A couple of very interesting (and maddening) timelines, revealing the apprehensive, cynical, and frankly, scandalous way Germany's government (not their people), has behaved since the invasion was made clear by the U.S. intelligence in February. I remember Germany dragging their feet on sanctions and not delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine, but I didn't know the full extent of this.

https://twitter.com/noclador/status/1516545893805273091?cxt=HHwWhsC53ZKd7YsqAAAA

https://twitter.com/andersostlund/status/1516683979415597057?cxt=HHwWgsC92eSCrIwqAAAA

This is extremely damning, especially to the ruling party led by that weasel Scholz. Hopefully, the german people start putting pressure on their spineless government to start delivering the arms Ukraine needs to win this war.
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:41:52 pm
The former Iron Curtain nations are queueing up to chip in - with the notable exception of Hungary whose leader is payrolled by Putin anyway......lines have been crossed all over the place - but every government has been so far careful enough not to (at least in any obvious way) put boots on the ground - that probably would be the line you refer to......we know the SAS are there but they're not but they really are but officially they're not, etc.......and you can bet other nations' equivalents are........watching, waiting........

What I meant is that I am wondering at which point some loon in the Russian government decides that the assistance Ukraine is receiving from other countries constitutes an aggressive act against Russia, or even an act of war.

That's a polite way of describing Russia's temper tantrum. A less flattering image would be, "wah wah! These meanie countries are ganging up on me and stopping me from bullying this kid who is standing up for himself! I'll get me nukes onto you, la!"

Russia's only real avenue for victory is to cut Ukraine off, and in order to do that, they need credible threats against the countries supporting Ukraine. Right now, it's isolated threats by a few maniacs against Poland, the Baltics etc. But it won't stay like that, especially if Ukraine manage to get the upper hand.

Does anybody here think Ukraine will stop at the border if they're able to drive the Russian military out? I don't see it myself.
I'm no body language expert, but this video of Putin from today (or this week) continues to lend credence to the idea that Putin is unwell.

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1517040544710594560?s=20&t=T9YA7Emwif6xrsGOI7-hrg
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:18:25 pm
What I meant is that I am wondering at which point some loon in the Russian government decides that the assistance Ukraine is receiving from other countries constitutes an aggressive act against Russia, or even an act of war.

That's a polite way of describing Russia's temper tantrum. A less flattering image would be, "wah wah! These meanie countries are ganging up on me and stopping me from bullying this kid who is standing up for himself! I'll get me nukes onto you, la!"

Russia's only real avenue for victory is to cut Ukraine off, and in order to do that, they need credible threats against the countries supporting Ukraine. Right now, it's isolated threats by a few maniacs against Poland, the Baltics etc. But it won't stay like that, especially if Ukraine manage to get the upper hand.

Does anybody here think Ukraine will stop at the border if they're able to drive the Russian military out? I don't see it myself.

There's certainly many more reasons why they would stop at the border than reasons they'd continue into Russia.

No clue what there is to gain from a Ukrainian perspective if they invade Russia. They've won the war if Russian troops have been driven out of the country and as far as I know, Ukraine isn't in the business of wanting to conquer more territory and suffer more losses than they need to or already have.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm
I'm no body language expert, but this video of Putin from today (or this week) continues to lend credence to the idea that Putin is unwell.

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1517040544710594560?s=20&t=T9YA7Emwif6xrsGOI7-hrg

That must be the closest he has sat to anyone in months. And the way he is slumped in that chair, he certainly doesn't carry himself well.

Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:52:18 pm
There's certainly many more reasons why they would stop at the border than reasons they'd continue into Russia.

No clue what there is to gain from a Ukrainian perspective if they invade Russia. They've won the war if Russian troops have been driven out of the country and as far as I know, Ukraine isn't in the business of wanting to conquer more territory and suffer more losses than they need to or already have.

Vengeance.

From a military perspective, they wouldn't want to allow Russian units to escape to safety across the border if there's a chance they can reorganise and re-equip. You pursue a beaten military as far as is feasible and make sure it is utterly destroyed. And if you happen to break some shit along the way, from their perspective that works too.

Plus, if I were a victorious Ukraine in a situation like this, I'd demand a demilitarised border on the Russian side of the line. That might mean occupying select areas for use as a bargaining tool.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm
I'm no body language expert, but this video of Putin from today (or this week) continues to lend credence to the idea that Putin is unwell.

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1517040544710594560?s=20&t=T9YA7Emwif6xrsGOI7-hrg

Poisoned dwarf? Certainly a dwarf.

I saw this lower down. Russian State TV, and the usual mutual masturbatory session as the participants cream themselves over dropping nuclear warheads on American cities.

https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1517007534128775168

I realise this is a deep Russian inferiority complex surfacing and that it shows how weak they are, not how strong. But can you imagine such a thing on the BBC?
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm
I'm no body language expert, but this video of Putin from today (or this week) continues to lend credence to the idea that Putin is unwell.

https://twitter.com/CanadianUkrain1/status/1517040544710594560?s=20&t=T9YA7Emwif6xrsGOI7-hrg

His right hand is holding the table in a very strange way, and his right leg is constantly moving, doesnt look right
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:07:16 pm
His right hand is holding the table in a very strange way, and his right leg is constantly moving, doesnt look right

Maybe he's suffered some kind of stroke?
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:13:31 pm
Maybe he's suffered some kind of stroke?

There have been theories over the years that he suffered a stroke as a young man. This is one possible explanation for Putin's extremely odd walking style. His right arm remains very stiff even as the left one is swinging like London in the 60s. Another explanation I heard is that he unconsciously (or perhaps even consciously) adopted this walking style to conform with old KGB manuals which advised its operatives to always have their right hand close to their pistol.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:18:25 pm
What I meant is that I am wondering at which point some loon in the Russian government decides that the assistance Ukraine is receiving from other countries constitutes an aggressive act against Russia, or even an act of war.

That's a polite way of describing Russia's temper tantrum. A less flattering image would be, "wah wah! These meanie countries are ganging up on me and stopping me from bullying this kid who is standing up for himself! I'll get me nukes onto you, la!"

Russia's only real avenue for victory is to cut Ukraine off, and in order to do that, they need credible threats against the countries supporting Ukraine. Right now, it's isolated threats by a few maniacs against Poland, the Baltics etc. But it won't stay like that, especially if Ukraine manage to get the upper hand.

Does anybody here think Ukraine will stop at the border if they're able to drive the Russian military out? I don't see it myself.
I would be shocked if Ukraine went into Russia after driving the Russians out. it would be a disastrous move by Ukraine politically. NATO, the EU+ west are backing Ukraine with military assistance as well as sanctions etc. they will probably carry on supplying Ukraine with more weapons after they've drove the Russians out but the assistance would grind to a halt in days if the Ukrainians went from defending their country to attacking a country.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:13:31 pm
Maybe he's suffered some kind of stroke?

I wouldnt have thought a stroke would lead to a twitching leg, quite opposite I thought.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:18:55 pm
I would be shocked if Ukraine went into Russia after driving the Russians out. it would be a disastrous move by Ukraine politically. NATO, the EU+ west are backing Ukraine with military assistance as well as sanctions etc. they will probably carry on supplying Ukraine with more weapons after they've drove the Russians out but the assistance would grind to a halt in days if the Ukrainians went from defending their country to attacking a country.

My reasoning is that the Ukrainian military by that point, should it come to pass, would be an effective fighting machine. I'm not suggesting that they would invade Russia in the sense of looking to attack, decimate and occupy cities, as Russia has done to them. But if they are pursuing a fleeing and disorganised enemy who has brutalised and devastated huge tracts of their nation, then they might not stop at the border and let them go.

I imagine there would be some form of pursuit into Russian territory. It would probably eventually be checked should countries threaten to discontinue military aid, but not before some areas saw some damage. I could easily see Ukraine occupying pockets around 20 miles deep as "buffer zones" against Russian forces trying to regroup and counter attack.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:24:23 pm
I wouldnt have thought a stroke would lead to a twitching leg, quite opposite I thought.

Maybe it's some for of palsy? Or Parkinson's?
Good to see continuing increases to weaponry being promised to Ukraine, it does feel like this is the big danger time for them now.

As long as the West can carry on arming Ukraine then I really could see things starting to swing back in their favour, Ukraine can continue to re-arm from the West while Russia is struggling to replenish any more advanced armament due to sanctions, Ukraine can  call on a lot of manpower to serve in the armed forces it just takes time to train them, we are also starting to get them more training on Western weapon systems.

Russia could try to ramp up conscription dramatically but I'm not sure they actually have any decent military kit left to provide them, given the stuff given to frontline troops has underperformed massively.
Depends where you actually think the border is. I can't see Crimea coming back to the Ukraine,there was already a sizeable ethnic Russian population there. This will have only grown these last few years. Donbas is slightly different, yes there is an ethnic Russian population there, but not as great, this area has always been part of Ukraine unlike the Crimea. Putin however has decreed this area a autonomous republic, so depending which side your on, the border varies. In my opinion Ukraine will take back Donbas if it can, and maybe negotiate over Crimea.

On another topic, some interesting background info on the Azov Battalion
https://youtu.be/HGdUtUefjCA
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
My reasoning is that the Ukrainian military by that point, should it come to pass, would be an effective fighting machine. I'm not suggesting that they would invade Russia in the sense of looking to attack, decimate and occupy cities, as Russia has done to them. But if they are pursuing a fleeing and disorganised enemy who has brutalised and devastated huge tracts of their nation, then they might not stop at the border and let them go.

I imagine there would be some form of pursuit into Russian territory. It would probably eventually be checked should countries threaten to discontinue military aid, but not before some areas saw some damage. I could easily see Ukraine occupying pockets around 20 miles deep as "buffer zones" against Russian forces trying to regroup and counter attack.

Maybe it's some for of palsy? Or Parkinson's?

If Ukraine as a county was feeling a bit suicidal then occupying Russian territory is probably a very good idea because if Russia dont launch them at that point Im not sure what the point in Russia having them is, and Id give it about a week until either the Ukrainians were gone or Putin is hanging off a lamppost outside the Kremlin.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
My reasoning is that the Ukrainian military by that point, should it come to pass, would be an effective fighting machine. I'm not suggesting that they would invade Russia in the sense of looking to attack, decimate and occupy cities, as Russia has done to them. But if they are pursuing a fleeing and disorganised enemy who has brutalised and devastated huge tracts of their nation, then they might not stop at the border and let them go.

I imagine there would be some form of pursuit into Russian territory. It would probably eventually be checked should countries threaten to discontinue military aid, but not before some areas saw some damage. I could easily see Ukraine occupying pockets around 20 miles deep as "buffer zones" against Russian forces trying to regroup and counter attack.
Frankly, I think Putin would nuke them if they pursued the Russian army into Russia. I think there is no chance of Ukraine doing this. I seriously doubt they would do this anyway if only because it would feed into Russian propaganda about Ukraine. I think you are way off in your reasoning about this. Besides, there is little chance of Ukraine being able to do this in the near future (if at all).
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:57:56 pm
Frankly, I think Putin would nuke them if they pursued the Russian army into Russia. I think there is no chance of Ukraine doing this. I seriously doubt they would do this anyway if only because it would feed into Russian propaganda about Ukraine. I think you are way off in your reasoning about this. Besides, there is little chance of Ukraine being able to do this in the near future (if at all).

I think it is something Ukraine has assured the West it won't be doing if things do go well. The West also doesn't want to be seen to be supporting an invasion of Russia!
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
My reasoning is that the Ukrainian military by that point, should it come to pass, would be an effective fighting machine. I'm not suggesting that they would invade Russia in the sense of looking to attack, decimate and occupy cities, as Russia has done to them. But if they are pursuing a fleeing and disorganised enemy who has brutalised and devastated huge tracts of their nation, then they might not stop at the border and let them go.

I imagine there would be some form of pursuit into Russian territory. It would probably eventually be checked should countries threaten to discontinue military aid, but not before some areas saw some damage. I could easily see Ukraine occupying pockets around 20 miles deep as "buffer zones" against Russian forces trying to regroup and counter attack.

Maybe it's some for of palsy? Or Parkinson's?
I think there's a possibility of a Ukrainian unit wandering into Russia without realizing they've crossed the border but I can't see any unit being given the all clear to pursue the Russians into Russia, I hadn't given it any thought till you mentioned it but it's still a very important point, maybe Zelensky has already given this some thought, not because he believes this will actually happen it would be because he has the answer if asked in a press conference, how this is about defending Ukraine from a invasion, Ukraine like NATO has no intention of attacking Russia so Russia has no reason to feel threatened.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 08:04:30 pm
I think it is something Ukraine has assured the West it won't be doing if things do go well. The West also doesn't want to be seen to be supporting an invasion of Russia!

I think its important to note that Ukraine already has significant forces on the border with Russia already, around the Sumy / Kharkiv axis. If there intention was to enter Russian territory they would have done so long ago. Militarily it would have made sense too as it would allow the Ukrainians to outflank Russian forces and cut their supply lines to the Donbas area.

Any invasion of Russian territory would mean a general mobilisation in Russia. Which is undesirable, and optically it would damage the Ukrainian cause. As it stands, according to the Pentagon, the Ukrainians now have more armor present on their territory compared to the Russian army as more deliveries are made from the west. The obvious conclusion to be made here is to allow for the Russians to attack well defended Ukranian lines, deplete their reserves, and counterattack at the opportune time. Considering the spring rains are now limiting the Russian armor to roads where they can easily be shelled by the Ukrainians, we are already seeing this happening.

Its too early to say what will happen, but if I had to guess, I believe Putin will call for a ceasefire sooner rather than later. Prematurely declaring a victory in Mariupol seems to be in line with the strategic direction of the war, and also preempts Zelenskyys declaration that any peace talks will cease if Russia kills all the defenders in the city. Declaring a ceasefire will allow Russia to hold onto their gains, before any reversals can happen.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm
I think there's a possibility of a Ukrainian unit wandering into Russia without realizing they've crossed the border but I can't see any unit being given the all clear to pursue the Russians into Russia, I hadn't given it any thought till you mentioned it but it's still a very important point, maybe Zelensky has already given this some thought, not because he believes this will actually happen it would be because he has the answer if asked in a press conference, how this is about defending Ukraine from a invasion, Ukraine like NATO has no intention of attacking Russia so Russia has no reason to feel threatened.

Couple of big fires today in Russia, one at the research centre at Tver where they designed the Iskander cruise missiles and the S400 anti aircraft system. The second at the largest chemical plant in Russia.

Excuse the daily fail links, but probably the easiest for people to read at this point.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10740579/Huge-blaze-sweeps-Russias-biggest-chemical-plant-hours-7-killed-weapon-centre-fire.html


Things are taking a turn in my estimation, these dont feel like Ukrainian saboteurs, more like anti-war elements in Russia doing this partisan style. The Belarusians have been doing partisan works for weeks now along the railway network.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
Couple of big fires today in Russia, one at the research centre at Tver where they designed the Iskander cruise missiles and the S400 anti aircraft system. The second at the largest chemical plant in Russia.

Excuse the daily fail links, but probably the easiest for people to read at this point.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10740579/Huge-blaze-sweeps-Russias-biggest-chemical-plant-hours-7-killed-weapon-centre-fire.html


Things are taking a turn in my estimation, these dont feel like Ukrainian saboteurs, more like anti-war elements in Russia doing this partisan style. The Belarusians have been doing partisan works for weeks now along the railway network.
Glad no pro Ukraine supporters claimed responsibility for the attacks.
It would be brilliant if the attack was down to Russian anti-war sabotage, Putin would feel distraught fearing it might be the start of a backlash.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:57:56 pm
Frankly, I think Putin would nuke them if they pursued the Russian army into Russia. I think there is no chance of Ukraine doing this. I seriously doubt they would do this anyway if only because it would feed into Russian propaganda about Ukraine. I think you are way off in your reasoning about this. Besides, there is little chance of Ukraine being able to do this in the near future (if at all).

Well I don't know anything. I'm guessing. It's a hypothetical situation that may not even come about. But unless when they reach that stage they have a plan and everybody on the ground knows it and sticks to it, then you may find that you are suprised at what happens.

I am sure if Russian forces find themselves in full retreat, Putin (or whoever) will be hurling dire threats towards Ukraine if they set one foot over the border, but you're dealing with an angry army and militias. You can't rule anything out imo.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm
I think there's a possibility of a Ukrainian unit wandering into Russia without realizing they've crossed the border but I can't see any unit being given the all clear to pursue the Russians into Russia, I hadn't given it any thought till you mentioned it but it's still a very important point, maybe Zelensky has already given this some thought, not because he believes this will actually happen it would be because he has the answer if asked in a press conference, how this is about defending Ukraine from a invasion, Ukraine like NATO has no intention of attacking Russia so Russia has no reason to feel threatened.

Perhaps I'm using the word "invasion" out of context. "Incursion" might be a better turn of phrase.

I'm not trying to say Ukraine are going to launch some massive counter offensive and drive on Moscow. I'm talking about localised incursions to pursue fleeing Russian forces in an attempt to eliminate them, which would cause damage in localised areas.

Defending Ukraine from an invasion can also include neutralising forces that could potentially mass on the other side of the border to attack again. A lot would depend on diplomacy at that point.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
Couple of big fires today in Russia, one at the research centre at Tver where they designed the Iskander cruise missiles and the S400 anti aircraft system. The second at the largest chemical plant in Russia.

Excuse the daily fail links, but probably the easiest for people to read at this point.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10740579/Huge-blaze-sweeps-Russias-biggest-chemical-plant-hours-7-killed-weapon-centre-fire.html


Things are taking a turn in my estimation, these dont feel like Ukrainian saboteurs, more like anti-war elements in Russia doing this partisan style. The Belarusians have been doing partisan works for weeks now along the railway network.

That's interesting. I had no idea there was any significant, organised opposition in Belarus, much less that it could mount insurgency attacks.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm
That's interesting. I had no idea there was any significant, organised opposition in Belarus, much less that it could mount insurgency attacks.

Look for news pertaining to Belarusian railway sabotage by railway workers. Should be a few stories for you to read. Now a site dedicates their time to tracking Russian troop movements to within Belarus itself, and posts it on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/motolkohelp?s=21&t=ig6jU0ErAtyblvzr6SAl1g
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:56:26 pm
Perhaps I'm using the word "invasion" out of context. "Incursion" might be a better turn of phrase.

I'm not trying to say Ukraine are going to launch some massive counter offensive and drive on Moscow. I'm talking about localised incursions to pursue fleeing Russian forces in an attempt to eliminate them, which would cause damage in localised areas.

Defending Ukraine from an invasion can also include neutralising forces that could potentially mass on the other side of the border to attack again. A lot would depend on diplomacy at that point.
Yeah it's possible if Ukraine did get the Russians in retreat and it really is a important point that afaik nobody's brought up yet. hopefully someone might ask the question soon in a interview.
 Zelensky must know the dangers of some Ukrainian troops crossing the border, it would be a win for Putin and his propaganda machine. NATO and the West would be horrified,  I think a order would go out telling Ukraine Troops to stop at the border and not pursue under any circumstances for the reasons we've mentioned.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:58:28 pm
That's interesting. I had no idea there was any significant, organised opposition in Belarus, much less that it could mount insurgency attacks.

I wouldnt call it them insurgency attacks, they are destroying junction boxes and things like that. Dont forget Lukashenko lost the stole the last election so isnt terribly popular
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 10:09:08 pm
Look for news pertaining to Belarusian railway sabotage by railway workers. Should be a few stories for you to read. Now a site dedicates their time to tracking Russian troop movements to within Belarus itself, and posts it on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/motolkohelp?s=21&t=ig6jU0ErAtyblvzr6SAl1g

Thanks!

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
I wouldnt call it them insurgency attacks, they are destroying junction boxes and things like that. Dont forget Lukashenko lost the stole the last election so isnt terribly popular

Still more than I expected. I mean, if Boris lost and then stole an election here, I doubt most people would be blowing up rail junctions. Network is shit enough as it is!

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:10:10 pm
Yeah it's possible if Ukraine did get the Russians in retreat and it really is a important point that afaik nobody's brought up yet. hopefully someone might ask the question soon in a interview.
 Zelensky must know the dangers of some Ukrainian troops crossing the border, it would be a win for Putin and his propaganda machine. NATO and the West would be horrified,  I think a order would go out telling Ukraine Troops to stop at the border and not pursue under any circumstances for the reasons we've mentioned.

:thumbup

It's all still just a hypothetical situation. We can only wait and see what the coming weeks and months will bring.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:10:10 pm
Yeah it's possible if Ukraine did get the Russians in retreat and it really is a important point that afaik nobody's brought up yet. hopefully someone might ask the question soon in a interview.
 Zelensky must know the dangers of some Ukrainian troops crossing the border, it would be a win for Putin and his propaganda machine. NATO and the West would be horrified,  I think a order would go out telling Ukraine Troops to stop at the border and not pursue under any circumstances for the reasons we've mentioned.

This is already the defacto position. When the Russians withdrew from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy, the Ukrainians stopped at the border in all those instances. All the troops know their mission, and they know the consequences. The helicopter strike on Belgorods oil facility last week was denied flat out by the Ukranians, even though everyone knew they did it. They are careful with the boundaries of this war, which is one of the most talked about issues for Zelenskyy on the diplomatic circuit. Ukranians are dying for your freedoms and democracy, and only Ukrainian cities are being destroyed, so you can turn the gas on at night.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
I wouldnt call it them insurgency attacks, they are destroying junction boxes and things like that. Dont forget Lukashenko lost the stole the last election so isnt terribly popular

They were coordinated attacks to stall the delivery of Russian arms into Ukraine. Insurgency I think is apt. Thats how anti governments factions and partisans started out in WW2, by bombing the tracks.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm
This is already the defacto position. When the Russians withdrew from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy, the Ukrainians stopped at the border in all those instances. All the troops know their mission, and they know the consequences. The helicopter strike on Belgorods oil facility last week was denied flat out by the Ukranians, even though everyone knew they did it. They are careful with the boundaries of this war, which is one of the most talked about issues for Zelenskyy on the diplomatic circuit. Ukranians are dying for your freedoms and democracy, and only Ukrainian cities are being destroyed, so you can turn the gas on at night.
Thanks, the fact Ukrainian troops have stopped at the Russian border squashes all the pro Russian arguments about Ukraine or NATO being at fault for what is happening in Ukraine right now.
It'll be interesting to see the next time Rasputin is filmed strutting,  A weak looking leader is just what we all need.
Some of the maps of Ukraine I am looking at have a "reported area of Partisan activity" around Melitopol. Does anyone know much about that??
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 07:17:02 am
Some of the maps of Ukraine I am looking at have a "reported area of Partisan activity" around Melitopol. Does anyone know much about that??

Think there was a purported attack on an ammunition convoy. Not visually verified though.
