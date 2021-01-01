« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Biden just signed the lend lease act for Ukraine. First of its kind since WWII. The greatest benefactor of this previously was, ironically, The Soviet Union.
