in Reading, so I can ask around for something within your budget.

My wife pays around 850 pcm, all inclusive for a studio apartment in a relatively affluent area (Belsize park), so I am sure you will be able to find something to your liking and within your budget.  I can ask her to find out if there are other studio apartments in her building of you are interested in London.


AndyInVA

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9372 on: Yesterday at 08:43:37 am
Pretty interesting interview with seemingly down to earth French Canadian guy who is fighting in Ukraine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zN2NdiFJFh0
Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9373 on: Yesterday at 08:56:42 am
Cheers for the messages guys and yeah, tried those sites but they go quickly. So now we are thinking of hotel for a few days and sorting out some viewings once there.

Ok, no more hijacking of this thread from me, sorry. Any messages, please just pm me, thanks. (And cheers for the London shout but we definitely want north and Manchester-ish.)

Thank you all.

edit: A friend of a friend has very kindly agreed to let us stay at his house in Nottingham once in the UK while we get our heads together, find somewhere on rightmove or whatever and go to do viewings in person. All is good.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:24 am by Barrow Shaun
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9374 on: Yesterday at 12:38:08 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:56:42 am
Cheers for the messages guys and yeah, tried those sites but they go quickly. So now we are thinking of hotel for a few days and sorting out some viewings once there.

Ok, no more hijacking of this thread from me, sorry. Any messages, please just pm me, thanks. (And cheers for the London shout but we definitely want north and Manchester-ish.)

Thank you all.

edit: A friend of a friend has very kindly agreed to let us stay at his house in Nottingham once in the UK while we get our heads together, find somewhere on rightmove or whatever and go to do viewings in person. All is good.

That's great news Shaun 👍
24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9375 on: Yesterday at 04:17:34 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:56:42 am
edit: A friend of a friend has very kindly agreed to let us stay at his house in Nottingham once in the UK while we get our heads together, find somewhere on rightmove or whatever and go to do viewings in person. All is good.
You never hijacked the thread, as far as I am concerned. The situation directly affects you and impacts significantly on your life and your loved ones. Am happy to read you have some breathing space in Nottingham. Send us a pic of the three of you when you get there. YNWA.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9376 on: Yesterday at 05:43:50 pm
Sorry I can't help you Shaun and I'm at the wrong end of the country, but hope you get it all sorted soon.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9377 on: Yesterday at 07:28:18 pm
Thank you folks. Hope to be back with a positive update as soon as constructive things happen.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9378 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:56:42 am
Cheers for the messages guys and yeah, tried those sites but they go quickly. So now we are thinking of hotel for a few days and sorting out some viewings once there.

Ok, no more hijacking of this thread from me, sorry. Any messages, please just pm me, thanks. (And cheers for the London shout but we definitely want north and Manchester-ish.)

Thank you all.

edit: A friend of a friend has very kindly agreed to let us stay at his house in Nottingham once in the UK while we get our heads together, find somewhere on rightmove or whatever and go to do viewings in person. All is good.

I'm really glad to hear this, Shaun. Just concentrate on getting to the UK and worry about the next step from there. All the best! :thumbup
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9379 on: Today at 03:28:03 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:56:42 am
Cheers for the messages guys and yeah, tried those sites but they go quickly. So now we are thinking of hotel for a few days and sorting out some viewings once there.

Ok, no more hijacking of this thread from me, sorry. Any messages, please just pm me, thanks. (And cheers for the London shout but we definitely want north and Manchester-ish.)

Thank you all.

edit: A friend of a friend has very kindly agreed to let us stay at his house in Nottingham once in the UK while we get our heads together, find somewhere on rightmove or whatever and go to do viewings in person. All is good.

Youre coming to live in the best city in the UK  :champ
