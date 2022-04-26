If it ends up looking like this will be the case, I wonder if Russia will go all in before then and cut off all oil and gas to Europe long before the EU finds alternative supplies; a last roll of the dice before EU no longer needs Russian oil and gas in the vain hope that the EU and NATO will capitulate. As things stand, I do not see Putin (and Russia) backing down. And, somewhat surprisingly - but thankfully - the EU and NATO seem to becoming even more resolute as this conflict progresses.
Russia will certainly try, but what little bargaining power is evaporating rather quickly. The EU will find a way to weather the short term discomfort until alternatives are in place. All Russia has succeeded in doing is forced the EU into taking the decisive action that has left themselves even more isolated.
I don't see what their other options are at that point. They'll be mired in a European war they cannot win, with no diplomatic or economic leverage whatsoever, and a military that's the laughing stock of the world. It's not like they can even open a second front by attacking Sweden, or Finland, the Baltic States, or even Poland. You can bet NATO has stockpiled ample fuel reserves, and the armies facing Russia would be a lot tougher than anything Ukraine had back in February.