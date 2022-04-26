NBC News

U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

Ken Dilanian and Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee and Dan De Luce





I've been fascinated with this. The US and NATO have such a massive intelligence capability that they could easily pass coordinates for artillery and air strikes to Ukraine. Initially the US was fuzzy with the information provided as they didn't want to upset the Russians enough and they tried to keep it mostly a Ukraine/Russia affair. It seems those gloves are off now as so many western countries are providing serious heavy offensive capabilities to Ukraine.I do wonder what kind of mobile US listening units are now stationed in Poland with the intent of monitoring Russian communications and updating the Russian ORBAT and unit intents. I also wonder how many Russian linguists are still in the military after the threat seemed to switch to needing middle East languages. I was in the RAF when Croatia/Serbia happened and anyone with relevant languages got scooped up and taken away for intelligence roles.