Russia's operations in Ukraine have likely set them back at least five years on any other territorial designs Putin might have had for other Eastern European nations. Any country looking for NATO membership will probably look to have it fast tracked, and NATO members will likely boost defence spending and production. NATO armies haven't just been battered from pillar to post and they're only going to get stronger - Putin will be playing catch up from a long way behind.But as much as I'd love to see an operation to take Putin out, Russia is simply too big to contemplate attacking in any kind of operation. Even with the cooperation of the opposition, there are a thousand places that despot could hide, and the Russian people are too set in their ways not to react aggressively to what would essentially be the invasion of a nuclear capable country.I'm glad some on here are convinced Putin wouldn't go nuclear, but you'll forgive me if I trust the assessment of intelligence agencies from NATO countries over opinions expressed on a footie forum.