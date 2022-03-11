« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 407884 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8880 on: Yesterday at 06:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:31:00 pm
Excellent. No love for the Russians there, and a NATO member. Let's see Putin try to intimidate them. I'm guessing he won't get far. 

unfortunately its 1000km from the Donbas to the Polish border. The Russians have done a bit of a switch on the Ukrainians, by moving the fighting as far as they can from where Ukrainian supplies are coming in from and targeting Ukrainian logistics they are doing to the Ukrainians what the Russians had done to them so successfully.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8881 on: Yesterday at 07:04:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:44:07 pm
unfortunately its 1000km from the Donbas to the Polish border. The Russians have done a bit of a switch on the Ukrainians, by moving the fighting as far as they can from where Ukrainian supplies are coming in from and targeting Ukrainian logistics they are doing to the Ukrainians what the Russians had done to them so successfully.

Point taken. The question for me is will the Czech's be sending spares, equipment and specialists into Ukraine to do as much of the work on-site as possible, to keep logistics manageable for Ukraine, as transporting equipment between the two countries might not be feasible.

The more manageable these logistics are, the easier the task for the Ukrainian army.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8882 on: Yesterday at 07:21:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 18, 2022, 10:55:04 pm
Summarise it.  Your words. Why did he invade this time? 


And Ive got a really broad range of news sources. Theres no doubt theres been atrocious crimes committed as there is a large degree of doubt that there has been chemical weapons used
Because Covid delayed his plans ?
I'm fairly sure Russians have used Cluster Bombs and White Phosphorus in Mariupol but Vlad da Bad wont care which is why they haven't signed up to the ICC.
 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8883 on: Yesterday at 07:54:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:44:07 pm
unfortunately its 1000km from the Donbas to the Polish border. The Russians have done a bit of a switch on the Ukrainians, by moving the fighting as far as they can from where Ukrainian supplies are coming in from and targeting Ukrainian logistics they are doing to the Ukrainians what the Russians had done to them so successfully.
Ukrainians have huge depots of post-Soviet tanks in western Ukraine. The number of these tanks is estimated at over 1,000. However, they require a thorough reparation and modernization (cleaning from rust, engines, sights, including thermal imaging, means of communication), which apparently will be handled by Czech companies at their plants in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It will also be possible to repair tanks that were damaged in northern Ukraine, including those abandoned by the Russian army. I hope the European Union will pay for it and many European companies will be involved in providing the necessary equipment, which will speed up repairs.

Russians do not have air superiority over Ukraine, so their ability to attack Ukrainian road logistics, is limited. Smaller repairs of tanks are carried out by Ukrainians on site in Donbas.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8884 on: Yesterday at 08:26:55 pm »
Wouldn't it be easier for Ukraine to fly in supplies from Lviv to Dnipro during night at this rate? So long as they control the airspace outside of the occupied areas and are able to black out the planes from the radars. Basically having an air corridor protected by Ukrainian fighter jets. It might be a bit risky but a very speedy way to get stuff to the troups at short notice.

I don't think southbound supplies via Odessa's still open seafront to protect that city are impossible either?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8885 on: Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 07:54:10 pm
Ukrainians have huge depots of post-Soviet tanks in western Ukraine. The number of these tanks is estimated at over 1,000. However, they require a thorough reparation and modernization (cleaning from rust, engines, sights, including thermal imaging, means of communication), which apparently will be handled by Czech companies at their plants in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It will also be possible to repair tanks that were damaged in northern Ukraine, including those abandoned by the Russian army. I hope the European Union will pay for it and many European companies will be involved in providing the necessary equipment, which will speed up repairs.

Russians do not have air superiority over Ukraine, so their ability to attack Ukrainian road logistics, is limited. Smaller repairs of tanks are carried out by Ukrainians on site in Donbas.

The Russians are now targeting bridges and rail facilities apparently, and have been attacking fuel depots since the war started with cruise missiles. They dont need air superiority for that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8886 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm
The Russians are now targeting bridges and rail facilities apparently, and have been attacking fuel depots since the war started with cruise missiles. They dont need air superiority for that.
The Russians don't have much of these cruise missiles left.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8887 on: Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
The Russians don't have much of these cruise missiles left.

I have it on good authority that they had stockpiled chips during a world shortage of chips,so they must have millions of the bastards.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8888 on: Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm
I have it on good authority that they had stockpiled chips during a world shortage of chips,so they must have millions of the bastards.
The Russians began producing cruise missiles after 2010. In 2018, Russia was able to produce about 120 units per year. They have already fired over 1000 pieces, how many have they left? They haven't fired a single one today.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8889 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:26:55 pm
Wouldn't it be easier for Ukraine to fly in supplies from Lviv to Dnipro during night at this rate? So long as they control the airspace outside of the occupied areas and are able to black out the planes from the radars. Basically having an air corridor protected by Ukrainian fighter jets. It might be a bit risky but a very speedy way to get stuff to the troups at short notice.

I don't think southbound supplies via Odessa's still open seafront to protect that city are impossible either?

Day or night doesnt matter, pilots and SAM systems rely on radar and heat signatures more then their eyes, and transport planes are incredibly un-stealthy.

As for Odessa, the remaining Russian Black Sea fleet and their SAM coverage would make direct supply into the city impossible I would imagine by ship or plane, you have to remember modern SAM systems have ranges of hundreds of miles (the edge of Crimea is less then 200km from Odessa) and again large transport planes make easy targets. I dont know if Moldova is allowing supplies to go through, as at its nearest point its less the 50 km from Odessa. But from what I have seen and read Odessa is in no immediate threat from the Russians also.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8890 on: Yesterday at 11:28:36 pm »
Paul McLeary @paulmcleary

NEW: @PentagonPresSec said just now Ukraine "have received additional aircraft and the aircraft parts to help them get more more aircraft in the air" recently.

https://twitter.com/paulmcleary/status/1516499382669123587
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8891 on: Yesterday at 11:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
The Russians began producing cruise missiles after 2010. In 2018, Russia was able to produce about 120 units per year. They have already fired over 1000 pieces, how many have they left? They haven't fired a single one today.

They produced 120 in one year, that doesnt mean they produced 120 every year, that might just be to replace the ones they used in Syria maybe? They hit Lviv with cruise missiles yesterday. Hopefully your right, and they are running low but I dont think any of us know for definite.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8892 on: Today at 12:15:38 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
The Russians began producing cruise missiles after 2010. In 2018, Russia was able to produce about 120 units per year. They have already fired over 1000 pieces, how many have they left? They haven't fired a single one today.

Millions,that's why there were no chips left for car manufacturers
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8893 on: Today at 04:05:06 am »
Just flipping through the responses to my contributions last night. Im late having spent time watching the game & wallowing in the afterglow.

I was certainly villified in your responses, being called everything from a stupid idiot, Putin apologist, left wing nut, right wing nut & centre forward. But thats OK, I was offering a different view that obviously shocked yall.

Rather than reply to each posters individual points, taking me down endless paths, I thought I answer by refering to a couple of intellectuals that may express my points and critique them. More eloquently than I can. We can debate the content in preference to personal attacks on my good self.

If you want.

The first is an article by John Mearscheimer in the Economist:

https://www.economist.com/by-invitation/2022/03/11/john-mearsheimer-on-why-the-west-is-principally-responsible-for-the-ukrainian-crisis

Its behind a paywall but you can get the gist in a TV interview here:

https://youtu.be/ZmnllaCMaJw

The second is a video inetrview on Rebel Wisdom, which references Mearscheimers perspectives & its reception in Western circles and offers other bigger picture ideas, again subject to scrutiny & opinion.

https://youtu.be/Mu19_rlwHgY

Sorry, I dont have the energy to take you all on! And, of course, Mods, Im not here trying to earn a ban, just some reasonable dialog.


COYR

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8894 on: Today at 06:32:07 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 04:05:06 am
Just flipping through the responses to my contributions last night. Im late having spent time watching the game & wallowing in the afterglow.

I was certainly villified in your responses, being called everything from a stupid idiot, Putin apologist, left wing nut, right wing nut & centre forward. But thats OK, I was offering a different view that obviously shocked yall.

Rather than reply to each posters individual points, taking me down endless paths, I thought I answer by refering to a couple of intellectuals that may express my points and critique them. More eloquently than I can. We can debate the content in preference to personal attacks on my good self.

If you want.

The first is an article by John Mearscheimer in the Economist:

https://www.economist.com/by-invitation/2022/03/11/john-mearsheimer-on-why-the-west-is-principally-responsible-for-the-ukrainian-crisis

Its behind a paywall but you can get the gist in a TV interview here:

https://youtu.be/ZmnllaCMaJw

The second is a video inetrview on Rebel Wisdom, which references Mearscheimers perspectives & its reception in Western circles and offers other bigger picture ideas, again subject to scrutiny & opinion.

https://youtu.be/Mu19_rlwHgY

Sorry, I dont have the energy to take you all on! And, of course, Mods, Im not here trying to earn a ban, just some reasonable dialog.


COYR

Mearsheimer is partly funded by the Koch foundation in the US, which is a major benefactor of the Republican Party, and has industrial links in Russia. His so called theses have been debunked much earlier in the war already, and hes also accused of being an anti-Semite. His works currently belong to the anti-liberal and anti-establishment sphere, and very much pro-Russia.

In any event, his whole idea is that NATO expansion into the east is provoking a Russian response since Putin took power. Which is totally counterproductive considering he denies the individual countries joined because they chose to, and that Russian aggression in the multiple wars since were only for self preservation. Any attempt, he says, to westernise Ukraine is a threat to Russian existence.

You can see how his views change constantly throughout the Russian invasion, and his whataboutism is dripping with irony. If you really believe in what he says, I suggest you move to Russia now to save yourself the trouble of living under western hegemony.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8895 on: Today at 06:51:57 am »
The Koch foundation also fund climate change denial groups.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8896 on: Today at 08:18:42 am »
Fuck Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8897 on: Today at 08:20:35 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 04:05:06 am
I was certainly villified in your responses, being called everything from a stupid idiot, Putin apologist, left wing nut, right wing nut & centre forward. But that’s OK, I was offering a different view that obviously shocked y’all.

Rather than reply to each poster’s individual points, taking me down endless paths, I thought I answer by refering to a couple of ‘intellectuals’ that may express my points… and critique them…. More eloquently than I can. We can debate the content in preference to personal attacks on my good self.
Given what we'd disagreed over almost five years ago - which made it clear that you'd fallen for some (I thought very obvious) online propaganda relating to Putin, Asad, Syria and Skripol/Salisbury - I can safely say there was absolutely nothing shocking in seeing that you continue to be an easy mark for propagandists. The only somewhat surprising thing is that you haven't developed an ounce of self awareness in that time - unlike some of your fellow travellers, who have realised they look a bit stupid now for their apologism over the years - and still come on here insisting that you've seen the truth (that others can't) in why Putin's fascist army are trying to conquer Ukraine.

Likewise nothing shocking in the fact that you are linking to any old right wing crank, so long as their narrative fits in with your fragile worldview. You were no good at finding reputable evidence to back up your assertions (propaganda youd' fallen for then) so, quite sadly, it's no surprise you're still doing the same thing and desperately searching for sources that back up your biases and give you the comfort you crave  - as opposed to risking reading anything that might challenging yourself and bringing a spark back to your critical faculties about the rabbit hole you've voluntarily taken yourself down - all in the name of your anti 'something something western hegemony' ideology.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8898 on: Today at 09:51:19 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 04:05:06 am
Its behind a paywall but you can get the gist in a TV interview here:

https://youtu.be/ZmnllaCMaJw
Using Chinese state media as an 'authoriative sourse'. Bloody hell.
Quote
The second is a video inetrview on Rebel Wisdom, which references Mearscheimers perspectives & its reception in Western circles and offers other bigger picture ideas, again subject to scrutiny & opinion.

https://youtu.be/Mu19_rlwHgY
And an MRA channel. :lmao
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8899 on: Today at 10:09:32 am »
Pretty disappointed that we got a 'hear the truth from Mearscheimer' moment.
I expected a much stronger burst of divine light that would remove the wool from my eyes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8900 on: Today at 10:12:10 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 04:05:06 am
Just flipping through the responses to my contributions last night. Im late having spent time watching the game & wallowing in the afterglow.

I was certainly villified in your responses, being called everything from a stupid idiot, Putin apologist, left wing nut, right wing nut & centre forward. But thats OK, I was offering a different view that obviously shocked yall.

Rather than reply to each posters individual points, taking me down endless paths, I thought I answer by refering to a couple of intellectuals that may express my points and critique them. More eloquently than I can. We can debate the content in preference to personal attacks on my good self.

If you want.

The first is an article by John Mearscheimer in the Economist:

https://www.economist.com/by-invitation/2022/03/11/john-mearsheimer-on-why-the-west-is-principally-responsible-for-the-ukrainian-crisis

Its behind a paywall but you can get the gist in a TV interview here:

https://youtu.be/ZmnllaCMaJw

The second is a video inetrview on Rebel Wisdom, which references Mearscheimers perspectives & its reception in Western circles and offers other bigger picture ideas, again subject to scrutiny & opinion.

https://youtu.be/Mu19_rlwHgY

Sorry, I dont have the energy to take you all on! And, of course, Mods, Im not here trying to earn a ban, just some reasonable dialog.


COYR



I don't expect you to have to read all of this thread Red Boots, but John Mearsheimer's articles and lectures have been linked to before and talked about. Maybe you have just discovered the chap. We haven't.

There's not much to recommend his articles or his lectures. It's nothing more than Henry Kissinger-type realpolitik really. Ukraine only exists for him as a chess piece between Russia and America. It has no flesh and blood people who live (and get killed), it has no sovereign government, it has no right to have desires and objectives of its own. Its sole function for Mearsheimer is to be a "buffer state" in some great game being played by Putin.

You can't live like that. Zelinskey and his people don't wish to. They want freedom and dignity. Alien concepts to you perhaps, and certainly your reactionary Professor Mearsheimer, but most people get it which is why there is such support for Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8901 on: Today at 11:10:11 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:12:10 am
I don't expect you to have to read all of this thread Red Boots, but John Mearsheimer's articles and lectures have been linked to before and talked about. Maybe you have just discovered the chap. We haven't.

There's not much to recommend his articles or his lectures. It's nothing more than Henry Kissinger-type realpolitik really. Ukraine only exists for him as a chess piece between Russia and America. It has no flesh and blood people who live (and get killed), it has no sovereign government, it has no right to have desires and objectives of its own. Its sole function for Mearsheimer is to be a "buffer state" in some great game being played by Putin.

You can't live like that. Zelinskey and his people don't wish to. They want freedom and dignity. Alien concepts to you perhaps, and certainly your reactionary Professor Mearsheimer, but most people get it which is why there is such support for Ukraine.

I accept Ive not followed this thread, so guilty as charged. I first heard his views about 2015, theyre not new. I only recently came across the Burja chap, but his views, once again, are contrary to the mainstream. I think he laments, as I do, the lack of diplomacy in the west. Maybe its too late, anyway.

Im disappointed with the immediate response, here, I don't see much point in participating further.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8902 on: Today at 11:21:21 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 11:10:11 am
I accept I’ve not followed this thread, so guilty as charged. I first heard his views about 2015, they’re not new. I only recently came across the Burja chap, but his views, once again, are contrary to the mainstream. I think he laments, as I do, the lack of diplomacy in the west. Maybe its too late, anyway.

I’m disappointed with the immediate response, here, I don't see much point in participating further.

You lament the lack of diplomacy in the west, but not a moment or word has been spent lamenting the fascistic imperialist murder inflicted on Ukrainian civilians by the kremlin.

Yeah, you don't need to add much to what you've already said - we understand your views, morals and principles pretty well by now.

I can't say I'm disappointed, unlike you. Your type aren't a new addition to politics (Yorky shared some great historical examples from kindred spiriits on the previous page) so it's no surprise to see some among our ranks of LFC supporters.

I wish you the best, perhaps you'll pluck up the courage to move away from the West some day, and move beyond the fantasising.
« Reply #8903 on: Today at 11:28:16 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:21:21 am
You lament the lack of diplomacy in the west, but not a moment or word has been spent lamenting the fascistic imperialist murder inflicted on Ukrainian civilians by the kremlin.

Yeah, you don't need to add much to what you've already said - we understand your views, morals and principles pretty well by now.

I can't say I'm disappointed, unlike you. Your type aren't a new addition to politics (Yorky shared some great historical examples from kindred spiriits on the previous page) so it's no surprise to see some among our ranks of LFC supporters.

I wish you the best, perhaps you'll pluck up the courage to move away from the West some day, and move beyond the fantasising.

Carra, you add nothing but ad hominem.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8904 on: Today at 11:36:35 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 11:28:16 am
Carra, you add nothing but ad hominem.

Have you not realised that it's my intention to point out my disagreements with your political ideology?

I don't see the need to go back and rebut all of the weird sources, misinformation and opinion pieces from right wing supporters of Putin's kleptocracy that you've shared on here over the years. Their credibility has never been in question, because they've never risked looking credible. It's all so transparently propaganda - and unfeeling, overstretched, ideological template nonsense - that doesn't fit (except to those with the required cognitive dissonance to want to believe the lies)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8905 on: Today at 11:39:00 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:21:21 am
I wish you the best, perhaps you'll pluck up the courage to move away from the West some day, and move beyond the fantasising.
I've posted this clip at least twice before. Over 60 years old and as apt as ever.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/30M6szckb68" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/30M6szckb68</a>
