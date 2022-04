The Russian 'government' is an evil c*nt and the Chinese 'government' is an evil sneaky c*nt.



I wonder when those people in the world who have the clout to do it, will stand up to these absolute c*nts.



We all know propaganda, lies, manipulation...we know how it works. So someone needs to fucking do something about these evil bastards.



It's enough now.



I’d start with a more simple approach. When the Americans were planning the invasion of Iraq Colin Powell gave a presentation to the UN about the supposed WMD trucks etc, they should do the same now with the evidence of the war crimes being committed, making the fucking Chinese and Indians watch it, get the Ukrainians to invite them to come and take a look for themselves, if they are fake there’s your chance to prove, otherwise accept them for what they and start doing something about it.