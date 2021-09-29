

It's led by the Greens,who I usually have a lot of time for, but who have a massive and zealous blindspot over nuclear power, like a result of being stuck in the past and not adapting to the now.



Surely the pragmatic thing to do is generate electricity using the least environmentally unfriendly methods, and nuclear is clean.



It's not about the Greens and no matter how often you repeat it, it won't get any more true. There's just a different feeling about nuclear power in German speaking countries like Germany, Austria and in parts Switzerland. Nuclear power is NOT clean. Even if you manage to not have an accident, it leaves you with stuff that is contaminated for decades and even much longer. It's also not really cheap, if it weren't for public funding that goes into it and that's why the Germans have decided to stop using it. I also love how nuclear power is seen as that God-send in the fight against climate change where we're trying to leave an intact world to the next generations, but it's never mentioned that with nuclear power future generations will have to deal with how to store the shite that's coming out of those nuclear power plants which is contaminated for a long time and where loads of countries haven't sorted out how to long-term store their nuclear waste.