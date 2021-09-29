I do not know if that is technically feasible. Perhaps the most recent ones could be recommissioned (decommissioned a few months ago). But even for them, it might be too late. Unless, of course, you know differently/better?
No, don't know any better. After reading more, it seems the first ones to be decommissioned are, apparently, beyond reopening and more recent ones would be 'difficult' but not impossible.
Not going to happen, though. Germany's even recently reiterated their intention to close the remaining ones whilst condemning nuclear power as 'dangerous'.
Guess they'd rather see more Ukrainuans dead and more GHG's released blfrom burning gas.
It's led by the Greens,who I usually have a lot of time for, but who have a massive and zealous blindspot over nuclear power, like a result of being stuck in the past and not adapting to the now.
Surely the pragmatic thing to do is generate electricity using the least environmentally unfriendly methods, and nuclear is clean.