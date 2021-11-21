I think it is something Ukraine has assured the West it won't be doing if things do go well. The West also doesn't want to be seen to be supporting an invasion of Russia!



I think its important to note that Ukraine already has significant forces on the border with Russia already, around the Sumy / Kharkiv axis. If there intention was to enter Russian territory they would have done so long ago. Militarily it would have made sense too as it would allow the Ukrainians to outflank Russian forces and cut their supply lines to the Donbas area.Any invasion of Russian territory would mean a general mobilisation in Russia. Which is undesirable, and optically it would damage the Ukrainian cause. As it stands, according to the Pentagon, the Ukrainians now have more armor present on their territory compared to the Russian army as more deliveries are made from the west. The obvious conclusion to be made here is to allow for the Russians to attack well defended Ukranian lines, deplete their reserves, and counterattack at the opportune time. Considering the spring rains are now limiting the Russian armor to roads where they can easily be shelled by the Ukrainians, we are already seeing this happening.Its too early to say what will happen, but if I had to guess, I believe Putin will call for a ceasefire sooner rather than later. Prematurely declaring a victory in Mariupol seems to be in line with the strategic direction of the war, and also preempts Zelenskyys declaration that any peace talks will cease if Russia kills all the defenders in the city. Declaring a ceasefire will allow Russia to hold onto their gains, before any reversals can happen.