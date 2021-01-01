Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Author
Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic! (Read 437211 times)
Bend It Like Aurelio
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,072
Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
«
Reply #9360 on:
Today
at 08:42:24 pm
Biden just signed the lend lease act for Ukraine. First of its kind since WWII. The greatest benefactor of this previously was, ironically, The Soviet Union.
