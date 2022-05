They have over 6000 warheads, so even if they're not well maintained and only 10% of them are operational, they've got enough to wipe out the planet.



You could certainly wipe out the western nations with 600 nukes, assuming the ones that work all go to the right targets, but you're not wiping out the planet.However you will contaminate water supplies, damage the climate enough to cause global crop failures and famine, and generally fuck the planet up for at least a century. A lot of countries would survive though, and they would be very pissed off with you. And you'd have no nukes left.