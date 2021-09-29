Im no expert in nuclear energy but my understanding is the from a financial point of view nuclear power plants are very expensive to build rather then operate which isnt really as much of a factor in Germany as they have already built the plants, and the Germans didnt decide to stop using nuclear because of the cost but was after the disaster in Japan?



Except they are also pretty expensive to keep up. You need to keep strict safety structures in place and have to keep them up to date all the time. Add to that, that Germany's nuclear power plants were mainly built in the 70s and 80s. The three remaining ones were built in the 80s and are roughly 34 years old. You need investment to keep them maintained and you also need to spend money to modernise them.Switzerland have also decided to stop using nuclear power, but they are a bit more relaxed compared to the Germans, but when they made the decision to not build any new nuclear power plants they said explicitly that nuclear power plants aren't worth it anymore, because they are expensive to build and therefore not competitive in the market without state aid. They cite the plant Hinkley Point C as an example and said that it building it is only possible because of heavy government subsidies. And again, there's not just a question of building the plants and then running them. You also need loads and loads of money to clean up after you close them. Again in Switzerland they've closed down their first plant in 2019, because there were massive safety concerns and they would have had to invest a lot of money into getting it back to the required standard. The estimated cost for decommissioning it is 3 billion Swiss Francs which is close to 2,5 billion Pounds. The estimate is that it will take until 2034 for the site to be ready to be built on again. And again, they still have no clue where their nuclear waste will be long-term stored.