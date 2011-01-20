But no terms of surrender could be as complete as those presented to Nazi Germany. And while Germany remained untouched by foreign armies and foreign bombs in 1918 it was utterly devastated and utterly occupied in 1945.



No resentment afterwards though.



I think there's a big difference though. I'm no expert on WWI, but it seems very much a war where there is no clear "bad guy". You can argue about who is to blame for the war and it will probably boil down to everyone playing a part for things escalating with some nations taking more of the blame, but in the end everyone was somehow involved in it. With WWII it's different and Nazi-Germany was fully responsible for what happened before and during the war. Add all those atrocities that happened to people just because of their religion, beliefs, health or just because they disagreed with the Nazis and it gets even worse for the Germans. They let all this happen in their country with a lot of people being part of it and even those who weren't turning a blind eye to what was going on.After the war was over even they themselves had to admit that the Germans were the "bad guys", which also turned into a lot of people in Germany (and even more so in Austria) being able to portray themselves as victims of the Nazis and therefore not being responsible for anything that happened. So, they were more willing to take the "punishment", because they knew that what happened was wrong, but at the same time they could absolve themselves from the blame in a way.The Germans could do so by saying they were mislead by Hitler and the Nazis into thinking things were going upwards in the country while they didn't know what the Nazis were doing to Jews or other minorities (or in the countries they had occupied). It was even worse in Austria where after the war they basically ignored all the stuff about wanting to be part of the German Reich before the war and that Hitler was actually cheered in Vienna by hundreds of thousands of people after the Nazis took over. They just said they were the first country that was occupied by the Nazis and they were just the victims. In reality they still knew that they kind of deserved the punishment and there can't really be any resentment (well there was and still is by hardcore right-wing c*nts or Neo-Nazis or the old Nazis who are still alive, but the majority of people knew that they had "fucked up").I think there's also a difference in terms of the allies still being involved after the war and making sure Germany is getting back on track while trying to promote democracy. That was reflected in the behaviour of the "occupying" forces. They very much behaved like liberators and treated people fairly. I'm not saying there was absolutely no mistreatment of the population, but on the whole the Germans wouldn't have had to be afraid of being treated badly by the allies. That probably helped as well.