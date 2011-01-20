3) Ukraine commits to no 'strategic weapons' in situ, including nuclear, chemical & biological.
4) Ukraine commits to respect their ethnic Russia minority, including language rights & the same rights as ethnic Ukrainians
5) Ukraine commits to remove the Banderists from political influence and protect its citizenry from violence
6) both Russia & Ukraine strive (measurable?) to reduce the influence of their oligarchs
7) US, UK, EU, NATO etc agree to respect those agreements.
Sounds a lot like the Minsk accords?
Is there any reason why you refused to address my previous conditions, which are much simpler?
Russian troops belong in Russia, not Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops belong in Ukraine, not Russia.
Before you try to complicate things, do you agree with the two above conditions?