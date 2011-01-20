« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 386662 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 09:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm
Now appealing to that other twat for assistance....  ;D



Whats Elon Musk got to do with it?  And what is this new era Galloway refers to.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,648
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:08 pm
Whats Elon Musk got to do with it?  And what is this new era Galloway refers to.

Musk bought $3 billion worth of Twitter shares a few days ago.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8522 on: Yesterday at 09:47:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
Musk bought $3 billion worth of Twitter shares a few days ago.
Yep. He is now the largest shareholder (9% of shares) and has a place on the board. Twitter can go only further downhill with Musk's involvement.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8523 on: Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
Musk bought $3 billion worth of Twitter shares a few days ago.

Next up Trump appealing for reinstatement?
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,330
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8524 on: Yesterday at 09:56:50 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
"Or action will follow". Spoken like a true c*nt...

Or a "zombified stalinist c*nt" as Ian Dunt called him tonight.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8525 on: Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:47:51 pm
Yep. He is now the largest shareholder (9% of shares) and has a place on the board. Twitter can go only further downhill with Musk's involvement.

why is that then?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8526 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
why is that then?
Because Musk has made it very clear he wishes to see Twitter abandon all moderation of content (except - I would suppose - what is illegal). Trump would be back, for example, and could claim what the fuck he wants and with no repercussions.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8527 on: Yesterday at 11:47:28 pm »
The Russian 'government' is an evil c*nt and the Chinese 'government' is an evil sneaky c*nt.

I wonder when those people in the world who have the clout to do it, will stand up to these absolute c*nts.

We all know propaganda, lies, manipulation...we know how it works. So someone needs to fucking do something about these evil bastards.

It's enough now.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8528 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:47:28 pm
The Russian 'government' is an evil c*nt and the Chinese 'government' is an evil sneaky c*nt.

I wonder when those people in the world who have the clout to do it, will stand up to these absolute c*nts.

We all know propaganda, lies, manipulation...we know how it works. So someone needs to fucking do something about these evil bastards.

It's enough now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ne3VOnnUE8
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,648
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 12:13:37 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:47:28 pm
The Russian 'government' is an evil c*nt and the Chinese 'government' is an evil sneaky c*nt.

I wonder when those people in the world who have the clout to do it, will stand up to these absolute c*nts.

We all know propaganda, lies, manipulation...we know how it works. So someone needs to fucking do something about these evil bastards.

It's enough now.

Id start with a more simple approach. When the Americans were planning the invasion of Iraq Colin Powell gave a presentation to the UN about the supposed WMD trucks etc, they should do the same now with the evidence of the war crimes being committed, making the fucking Chinese and Indians watch it, get the Ukrainians to invite them to come and take a look for themselves, if they are fake theres your chance to prove, otherwise accept them for what they and start doing something about it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 11:00:49 am »
Lukashenko says any negotiations must also involve Belarus.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1512005685088862215?s=21&t=MxKKXLHcVsNFB7gxvIV7Wg
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,704
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 11:25:29 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:00:49 am
Lukashenko says any negotiations must also involve Belarus.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1512005685088862215?s=21&t=MxKKXLHcVsNFB7gxvIV7Wg

I think George Galloway should be present too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,333
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 11:46:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:25:29 am
I think George Galloway should be present too.
Fuckinell John Terry n all while we're at it. And Harry Kane can take the credit later..
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,367
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 11:59:00 am »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,220
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 12:03:29 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:46:24 am
Harry Kane can take the credit later..

"I swear on my kids life I brokered the peace deal"
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,965
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 12:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:25:29 am
I think George Galloway should be present too.

Only if in tandem with Matt LeTissier.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,987
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 03:34:58 pm »
Am I alone in thinking it's time to call out Putin's punk ass?

If he's forced out by his own people, there goes Assad's support and removal of a bad actor from many theatres.

I'm convinced nuclear won't happen.

An accidental false flag attack on NATO territory would give the Allies huge preemptory strike capabilities to shock the fuck out of him and get real elective reform begun in Russia.

Effectively, do a reverse Hitler for the good of humanity.
Logged
We're all lucky.  Our ancestors were either really fast, really smart or had a fucking good immune system.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:34:58 pm
Am I alone in thinking it's time to call out Putin's punk ass?

If he's forced out by his own people, there goes Assad's support and removal of a bad actor from many theatres.

I'm convinced nuclear won't happen.

An accidental false flag attack on NATO territory would give the Allies huge preemptory strike capabilities to shock the fuck out of him and get real elective reform begun in Russia.

Effectively, do a reverse Hitler for the good of humanity.

No need for pre-emptive for anything NATO related. The Europeans alone, even without US forces, have the capability to knock seven bells out of anything Russian venturing onto NATO soil.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,987
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:46:12 pm
No need for pre-emptive for anything NATO related. The Europeans alone, even without US forces, have the capability to knock seven bells out of anything Russian venturing onto NATO soil.
They won't.  I want to do it for them.
Logged
We're all lucky.  Our ancestors were either really fast, really smart or had a fucking good immune system.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,333
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 04:05:10 pm »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,648
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 04:25:54 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:46:24 am
Fuckinell John Terry n all while we're at it. And Harry Kane can take the credit later..

Dont forget ol Arry

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,321
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 04:46:42 pm »
Russia's operations in Ukraine have likely set them back at least five years on any other territorial designs Putin might have had for other Eastern European nations. Any country looking for NATO membership will probably look to have it fast tracked, and NATO members will likely boost defence spending and production. NATO armies haven't just been battered from pillar to post and they're only going to get stronger - Putin will be playing catch up from a long way behind.

But as much as I'd love to see an operation to take Putin out, Russia is simply too big to contemplate attacking in any kind of operation. Even with the cooperation of the opposition, there are a thousand places that despot could hide, and the Russian people are too set in their ways not to react aggressively to what would essentially be the invasion of a nuclear capable country.

I'm glad some on here are convinced Putin wouldn't go nuclear, but you'll forgive me if I trust the assessment of intelligence agencies from NATO countries over opinions expressed on a footie forum. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,367
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 05:05:04 pm »
Peskov's just admitted on Sky News that they have lost 'significant' numbers of troops.

That's very significant.

Aside from that - he's fucking delusional.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:44 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,017
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 05:09:10 pm »
24 countries voting aganst their removal from the UNHRC with 58(!) abstentions.

Most depressingly China moving from abstention to voting against...
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 05:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:46:42 pm
I'm glad some on here are convinced Putin wouldn't go nuclear, but you'll forgive me if I trust the assessment of intelligence agencies from NATO countries over opinions expressed on a footie forum. ;)
Yes. They have - by far - my greater confidence. I prefer educated guesses over uneducated guesses any day of the weeks - especially when the stakes are so high. Of course, though, this does not mean that Europe and NATO should be pushovers - far from it. Make it as painful for Putin (and his supporters/voters) as possible and for as long as required.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:09:10 pm
24 countries voting aganst their removal from the UNHRC with 58(!) abstentions.

Most depressingly China moving from abstention to voting against...
An empty gesture that did not change the vote anyway. For me, the mere China's voting right on human rights related matters is in itself a great farce.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:43:09 pm by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8546 on: Today at 05:49:00 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:34:58 pm
Am I alone in thinking it's time to call out Putin's punk ass?

If he's forced out by his own people, there goes Assad's support and removal of a bad actor from many theatres.

I'm convinced nuclear won't happen.

An accidental false flag attack on NATO territory would give the Allies huge preemptory strike capabilities to shock the fuck out of him and get real elective reform begun in Russia.

Effectively, do a reverse Hitler for the good of humanity.

So, you want Nato to do perform a false-flag operation and then go to war with Russia with the goal of getting rid of Vladimir Putin, because you're convinced he won't use nuclear weapons? Are you out of your fucking mind? This is no fucking movie.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8547 on: Today at 06:28:48 pm »
https://twitter.com/bowenbbc/status/1511922984180666370?s=21&t=gloBeOCRfsqjlUhk4rEdKw

Jeremy Bowen reporting north of Kyiv. Really like the BBC coverage so far, Bowen and Somerville have been top notch.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,704
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8548 on: Today at 06:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:09:10 pm
24 countries voting aganst their removal from the UNHRC with 58(!) abstentions.

Most depressingly China moving from abstention to voting against...

The UN Human Rights council is - and always has been - a compete joke. There's only one country they're ever interested in. It's not Russia. It's not China. It's not any number of police states in the Middle East. And usually the thing is presided over by some champion human-rights abuser.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,641
  • Italians do it better
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8549 on: Today at 06:50:44 pm »
I don't know if it's been posted, but this is amazing and bang on point.

https://twitter.com/guyverhofstadt/status/1511667812137377804
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 06:58:17 pm »
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,953
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8551 on: Today at 07:05:11 pm »
The funeral of Olga Suhenko and her family. The pictures of her, her husband, and her son were widely circulated when the Bucha massacre was uncovered. She was the mayor of a village called Motzhyn. 300 members of the village followed their caskets in the funeral procession.

https://twitter.com/ngumenyuk/status/1512110905106087948?s=21&t=eUmDvWCcLmC9QUW_rD8BGQ
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,333
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8552 on: Today at 07:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:09:10 pm
24 countries voting aganst their removal from the UNHRC with 58(!) abstentions.

Most depressingly China moving from abstention to voting against...
You can see them all here. No real surprises. We need to boot them off the Security Council. Suspend them from the UN whilst we're at it.


https://news.err.ee/1608558418/estonia-welcomes-russia-s-un-human-rights-council-suspension
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 