Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9000 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:43:11 am
Those arguments are already squashed Fordie, yet for some people they still have life. They always will do. In that sense a Ukrainian foray into Russian territory wouldn't make any difference.

In fact the greater danger might be that the Russian people remain ignorant about the total defeat of their armed forces in Ukraine (should it come to that) and Putin survives to tell whatever tale he wishes to tell. One thing that might stop that is a Ukrainian advance into Russian territory - to drive the point home that the Russians have been ignominiously beaten.

Think back to the end of the First World War. The German imperial army beaten and mutinying on the Western Front and in headlong retreat out of Belgium and France and moving very quickly back towards Germany. But an armistice is accepted by the allies and the war comes to a sudden end on November 11th. That war was a defensive war too in 1914. It was Germany's decision to scrap international treaties and invade neutral Belgium that triggered it - yet despite the restraint shown by the allies in November 1918 by their refusal to take the war 'home' to Germany, history still blamed them for the conflict. More to the point a legend grew in Germany in the 1920s that the Imperial army had NOT been beaten in the field - that it had been stabbed in the back at home by Jews and socialists. Hitler thrived on this of course. How different history might have been if the German population had seen their defeated, mutinous army pouring back over the frontier into the Rhineland and Bavaria, or British and French troops in Berlin.
I am not sure a Allied march to Berlin would have made much difference to the rise of Hitlers Nazis. as you know he did genuinely believe Germanys leaders sold the country out but other reasons played a part in his rise to power. the Allies have to take some of the blame as well for the punishing vindictive terms of the Versailles treaty, I don't think Hitler was getting anywhere with his arguments until the effect of the Wall street crash hit the country as the country was ticking along fine till the crash.
I think that's the biggest lesson we took from WW1, it may feel satisfying to crucify a enemy with devastating surrender terms but your only setting up a resentful nation to come back for revenge in the future.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9001 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:08:23 pm
I am not sure a Allied march to Berlin would have made much difference to the rise of Hitlers Nazis. as you know he did genuinely believe Germanys leaders sold the country out but other reasons played a part in his rise to power. the Allies have to take some of the blame as well for the punishing vindictive terms of the Versailles treaty, I don't think Hitler was getting anywhere with his arguments until the effect of the Wall street crash hit the country as the country was ticking along fine till the crash.
I think that's the biggest lesson we took from WW1, it may feel satisfying to crucify a enemy with devastating surrender terms but your only setting up a resentful nation to come back for revenge in the future.


But no terms of surrender could be as complete as those presented to Nazi Germany. And while Germany remained untouched by foreign armies and foreign bombs in 1918 it was utterly devastated and utterly occupied in 1945.

No resentment afterwards though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9002 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:23:33 pm
But no terms of surrender could be as complete as those presented to Nazi Germany. And while Germany remained untouched by foreign armies and foreign bombs in 1918 it was utterly devastated and utterly occupied in 1945.

No resentment afterwards though.

I think there's a big difference though. I'm no expert on WWI, but it seems very much a war where there is no clear "bad guy". You can argue about who is to blame for the war and it will probably boil down to everyone playing a part for things escalating with some nations taking more of the blame, but in the end everyone was somehow involved in it. With WWII it's different and Nazi-Germany was fully responsible for what happened before and during the war. Add all those atrocities that happened to people just because of their religion, beliefs, health or just because they disagreed with the Nazis and it gets even worse for the Germans. They let all this happen in their country with a lot of people being part of it and even those who weren't turning a blind eye to what was going on.

After the war was over even they themselves had to admit that the Germans were the "bad guys", which also turned into a lot of people in Germany (and even more so in Austria) being able to portray themselves as victims of the Nazis and therefore not being responsible for anything that happened. So, they were more willing to take the "punishment", because they knew that what happened was wrong, but at the same time they could absolve themselves from the blame in a way.

The Germans could do so by saying they were mislead by Hitler and the Nazis into thinking things were going upwards in the country while they didn't know what the Nazis were doing to Jews or other minorities (or in the countries they had occupied). It was even worse in Austria where after the war they basically ignored all the stuff about wanting to be part of the German Reich before the war and that Hitler was actually cheered in Vienna by hundreds of thousands of people after the Nazis took over. They just said they were the first country that was occupied by the Nazis and they were just the victims. In reality they still knew that they kind of deserved the punishment and there can't really be any resentment (well there was and still is by hardcore right-wing c*nts or Neo-Nazis or the old Nazis who are still alive, but the majority of people knew that they had "fucked up").

I think there's also a difference in terms of the allies still being involved after the war and making sure Germany is getting back on track while trying to promote democracy. That was reflected in the behaviour of the "occupying" forces. They very much behaved like liberators and treated people fairly. I'm not saying there was absolutely no mistreatment of the population, but on the whole the Germans wouldn't have had to be afraid of being treated badly by the allies. That probably helped as well.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9003 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:23:33 pm
But no terms of surrender could be as complete as those presented to Nazi Germany. And while Germany remained untouched by foreign armies and foreign bombs in 1918 it was utterly devastated and utterly occupied in 1945.

No resentment afterwards though.
Germany received aid to recover after WW2 which they did incredibly well, a lot of older UK people use to argue we would have been better off loosing the war. look how well Germany are doing.
 There was no reason for the Germans to be resentful am sure they knew the war could and should have ended far sooner. they still praise the Germans who sacrificed their lives trying to make it happen when attempting to assassinate Hitler in a coup.
I think a lot is down to the economic circumstances the country went through bringing anger, Hitler used the anger to win power.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9004 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm
Newsweek
How Phoenix Ghost Drones Will Help Ukraine Deliver 'Punch' to Russian Army
Isabel van Brugen - 3h ago

Quote
Washington is sending mysterious Phoenix Ghost tactical drones developed by the U.S. Air Force to Ukraine as part of the latest $800 million arms package for the war-torn country.

Days after Russia declared that its offensive in Ukraine had entered a new phasecontrolling Ukraine's eastthe Pentagon said it will provide at least 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems.

On Thursday Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, alongside a senior defense department official, outlined how the new drones will help Ukraine "deliver a punch" to the Russian army.

Kirby said the new unmanned aerial system drones manufactured by California-based AEVEX Aerospace "very nicely" suit the needs of the Ukrainian military as Russia's invasion ramps up in the Donbas.

"This was rapidly developed by the Air Force in response specifically to Ukrainian requirements," Kirby told reporters during a press briefing.

Kirby offered few details about the new drones, but said they have similar but distinct capabilities to the Switchblade unmanned systems that the U.S. provided to Ukraine earlier following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on February 24 to declare a so-called "special military operation" in the country.

TSwitchblade dronesalso known as "kamikaze drones" or "loitering munitions"are single-use weapons that detonate on impact. The Phoenix Ghost drones are likely, then, be able to directly crash into and destroy targets, and won't be recovered.

"We believed that this particular system would very nicely suit their needs, particularly in eastern Ukraine," Kirby told reporters. "It was developed for a set of requirements that very closely match what the Ukrainians need right now in Donbas."

While Kirby didn't offer specifics about the drones, he said they were built with striking targets in mind.

The Phoenix Ghost is "designed for tactical operations," Kirby said. "In other words, largely but not exclusively to attack targets."

"It can also be used to give you a sight picture of what it's seeing, of course. But its principal focus is attack," Kirby said.

The Phoenix Ghost tactical drones also have optical abilities that will assist in strikes against Russian forces, the Pentagon spokesman added.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior Pentagon official said the unmanned aerial systems, like the Switchblade drones, are a "one-way drone" that is "clearly designed to give a punch."

The official said the Phoenix Ghost can be used by Ukrainian forces against multiple targets, adding that there are differences in the "scope of capability" for the new drones.

"But I'm just not going to be able to get into more detail about those capabilities," the defense department official told reporters.

Training for the new drones would be similar to the training Ukrainian forces received for the Switchblade, the official said.

Newsweek has contacted the Pentagon and the U.S. Air Force for additional comment.

Since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, the U.S. has spent approximately $3.4 billion on sending military assistance to Kyiv.

According to a copy of a formal diplomatic note sent from Moscow to the U.S. that was reviewed by The Washington Post, Russia warned that U.S. and NATO shipments of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine were "adding fuel" to the conflict.

Further shipments could bring "unpredictable consequences," the note reportedly said.

The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the U.S. will "continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/how-phoenix-ghost-drones-will-help-ukraine-deliver-punch-to-russian-army/ar-AAWtM6H?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=1352cd1aa8a5419cb5e5cc7349d8c54b


Is there anyone who thinks Biden's made any errors in judgement on Ukraine?

Other than a fart flub earlier, the moves have been strong, understated, no bluster or threats, just sitting back and opening all supply lines and letting Europe dictate how they can collectively frustrate Raz.

The thought of what Rump would've done during this episode (prob never happen) don't bear t'inkin abar.

Didja hear that yoga mats on yer lid prevents heat sensor drone detection?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9005 on: Today at 01:27:46 pm
I understand the huge differences in how Germany was dealt with post-18 and post-45. I think everybody does! I was making a narrower point that a negotiated peace (which is what the armistice of 1918 was) does not necessarily drain resentment from the losers. Nor does a total defeat create it. And while there's no doubt that the Treaty of Versailles was designed - purposefully or not - to cripple Germany economically, there is also no doubt that the harshness was progressively eliminated by revisions to the Treaty throughout the 1920s. The resentment, however, only grew.

As for the point that "everybody in Germany knew Hitler was a bad guy" and therefore didn't mind total defeat (I'm probably lampooning your argument a bit Stoa!), I'd ask you to consider this. The Kaiser was pretty much detested too by 1918. Not only in France and Britain (where he was rightly blamed for starting the Great War and pursuing it, especially in Belgium, with Putin-like atrocities on the local population), but also in Germany where the massive parties of the left (the SPD mainly) had long thought of him as a despot. No one felt sorry for him in his exile. No one wanted him back (including Hitler and the Nazis who despised the House of Hohenzollern). And many wanted him tried and hanged. Millions of Germans of course refused to fight for the Kaiser by the end. There were revolutions and rebellions in Kiel, Berlin, Bavaria, Hamburg. By contrast they fought for Hitler all the way.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9006 on: Today at 01:44:21 pm
Im more worried about resentment from the Ukrainians, and how the west didnt prevent the slaughter of thousands in places like Mariupol. Not that I am advocating for NATO involvement or no fly zones, but you can see how the hate still festers in places like Bosnia as the West did not prevent things like Srbrenica from happening.

You can see already the massive amounts of hate directed at the Germans right now for example, and the response from the German government treating the Ukrainian leadership like children that dont know whats good for them. Ironically, it is left to the German public now that is feeling the guilt, and possibly a huge political power shift in the next German elections.

The worst case scenario for me would be AfD picking up more power in the years to come, but there is also a possibility of the Greens becoming the next political powerhouse in Germany.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #9007 on: Today at 01:59:39 pm
Im curious, what is the benefit of the pentagon/US military briefing the media on what its sending to Ukraine?
-Boasting?
-Justifying their budgets?
-Putting the shits up/antagonising the Russians?
-Bowing to political pressure?

I would have found a bit of secrecy to be preferable. I also dont think the Biden administration is playing this badly at all. Drumpf would have vowed to unleash fire & fury in public & kowtowed to his boss in private.
