Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8600 on: Today at 10:00:49 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:42:06 pm

They could mitigate that by reopening the mothballed nuclear power stations.
I do  not know if that is technically feasible. Perhaps the most recent ones could be recommissioned (decommissioned a few months ago). But even for them, it might be too late. Unless, of course, you know differently/better?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8601 on: Today at 10:10:16 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:44:54 pm
It's being reported that the government of Finland will put a propal to Parliament to join NATO.

 :thumbup

Fuck you, Putin, you murderous piece of shit
Could happen in as little as two months.........
https://news.err.ee/1608559525/sakkov-russia-cannot-prevent-finland-from-joining-nato
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8602 on: Today at 10:13:19 pm
Some great news.

https://mobile.twitter.com/vonderleyen/status/1512527965007106050?t=8VTRUHD8n177GK6zX65Fag&s=19

I was rewatching the amazing Winter on Fire documentary the other day, about the Maidan revolution, and it hit me that Ukrainian people were (and are) prepared to die for something the U.K. willingly threw away.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8603 on: Today at 10:19:45 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:00:49 pm
I do  not know if that is technically feasible. Perhaps the most recent ones could be recommissioned (decommissioned a few months ago). But even for them, it might be too late. Unless, of course, you know differently/better?


No, don't know any better. After reading more, it seems the first ones to be decommissioned are, apparently, beyond reopening and more recent ones would be 'difficult' but not impossible.

Not going to happen, though. Germany's even recently reiterated their intention to close the remaining ones whilst condemning nuclear power as 'dangerous'.

Guess they'd rather see more Ukrainuans dead and more GHG's released blfrom burning gas.

It's led by the Greens,who I usually have a lot of time for, but who have a massive and zealous blindspot over nuclear power, like a result of being stuck in the past and not adapting to the now.

Surely the pragmatic thing to do is generate electricity using the least environmentally unfriendly methods, and nuclear is clean.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8604 on: Today at 10:23:02 pm
A German embargo on oil might push Putin to negotiate, highly unlikely but the Germans might delay in hope. It may push Putin to double down again to push for a military solution quickly. Chemical, biological escalation?

Of course a complete EU wide ban could bring the EU's first collision course with Hungary as they would have a veto. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8605 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8606 on: Today at 10:41:06 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:19:45 pm

It's led by the Greens,who I usually have a lot of time for, but who have a massive and zealous blindspot over nuclear power, like a result of being stuck in the past and not adapting to the now.

Surely the pragmatic thing to do is generate electricity using the least environmentally unfriendly methods, and nuclear is clean.

It's not about the Greens and no matter how often you repeat it, it won't get any more true. There's just a different feeling about nuclear power in German speaking countries like Germany, Austria and in parts Switzerland. Nuclear power is NOT clean. Even if you manage to not have an accident, it leaves you with stuff that is contaminated for decades and even much longer. It's also not really cheap, if it weren't for public funding that goes into it and that's why the Germans have decided to stop using it. I also love how nuclear power is seen as that God-send in the fight against climate change where we're trying to leave an intact world to the next generations, but it's never mentioned that with nuclear power future generations will have to deal with how to store the shite that's coming out of those nuclear power plants which is contaminated for a long time and where loads of countries haven't sorted out how to long-term store their nuclear waste.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8607 on: Today at 11:07:40 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:34:54 pm
That NYT article by Paul Krugman (Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences btw) states: So that 6 percent reduction might be a bit of a stretch.

I think the most salient part of that article is this:The last paragraph perfectly encapsulates Germany's problematic and hypocritical stance in regard to the war so far, and Russia in general.

Thats fair enough, 2% is a lot better then 6% obviously. And as usual completely agree with Krugman (I always found his textbooks well written and digestible back in the day), and while I am Pro-EU Germanys view of European solidarity always seems to very one sided at times
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8608 on: Today at 11:11:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:19:45 pm

No, don't know any better. After reading more, it seems the first ones to be decommissioned are, apparently, beyond reopening and more recent ones would be 'difficult' but not impossible.

Not going to happen, though. Germany's even recently reiterated their intention to close the remaining ones whilst condemning nuclear power as 'dangerous'.

Guess they'd rather see more Ukrainuans dead and more GHG's released blfrom burning gas.

It's led by the Greens,who I usually have a lot of time for, but who have a massive and zealous blindspot over nuclear power, like a result of being stuck in the past and not adapting to the now.

Surely the pragmatic thing to do is generate electricity using the least environmentally unfriendly methods, and nuclear is clean.
Totally agree. The dogma against nuclear power really needs addressing. You'd think the present situation would help focus minds.
