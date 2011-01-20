« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 12:46:05 am »
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 12:46:05 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:27:01 am
The Pope should visit Azovsteel.  Maybe spend the night.

Are you looking to unify the churches by eliminating the head of the church of Rome?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 12:54:09 am »
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 12:54:09 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
I've been helping out some people in Ukraine who are sheltering near the Romanian border. They've secured someone to stay with in Belfast and plan to fly from Romania to Dublin, then travel from there to Belfast.
Their issue is that they have a small dog (yorkie) and they're concerned about Quarantine.
They'll have a microchip, a health card and passport issued by a vet. I would have thought that you could just travel to Belfast unchecked but I don't want to give dud advice.
Anyone in the know?

Normally, dogs brought from Ukraine need to be vaccinated against rabies from what I have found, but the EU has urged member states to relax their rules for Ukrainian refugees and I think they've basically all followed that advice. People can enter the countries with their pets, but meassures might have to be taken at the point of entry (like getting a rabies shot). From a BBC-article I've found it seems to be the same for Northern Ireland. Don't know what the deal is, if you arrive in the Republic of Ireland and then go straight to Northern Ireland though. Found this though from the Irish government. It says to contact the authorities at the point of entry via e-mail. The address is different depending on where you arrive and can be found in the downloadable PDF file. They can probably tell you what the best way to do this is. https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/21d40-pet-travel/#special-arrangements-for-ukraine-and-eu-citizens-in-russia
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 01:41:59 am »
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 01:41:59 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:54:09 am
Normally, dogs brought from Ukraine need to be vaccinated against rabies from what I have found, but the EU has urged member states to relax their rules for Ukrainian refugees and I think they've basically all followed that advice. People can enter the countries with their pets, but meassures might have to be taken at the point of entry (like getting a rabies shot). From a BBC-article I've found it seems to be the same for Northern Ireland. Don't know what the deal is, if you arrive in the Republic of Ireland and then go straight to Northern Ireland though. Found this though from the Irish government. It says to contact the authorities at the point of entry via e-mail. The address is different depending on where you arrive and can be found in the downloadable PDF file. They can probably tell you what the best way to do this is. https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/21d40-pet-travel/#special-arrangements-for-ukraine-and-eu-citizens-in-russia

Cheers, it appears that they'll be checked on arrival in Ireland and if fully compliant (rabies shot etc) then they can avoid quarantine. That's if I'm reading correctly.
Difficult to see how you couldn't just travel to the north then?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 01:47:45 am »
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 01:47:45 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:46:05 am

Raz will take Mariusol and secure the Azov, but he must destroy the Azov Battalion to claim victory.

It's only a matter of time before he goes chemical.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 03:54:04 am »
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 03:54:04 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:41:59 am
Cheers, it appears that they'll be checked on arrival in Ireland and if fully compliant (rabies shot etc) then they can avoid quarantine. That's if I'm reading correctly.
Difficult to see how you couldn't just travel to the north then?
They can travel to the north after flying here. There is no border in Ireland.
