I've been helping out some people in Ukraine who are sheltering near the Romanian border. They've secured someone to stay with in Belfast and plan to fly from Romania to Dublin, then travel from there to Belfast.Their issue is that they have a small dog (yorkie) and they're concerned about Quarantine. They'll have a microchip, a health card and passport issued by a vet. I would have thought that you could just travel to Belfast unchecked but I don't want to give dud advice. Anyone in the know?
Normally, dogs brought from Ukraine need to be vaccinated against rabies from what I have found, but the EU has urged member states to relax their rules for Ukrainian refugees and I think they've basically all followed that advice. People can enter the countries with their pets, but meassures might have to be taken at the point of entry (like getting a rabies shot). From a BBC-article I've found it seems to be the same for Northern Ireland. Don't know what the deal is, if you arrive in the Republic of Ireland and then go straight to Northern Ireland though. Found this though from the Irish government. It says to contact the authorities at the point of entry via e-mail. The address is different depending on where you arrive and can be found in the downloadable PDF file. They can probably tell you what the best way to do this is. https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/21d40-pet-travel/#special-arrangements-for-ukraine-and-eu-citizens-in-russia
Cheers, it appears that they'll be checked on arrival in Ireland and if fully compliant (rabies shot etc) then they can avoid quarantine. That's if I'm reading correctly.Difficult to see how you couldn't just travel to the north then?
