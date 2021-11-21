« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 397649 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,677
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8720 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:45:59 pm
France shat the bed, big time.

Groundskeeper Willie was right.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline stanleyparkmudonmyboots

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • 78 then the 26
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8721 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
 "the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples".

There is a misconception over this, yes there are some ties between the countries, but this is in the east of the country where there is a Russian ethnic population. Russians and Ukrainians were living side by side quite peacefully and without animosity. There was a lot of trade between the countries and Facebook, telegram, and last few years Tik Tok had brought them closer because of a common language base. Lots of my family and friends in Ukraine purchased stuff online from Russia because it was easier than trading with the west. They gained new Russian friends and things were going relatively smoothly even after the annexing of Crimea and the trouble in Donbas.
                                                                                           However if you talk to them about Russians they haven't forgot about the last war or the times before. The further west you go in Ukraine the greater the mistrust of Russia. There is a famous restaurant in Lviv where you aren't allowed in if your Russian and you have to speak a password before they let you in, some of it is theatre of course, there's a bouncer on the door with a machine gun, and you have to speak through a wooden hatch when giving the password, but it is based on history and their attitude towards Russia.
                                                                                              My girlfriend's mothers family is from Ivano Frankvisk in the west. They remember in WW2 the Russians coming and saying exactly the same things, about how they were being "saved" . Yet they proceeded to round up thousands mostly professional people and thier families and took them to camps in Siberia from which they never returned.
                                   Also don't forget every year they commemorate the Holodomer where Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians to death during 1932 -33. So they know the Russian mentality, but they are all sad that the progress made in these last twenty or so years in relations with ordinary Russian people has now all been lost,they can no longer talk to these people because they deny everything what is happening.
                                      Macron could have been right about this brotherly relationship but that would have been in the future, a future which now won't happen because of Putin and the actions of his army.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:34 pm by stanleyparkmudonmyboots »
Logged
Tinaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,733
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8722 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:01:31 pm
And right on cue:

Macron urges caution after Biden 'genocide' claim against Russia

https://www.rte.ie/news/ukraine/2022/0413/1292030-ukraine-russia/

Mr Macron said it was best to be "careful" with the terminology on genocide in this situations, especially as "the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples".

Im not sure the Ukrainians are feeling a lot of brotherly love at the moment.


Twat.

Pathetique.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,384
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8723 on: Today at 01:53:49 pm »
When I hear talk about the "brotherly peoples" of Russia and Ukraine, I think of Germany and the Sudetenland.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,687
  • Italians do it better
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8724 on: Today at 02:40:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:01:31 pm
And right on cue:

Macron urges caution after Biden 'genocide' claim against Russia

https://www.rte.ie/news/ukraine/2022/0413/1292030-ukraine-russia/

Mr Macron said it was best to be "careful" with the terminology on genocide in this situations, especially as "the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples".

Im not sure the Ukrainians are feeling a lot of brotherly love at the moment.


Twat.
What a fucking idiot. How can you be so out of touch? Shameful.
Logged

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8725 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:07:42 am
Sounds like something MI6 would say. In Russian, Putin is spelt 'Путин' (five letters); in Ukrainian, Bucha is spelt 'Буча' (four letters). Admit it, you are an MI6 shill! #fail (Did I do that right?)

You, as a GRU shill, know better than I whether Putzins real name is Putzin. Some would say, hes real name is Privalov  ;) occams razor is still valid since eight letters divided by two is Буча.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8726 on: Today at 03:18:45 pm »
At the dentist yesterday.

He's a Russian Jew from Israel, known him for 30 years.

Takes 6-10 vacays with his 3 kids to Abu, Aspen, Vermont ski resorts, Florida, all over the place.

He told me somewhat apologetically, that in Florida he hangs with his dentista friends and families at Sunny Isle where he says some Ollies live.

I asked what percent of his friends were Rasputin apologists.  He said none.  And had no reason to lie.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8727 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Business Insider
Quote
Russian troops who seized Chernobyl will soon suffer the effects of radiation exposure after digging trenches in the nuclear zone, Ukraine official says
sankel@businessinsider.com (Sophia Ankel) - 1h ago[/b]

Yevhen Kramarenko told reporters that Russian troops, who occupied the Chernobyl exclusion zone for five weeks, had dug trenches and shelters for their vehicles in an area known as Red Forest.

The Red Forest is a 1.5-square-mile pine forest that died as a result of radiation exposure shortly after the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986. It remains the most contaminated part of the exclusion zone, according to Reuters.

"We believe very soon [the Russians] will feel the consequences of radiation that they have received. Some of them will feel it in months, some of them in years," Kramarenko said at a press conference Wednesday. "But anyway, all of the servicemen who were there will feel it at some point,"

He also confirmed earlier reports of Russian soldiers driving around the Red Forest without any protective gear and inhaling clouds of radioactive dust.

Radiation poisoning can cause different effects depending on the strength and length of exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In more extreme cases, radiation poisoning can lead to internal bleeding and skin burns, as well as thyroid cancer and cardiovascular disease, per the CDC.

Russian troops left the exclusion zone at the beginning of the month after some of their soldiers "panicked" at the first sign of radiation illness, Ukraine's state power company, Energoatom, said, according to The Guardian.

It is unclear exactly what their supposed symptoms were, although they "showed up very quickly," Energoatom added.

The Russian troops have since gone to Belarus and Russia, Kramarenko said, adding that Ukrainian plant officials are now working on developing additional safety measures to "avoid in the future any events similar to what we had to happen."

The power plant was fully decommissioned after the 1986 nuclear accident and the remaining work at the site is mostly directed toward decontamination.

Kramarenko said it is unclear how high radiation levels are around the site at the moment because there is currently no electricity.

"Until then we won't understand the damage done," he said.

ttps://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-troops-who-seized-chernobyl-will-soon-suffer-the-effects-of-radiation-exposure-after-digging-trenches-in-the-nuclear-zone-ukraine-official-says/ar-AAWbdD6?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=dd4c27e984d84025a000abe8cb3226a88
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Up
« previous next »
 