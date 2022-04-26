« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2022, 10:44:43 pm
The entire length of the Paul Blinken exchange. The trouble starts where Rand Paul immeditesly pulls out his I read a report from Meiershamier.

https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1518983545347260416?s=21&t=t3pisyLxaXgc2GcLbW2gjQ
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2022, 10:52:12 pm
Woman in frame, Russian emigre Eugenia Karlsson goes off on young Ukrainian woman in Stockholm, as she was putting the Ukrainian signs hp she was tearing them down.

https://twitter.com/bohdananeborak/status/1519013423631241216?s=21&t=9g11KKvabdS-MN4A4xj-oA


It seems she was a teacher in the Swedish school system. Apparently she has been let go.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2022, 10:57:58 pm
NBC News
U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
Ken Dilanian and Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee and Dan De Luce - 3h ago

Quote
As Russia launched its invasion, the U.S. gave Ukrainian forces detailed intelligence about exactly when and where Russian missiles and bombs were intended to strike, prompting Ukraine to move air defenses and aircraft out of harms way, current and former U.S. officials told NBC News.

That near real-time intelligence-sharing also paved the way for Ukraine to shoot down a Russian transport plane carrying hundreds of troops in the early days of the war, the officials say, helping repel a Russian assault on a key airport near Kyiv.

It was part of what American officials call a massive and unprecedented intelligence-sharing operation with a non-NATO partner that they say has played a crucial role in Ukraines success to date against the larger and better-equipped Russian military.

The details about the air defenses and the transport plane, which have not previously been reported, underscore why, two months into the war, officials assess that intelligence from U.S. spy agencies and the Pentagon has been an important factor in helping Ukraine thwart Russias effort to seize most of the country.

From the get-go, we leaned pretty heavily forward in sharing both strategic and actionable intelligence with Ukraine, a U.S. official briefed on the matter told NBC News. Its been impactful both at a tactical and strategic level. There are examples where you could tell a pretty clear story that this made a major difference.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said, We are regularly providing detailed, timely intelligence to the Ukrainians on the battlefield to help them defend their country against Russian aggression and will continue to do so.

NBC News is withholding some specific details that the network confirmed about the intelligence sharing at the request of U.S. military and intelligence officials, who say reporting on it could help the Russians shut down important sources of information.

There has been a lot of real-time intelligence shared in terms of things that could be used for specific targeting of Russian forces, said a former senior intelligence official familiar with the situation. The information includes commercial satellite images but also a lot of other intelligence about, for example, where certain types of Russian units are active.

Ukraine continues to move air defenses and aircraft nearly every day with the help of American intelligence, which is one reason Russia has not been able to establish air dominance. In some cases, Ukraine moved the targeted air defense systems or planes just in time, the officials said.

The Russian military has literally been cratering empty fields where air defenses were once set up, one U.S. official said. It has had an enormous impact on the Russian militarys ability on the ground.

While U.S.-Ukrainian cooperation had been building since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, the Biden administration shifted into high gear in the weeks before the Russian invasion, when a U.S. military team visited to assess the state of Ukraines air defenses. The Americans provided Ukraine with detailed advice about how to disperse their air defense systems, a move that U.S. officials say helped Ukraine prevent Russia from seizing control of the skies.

Once the invasion got underway, lawyers in the U.S. defense and intelligence bureaucracy imposed guidance that in some cases limited the sharing of targeting information that could enable lethal Ukrainian strikes against Russians. But as Russias aggression has deepened, and under pressure from Congress, all of those impediments have been removed, officials say.

Earlier this month, for example, the director of National Intelligence withdrew and replaced a memo that prohibited intelligence sharing for the purposes of regaining captured territory or aiding Ukrainian strikes in Crimea or the Donbas, officials said. NBC News was first to report on the expanded sharing.

Intel has helped Ukraine defend, and also attack
Even before the change, the U.S. had provided Ukraine with timely information enabling it to better target Russian forces.

Ukrainian forces have used specific coordinates shared by the U.S. to direct fire on Russian positions and aircraft, current and former officials tell NBC News.

Those early shoot-downs helped thwart the Russian air assault operation designed to take Hostomel Airport near Kyiv, which would have allowed the Russians to flood troops and equipment to the region around the capital. The Russians eventually took the airport for a time, but never had enough control to fly in massive amounts of equipment. That failure had a significant impact on the battle for Kyiv, U.S. officials say.

The CIA is also devoting significant resources, current and former officials say, to gathering intelligence with the aim of protecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom the Russians want to kill. The agency is consulting with the Ukrainians on how best to move him around, making sure that hes not co-located with his entire chain of command, things like that, a U.S. official said.

I would say where we are at is revolutionary in terms of what we have been able to do, Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told Congress last month in describing the sharing of information and intelligence between the U.S. and Ukraine.

CIA Director William Burns told Congress last month that when he met with Zelenskyy in Kiev in January, We shared with him intelligence we had at the time about some of the most graphic and concerning details of Russian planning about Kyiv as well and weve continued to do that every day since then.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month that the U.S. has shared a significant amount of detailed timely intelligence on Russias plans and activities with the Ukrainian government to help Ukrainians defend themselves, adding that the material includes information that should help them inform and develop their military response to Russias invasion, thats whats happening  or has been happening.

The U.S. military and the CIA began seeking to deepen their relationships with Ukrainian counterparts after Russia seized Crimea in 2014. The CIA first helped Ukrainian services root out Russian spies, the former senior official said, and then provided training and guidance. The U.S. military also trained Ukrainian soldiers.

There has been a very robust relationship between U.S. intel agencies and the Ukrainians for the last eight years, the official said, adding that by the time Russia invaded two months ago, the U.S. trusted Ukraine enough to provide details of Russian troops deployment, attack routes and real-time targeting information.

The foreknowledge we had of Russian plans and intentions shows that our intelligence was very solid on the overall situation, said John McLaughlin, a former acting CIA director who now teaches at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. So just logically, if we so earnestly want them to win as we have publicly said, it only follows that wed be giving them the results of intelligence. It would be along the lines of, Heres what we know  it doesnt matter how we know it.

One Western intelligence official noted that its not only the intelligence that has proven decisive  its the performance of the Ukrainians in using it. The source said Ukrainians have fought the Russians with agility and courage, and when they have received actionable intelligence, they have moved with astonishing speed.

McLaughlin said the Ukrainians have made clever use of so-called open-source intelligence  commercial satellite imagery and intercepts of Russians talking openly on unencrypted radios.

The fact that there is so much open source [intelligence] available means that those collecting classified intelligence can focus on the things that are really hard and not publicly available.

As the Ukrainian government sees it, intelligence sharing has improved, a source familiar with the governments view told NBC News. Thats as far as he would go.

Its gotten better, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/us-intel-helped-ukraine-protect-air-defenses-shoot-down-russian-plane-carrying-hundreds-of-troops/ar-AAWCex0?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:02:30 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on April 26, 2022, 10:52:12 pm
Woman in frame, Russian emigre Eugenia Karlsson goes off on young Ukrainian woman in Stockholm, as she was putting the Ukrainian signs hp she was tearing them down.

https://twitter.com/bohdananeborak/status/1519013423631241216?s=21&t=9g11KKvabdS-MN4A4xj-oA


It seems she was a teacher in the Swedish school system. Apparently she has been let go.


She's a charmer is she not
KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:25:03 am
I know a local family of Russian immigrants, theyre having a terrible time with their daughter (1st generation Scot) who wont believe the news & only believes information shes picked up from Russian news sources. Ive no idea what I would do in their (the parents) situation. Theres only so much you can say, advise, instruct.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:31:23 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:25:03 am
I know a local family of Russian immigrants, theyre having a terrible time with their daughter (1st generation Scot) who wont believe the news & only believes information shes picked up from Russian news sources. Ive no idea what I would do in their (the parents) situation. Theres only so much you can say, advise, instruct.
Part of the general problem with online misinformation and propaganda. This must be tackled of course. Will it be tackled is far less certain.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:59:10 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:31:23 am
Part of the general problem with online misinformation and propaganda. This must be tackled of course. Will it be tackled is far less certain.

I'm sure Elon will sort it  ;)
Gili Gulu

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:12:42 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:02:30 am

She's a charmer is she not

Another rich Russian praising the motherland, but I can't help but notice she's not prepared to live there herself.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:39:25 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:59:10 am
I'm sure Elon will sort it  ;)
I only hope he totally fucks up the company. He actually believes the answer to the problems of moderation is 'more free speech'.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:33:08 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:25:03 am
I know a local family of Russian immigrants, theyre having a terrible time with their daughter (1st generation Scot) who wont believe the news & only believes information shes picked up from Russian news sources. Ive no idea what I would do in their (the parents) situation. Theres only so much you can say, advise, instruct.

Its a common thing among us first generation immigrants, were not quite British and were not quite where our parents are from and quite often there ends up being some overcompensating lets say. Look at the Muslim community as an example where the parents are just regular Muslims and the children can end up following a more darker path.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:01:48 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:39:25 am
I only hope he totally fucks up the company. He actually believes the answer to the problems of moderation is 'more free speech'.

Well he can't do any worse than the utter idiots running it at present to be honest.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:37:53 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:01:48 pm
Well he can't do any worse than the utter idiots running it at present to be honest.
Well,since Twitter remains a cesspit, it might seem like that. But given that Twitter has made a lot of changes since 2017 (not always very successfully, but still, real changes), and if Musk follows through with his heavy hints, you bet your life it could get a lot worse. Frankly, it makes no sense Musk taking over Twitter. Him being an ordinary user and complaining about it suited him. But him actually 'fixing it' is a completely matter. I don't think he understands the inerrant problems of moderating a platform of that scale. But what we do know is that the community moderating itself ('more free speech') is not the answer. Even a platform the size of RAWK could not moderate itself.
AndyInVA

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:47:02 pm
Quote from: jambutty on April 26, 2022, 10:57:58 pm
NBC News
U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
Ken Dilanian and Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee and Dan De Luce - 3h ago


I've been fascinated with this. The US and NATO have such a massive intelligence capability that they could easily pass coordinates for artillery and air strikes to Ukraine. Initially the US was fuzzy with the information provided as they didn't want to upset the Russians enough and they tried to keep it mostly a Ukraine/Russia affair. It seems those gloves are off now as so many western countries are providing serious heavy offensive capabilities to Ukraine.

I do wonder what kind of mobile US listening units are now stationed in Poland with the intent of monitoring Russian communications and updating the Russian ORBAT and unit intents. I also wonder how many Russian linguists are still in the military after the threat seemed to switch to needing middle East languages. I was in the RAF when Croatia/Serbia happened and anyone with relevant languages got scooped up and taken away for intelligence roles.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:08:18 pm
AndyMuller

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:29:12 pm
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:38:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:08:18 pm
Russia tuned off the gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria today.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/27/first-thing-crisis-talks-in-europe-as-russia-cuts-gas-to-poland-and-bulgaria

Petty, but aside from the nuke threats it's the only real leverage Russia has. And honestly, it could well backfire on them, as it forces other countries to consider alternatives to dependency on Russian energy. Too many nations have dithered on this very issue, but now Russia may have inadvertently forced their hand.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:40:29 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:38:47 pm
Petty, but aside from the nuke threats it's the only real leverage Russia has. And honestly, it could well backfire on them, as it forces other countries to consider alternatives to dependency on Russian energy. Too many nations have dithered on this very issue, but now Russia may have inadvertently forced their hand.
Has the EU properly discussed pooling energy resources? Obviously, some countries will be hit very hard (Germany) and some* consideration should be given to this.

* 'Some' because Germany is the most powerful economy in Europe - I am not suggesting that energy resources should be shared purely upon population. Germany is clearly more economically resilient than other states.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:47:17 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:29:12 pm
c*nts.

Im really not sure why people are surprised, lets not beat around the the bush, as Lavrov said yesterday we are effectively at war with Russia, its a war they started and is completely justified from a Western point of view but we are at war with them so no one should be surprised they stopped supplying fuel to their enemy.
ABZ Rover

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:03:28 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:08:18 pm
Russia tuned off the gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria today.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/apr/27/first-thing-crisis-talks-in-europe-as-russia-cuts-gas-to-poland-and-bulgaria

This is a move that will probably come round to bite them on the arse.  They do not have large storage facilities and once the ones they do are full they either have to flare the gas or shut the wells in.  They also cannot quickly re-route the gas to eastern markets because the pipeline infrastructure simply does not exists and would take years to put in place.

Once they shut the wells in its going to be a tough job to restart production, particularly without western O&G service company expertise.  They are basically fucking up their own assets.
McSquared

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:11:10 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:02:30 am

She's a charmer is she not

Like chelsea clive
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:38:47 pm
Petty, but aside from the nuke threats it's the only real leverage Russia has. And honestly, it could well backfire on them, as it forces other countries to consider alternatives to dependency on Russian energy. Too many nations have dithered on this very issue, but now Russia may have inadvertently forced their hand.

They've bet the house on it. "Support our violence or we'll hurt you". It's a crazy short-term gamble. If it doesn't work then, as you say, they will have royally fucked themselves in the long run. Who on earth will wish to be dependent on Russian energy when the tap can be turned off unilaterally?
wemmick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:37:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm
They've bet the house on it. "Support our violence or we'll hurt you". It's a crazy short-term gamble. If it doesn't work then, as you say, they will have royally fucked themselves in the long run. Who on earth will wish to be dependent on Russian energy when the tap can be turned off unilaterally?

Putin continues to demonstrate that his diplomatic core (which includes himself) is incredibly limited. They perfected scorched-earth policy, but it's not particularly effective when the military cannot provide the fear needed for compliance. They are burning down their own house now and have no way to put out the fire. I'm not even sure they are gambling at this point. I think Russia may not have the knowledge or expertise to try a different approach. 
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:48:27 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:40:29 pm
Has the EU properly discussed pooling energy resources? Obviously, some countries will be hit very hard (Germany) and some* consideration should be given to this.

* 'Some' because Germany is the most powerful economy in Europe - I am not suggesting that energy resources should be shared purely upon population. Germany is clearly more economically resilient than other states.

No idea. Based on that article, probably not - informal talks at best I would guess.

It does seem to be a sign of desperation from Russia that they're trying to put the economic squeeze on their customers. But the fact is that Russia is trying to face down Europe and the US all on its own, and they're falling woefully short. The combined economic power, married to the NATO intelligence community, has Russia buckling. (Doesn't help them that their military wasn't what they thought it was either.)
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:40:29 pm
Has the EU properly discussed pooling energy resources? Obviously, some countries will be hit very hard (Germany) and some* consideration should be given to this.

* 'Some' because Germany is the most powerful economy in Europe - I am not suggesting that energy resources should be shared purely upon population. Germany is clearly more economically resilient than other states.

I think thats exactly what Putin is counting on. He clearly wants to break up EU and this would mean massive disagreements. I think Germany should take a short term hit if it means the EU emerges victorious.

On that backdrop, I am genuinely shocked and appaled that EU put so much power on the Russians plate and I genuinely hope EU comes out of this victorious but no denying that its a massive massive fuck up putting all their eggs in a single basket. Serious massive fuck up.

Let it be a lesson to all nations from around the world who hand in so much power to one nation.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm
Germany already has a deal in place with Poland to ship oil from tankers in Gdańsk that will feed its refineries in Schwerin. So no more Russian oil by the end of the year.

Bulgaria will be rid of Russian gas when the Adriatic pipeline goes into service this autumn. So no more Russian gas for them. The Russian ban has also taken the effect of pushing the Russian leaning parties to unite for the first time to endorse shipping weapons to Ukraine. The public opinion in Bulgaria certainly supports this.

When you see the deals and how the jigsaw is being put together, the EU certainly has a possibility of completing their goal of no Russian gas or oil by the end of the year.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm
When you see the deals and how the jigsaw is being put together, the EU certainly has a possibility of completing their goal of no Russian gas or oil by the end of the year.
If it ends up looking like this will be the case, I wonder if Russia will go all in before then and cut off all oil and gas to Europe long before the EU finds alternative supplies; a last roll of the dice before EU no longer needs Russian oil and gas in the vain hope that the EU and NATO will capitulate. As things stand, I do not see Putin (and Russia) backing down. And, somewhat surprisingly - but thankfully - the EU and NATO seem to becoming even more resolute as this conflict progresses.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm
I think thats exactly what Putin is counting on. He clearly wants to break up EU and this would mean massive disagreements. I think Germany should take a short term hit if it means the EU emerges victorious.

On that backdrop, I am genuinely shocked and appaled that EU put so much power on the Russians plate and I genuinely hope EU comes out of this victorious but no denying that its a massive massive fuck up putting all their eggs in a single basket. Serious massive fuck up.

Let it be a lesson to all nations from around the world who hand in so much power to one nation.
I think the EU (and just about all of Europe) are coming to the conclusion that Russia cannot be relied upon for fuel or to respect sovereign territories. My gut tells me the the EU will figure it out.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:48:27 pm
No idea. Based on that article, probably not - informal talks at best I would guess.

It does seem to be a sign of desperation from Russia that they're trying to put the economic squeeze on their customers. But the fact is that Russia is trying to face down Europe and the US all on its own, and they're falling woefully short. The combined economic power, married to the NATO intelligence community, has Russia buckling. (Doesn't help them that their military wasn't what they thought it was either.)
It seems that Putin is incapable of capitulating. So, we will instead double-down and double-down again. If so, it surely will be his downfall. But it is very dangerous too of course.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm
If it ends up looking like this will be the case, I wonder if Russia will go all in before then and cut off all oil and gas to Europe long before the EU finds alternative supplies; a last roll of the dice before EU no longer needs Russian oil and gas in the vain hope that the EU and NATO will capitulate. As things stand, I do not see Putin (and Russia) backing down. And, somewhat surprisingly - but thankfully - the EU and NATO seem to becoming even more resolute as this conflict progresses.

Russia will certainly try, but what little bargaining power is evaporating rather quickly. The EU will find a way to weather the short term discomfort until alternatives are in place. All Russia has succeeded in doing is forced the EU into taking the decisive action that has left themselves even more isolated.

I don't see what their other options are at that point. They'll be mired in a European war they cannot win, with no diplomatic or economic leverage whatsoever, and a military that's the laughing stock of the world. It's not like they can even open a second front by attacking Sweden, or Finland, the Baltic States, or even Poland. You can bet NATO has stockpiled ample fuel reserves, and the armies facing Russia would be a lot tougher than anything Ukraine had back in February.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:51:32 pm
If it ends up looking like this will be the case, I wonder if Russia will go all in before then and cut off all oil and gas to Europe long before the EU finds alternative supplies; a last roll of the dice before EU no longer needs Russian oil and gas in the vain hope that the EU and NATO will capitulate. As things stand, I do not see Putin (and Russia) backing down. And, somewhat surprisingly - but thankfully - the EU and NATO seem to becoming even more resolute as this conflict progresses.

Fortunately most EU members have large storage facilities they can fill before the winter.

The good news is the UKs stores are 90% full already. The bad news is we can only store 4 days worth of gas
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
Fortunately most EU members have large storage facilities they can fill before the winter.

The good news is the UKs stores are 90% full already. The bad news is we can only store 4 days worth of gas

Because we reduced storage capacity in 2017;

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/24/how-uk-energy-policies-have-left-britain-exposed-to-winter-gas-price-hikes
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:33:03 pm
ABZ Rover

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:30:20 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
Fortunately most EU members have large storage facilities they can fill before the winter.

The good news is the UKs stores are 90% full already. The bad news is we can only store 4 days worth of gas

Time to stop decommissioning old fields and start using the infrastructure to re-inject gas into reservoirs for storage during summer.  Not totally straight forward but doable as we used plenty of SNS fields for storage.

More significant we need to back accelerated development of U.K. assets to secure future supply until we can transition to full renewable.
stara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:52:29 am
Cleaning up Londongrad is on horizon?

https://twitter.com/cjcmichel/status/1519309603909087232

do-it.gif
