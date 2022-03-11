Just flipping through the responses to my contributions last night. Im late having spent time watching the game & wallowing in the afterglow.
I was certainly villified in your responses, being called everything from a stupid idiot, Putin apologist, left wing nut, right wing nut & centre forward. But thats OK, I was offering a different view that obviously shocked yall.
Rather than reply to each posters individual points, taking me down endless paths, I thought I answer by refering to a couple of intellectuals that may express my points
and critique them
. More eloquently than I can. We can debate the content in preference to personal attacks on my good self.
If you want.
The first is an article by John Mearscheimer in the Economist:https://www.economist.com/by-invitation/2022/03/11/john-mearsheimer-on-why-the-west-is-principally-responsible-for-the-ukrainian-crisis
Its behind a paywall but you can get the gist in a TV interview here:https://youtu.be/ZmnllaCMaJw
The second is a video inetrview on Rebel Wisdom, which references Mearscheimers perspectives & its reception in Western circles and offers other bigger picture ideas, again subject to scrutiny & opinion.https://youtu.be/Mu19_rlwHgY
Sorry, I dont have the energy to take you all on! And, of course, Mods, Im not here trying to earn a ban, just some reasonable dialog.
COYR