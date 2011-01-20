Normally, dogs brought from Ukraine need to be vaccinated against rabies from what I have found, but the EU has urged member states to relax their rules for Ukrainian refugees and I think they've basically all followed that advice. People can enter the countries with their pets, but meassures might have to be taken at the point of entry (like getting a rabies shot). From a BBC-article I've found it seems to be the same for Northern Ireland. Don't know what the deal is, if you arrive in the Republic of Ireland and then go straight to Northern Ireland though. Found this though from the Irish government. It says to contact the authorities at the point of entry via e-mail. The address is different depending on where you arrive and can be found in the downloadable PDF file. They can probably tell you what the best way to do this is. https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/21d40-pet-travel/#special-arrangements-for-ukraine-and-eu-citizens-in-russia



Cheers, it appears that they'll be checked on arrival in Ireland and if fully compliant (rabies shot etc) then they can avoid quarantine. That's if I'm reading correctly.Difficult to see how you couldn't just travel to the north then?