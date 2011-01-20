« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 384221 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8480 on: Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:19:25 am
Same scenario here in Dublin the embassy still up and running for the Russians and still buying their gas funding their killing machine.
Pretty sure we don't use Russian gas and the oil from them is minimal
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8481 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:25:18 pm


Never stumbled across these guys before so read through their Tweets.

This one is brilliant (and about ex-ours far-right [insert appropriate word] Lovren) - https://twitter.com/Exploding_Heads/status/1510258873550229509


They used to be on ESPN Soccernet doing mock football videos, unfortunately can't find any of those now. Been around for a long time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8482 on: Yesterday at 05:44:31 pm »
MSN
Zelensky calls for Russian expulsion from UN Security Council
Laura Kelly - 1h ago

Quote
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a dramatic video appearance at the United Nations called on the body to remove Russia from the Security Council days after evidence circulated of executions and other atrocities committed by Russian troops in his country.

Zelensky said Russia should be removed from its place as a permanent member of the Security Council, where it holds veto power, arguing that it was time to reform the global peace-keeping body.

We are dealing with a state that is turning the veto [in] the U.N. Security Council into the right to die, Zelensky said in his remarks. This undermines the whole architecture of global security and allows them to go unpunished.

The main thing is today, its time to transform the system, the United Nations, he told the Security Council.

Photos of civilians apparently killed by Russian troops in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha  including at least one person whose hands were tied behind their back  suggested Russian troops had indiscriminately shot and killed civilians during their occupation of the town.

Satellite images indicated that bodies had been left in the streets for weeks, contradicting Russian suggestions that the photos were staged.

The Ukrainian presidents speech was accompanied by a graphic video showing harrowing images of some of the carnage discovered in Ukrainian cities that were under Russian occupation.

Among the images included what appeared to be the body of a man at the bottom of a well, the unclothed body of a child who was blindfolded and lying on top of other dead bodies, charred bodies piled on top of each other and trenches filled with bodies.

There is no provision or mechanism to remove a permanent member of the Security Council written into the U.N. charter. The five permanent members are Russia, the U.S., United Kingdom, France and China.

China has offered support for Russia before and during the invasion and would be unlikely to support removing Russia from the Security Council.

If Russia is not removed from the council, Zelensky said the body should just be dissolved.

If there is no alternative and no option, then the next option would be dissolve yourself altogether, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/zelensky-calls-for-russian-expulsion-from-un-security-council/ar-AAVTdwl?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=e69cc33acd654978a49d5357c7ab5e84
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8483 on: Yesterday at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 03:45:27 pm
Really think its time our security services start threatening certain actors (I won't repeat their names) if they continue to propagate the Putinist talking points - I see cuntface #2 has yet again blamed the EU and NATO for the Putinist war.

Enough Is Enough.
I could not agree more.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8484 on: Yesterday at 06:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:32:35 pm
No one should be surprised that there are neo-Nazis in Ukraine. There are neo-Nazis in most countries, and the further in eastern Europe you travel the more they are likely to appear. As you say, Russia is most probably the place where neo-Nazis are thickest on the ground

To be fair, neo-Nazis on the internet aren't the brightest either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 06:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:02:55 am
Great to see the usual suspects still having the worst opinions here.

Still incredible the Russian Embassy havent been told to pack their bags and fuck off.
Come on Circa use your words, don't be a slink address these opinions and tell us what it is you disagree with. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 06:16:05 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:44:31 pm
MSN
Zelensky calls for Russian expulsion from UN Security Council
Laura Kelly - 1h ago

He's got a point.

Of course, Russia isn't the only permanent member to hold the body hostage, but this is an unprecedented situation. They can literally paralyse even the weakest of responses from the UN with the power of their veto. But with no mechanism to eject them, and likely any amendments needing a vote, the whole institution becomes somewhat pointless.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 06:21:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:59:39 pm
And who never seem to post about football on a football website.
46 years with the same bird mate and we have political posters on here who aren't even football fans.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8488 on: Yesterday at 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:32:35 pm
No one should be surprised that there are neo-Nazis in Ukraine. There are neo-Nazis in most countries, and the further in eastern Europe you travel the more they are likely to appear. As you say, Russia is most probably the place where neo-Nazis are thickest on the ground and closest to the organs of power. The tenets of Putinism - extreme nationalism, xenophobia, anti-liberalism, hatred for democracy, an exultation in violence - are not a millions miles from National Socialism.

Years of living under Communist rule did nothing to reduce the strength of Nazism in eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. In the old GDR former brownshirts and blackshirts were given an instant clean bill of health by the Soviets and marched en masse into the new Socialist Unity Party (the Soviet lapdog). Others tore up their Gestapo cards and got Stasi cards instead. The same happened in Hungary and, to an extent, Poland as well. No one was held to account for the genocide of the Jews. There was no reckoning and no historical enquiry into what had happened to the Jews. Quite the opposite in Russia, where Stalin launched his own pogrom against "rootless cosmopolitans" (Jews) in 1949 and promoted what he called "anti-Zionism" (in reality anti-semitism) into a rabid state ideology. The doctrine of anti-racism was a western phenomenon.
Could you elaborate which Poles tore their Gestapo cards and, in return, took over the cards of the communist secret police? I'm sure you know that it was the communist secret police and the Stalinist apparatus of oppression, with a strong Jewish communists' representation which conducted proceedings in cases of collaboration with Germans during World War II. Some people were sentenced, but unfortunately these proceedings were put on hold by the same communists in the face of a new wind blowing from Moscow. Needless to say, Poles did not have much to say in the totalitarian state ruled by the communist party subjected to Moscow rulers, especially those murdered by the communist apparatus of repression or kept in Stalinist prisons.

Of course, we should not forget the post-war fate and even significant careers of Nazi collaborators, e.g. from the Vichy Republic or other Nazi occupied or collaborating with them Western European countries, not forgetting about former Nazis in West Germany, and how the free democratic countries unsuccessfully dealt with them, either. Indeed, communist propaganda loved to talk about the Nazi past of these people, thus showing the "corrupt" nature of Western countries. I also remember my shock when in the movie "Blues Brothers" I saw an organization with Nazi symbols that legally functioned in the United States.

One thing is clear. The problem of the Neo-nazism is present in Europe and the United States, and if it is not, it appears there with the help of Russian funds that finance far-right organizations in European countries. Nowhere, however, they play a greater role and have no greater development opportunities than in Russia itself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8489 on: Yesterday at 07:27:06 pm »
There are unconfirmed reports the Russians are pulling out of Kherson.

Huge deal if true. Means the Ukranians will control the north shore of the Dniepr, and end Russian ambitions to attack Odessa.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8490 on: Yesterday at 07:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:27:06 pm
There are unconfirmed reports the Russians are pulling out of Kherson.

Huge deal if true. Means the Ukranians will control the north shore of the Dniepr, and end Russian ambitions to attack Odessa.
This would be a significant success, as it would open the way to Crimea, possibly relieving the attack in the Donbas and Lugansk region.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8491 on: Yesterday at 07:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm
Pretty sure we don't use Russian gas and the oil from them is minimal

If Ireland is anything like the UK in this regard, its diesel we have to worry about with 20% coming from Russia
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8492 on: Yesterday at 07:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 07:38:51 pm
This would be a significant success, as it would open the way to Crimea, possibly relieving the attack in the Donbas and Lugansk region.

It would be unrealistic for the Ukrainians to cross the Dniepr at the moment, I imagine the Russians will blow the bridges once they retreat. The only contiguous land corridor to the south remaining will be from Zaphorizia.

But this can also be an advantage for the Ukrainians as they can concentrate their forces around Dnipro for defence and possibly a counterattack.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8493 on: Yesterday at 08:30:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:46:05 pm
If Ireland is anything like the UK in this regard, its diesel we have to worry about with 20% coming from Russia
We're pretty diverse with our oil imports coming from a host of countries but yeah i think we've upped our oil intake from them in recent years but it wouldn't be anything like 20%. Saying that the bulk of our oil comes through the UK so how much of the 20% gets passed on to us is another thing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8494 on: Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:32:35 pm
No one should be surprised that there are neo-Nazis in Ukraine. There are neo-Nazis in most countries, and the further in eastern Europe you travel the more they are likely to appear. As you say, Russia is most probably the place where neo-Nazis are thickest on the ground and closest to the organs of power. The tenets of Putinism - extreme nationalism, xenophobia, anti-liberalism, hatred for democracy, an exultation in violence - are not a millions miles from National Socialism.

Years of living under Communist rule did nothing to reduce the strength of Nazism in eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. In the old GDR former brownshirts and blackshirts were given an instant clean bill of health by the Soviets and marched en masse into the new Socialist Unity Party (the Soviet lapdog). Others tore up their Gestapo cards and got Stasi cards instead. The same happened in Hungary and, to an extent, Poland as well. No one was held to account for the genocide of the Jews. There was no reckoning and no historical enquiry into what had happened to the Jews. Quite the opposite in Russia, where Stalin launched his own pogrom against "rootless cosmopolitans" (Jews) in 1949 and promoted what he called "anti-Zionism" (in reality anti-semitism) into a rabid state ideology. The doctrine of anti-racism was a western phenomenon.
The neo nazis in Europe generally speaking dont have gov funding, they aren't incorporated into armies given official recognition and allowed to recruit among the youth.
On the subject of war crimes I have little doubt they have also been commiting war crimes these last 8 years or so and I doubt any individual charges will be brought or that they'll even get a triall. If caught they'll be sent to a Russian version of Guantanamo only they wont be sat on their arse in a cell all day they will be worked to death.
As for heads of state been charged with War crimes I'd agree with the principle but with Zelensky I wouldn't hold him responsible for their actions because unlike Putin he hasn't got the power to control them and if he tried to defund or disarm then they'd kill him. That's not to say Putin is this all powerful ruler he's made out to be who controll everything that happens in Russia and every bad thing in Europe or the US...He's not all that. 
Will Putin ever stand trial for war crimes in Chechnya Georgia or Ukraine don't hold your breath as we have seen these last 20 years or so that sh*t don't happen to people like him. We'll be lucky to see a Sgt Blackman. 
What can we do to deter war's of aggresion and the killing of civilians Boycott Divest and Sanctions or start another war and hope for the best.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8495 on: Yesterday at 08:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:27:06 pm
There are unconfirmed reports the Russians are pulling out of Kherson.

Huge deal if true. Means the Ukranians will control the north shore of the Dniepr, and end Russian ambitions to attack Odessa.

For now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8496 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm

Benfica 1 Liverpool 3. (There was a match tonight. Tell your colleagues).

https://twitter.com/navalny/status/1511368941758787592

Brilliant from Navalny on Bucha and the Fascist response inside the state media. The key line I think: "Politics is a propaganda snake biting its own tail. Propagandists create the kind of public opinion that no longer simply allows Putin to commit war crimes, but demands them of him."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8497 on: Yesterday at 10:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 08:30:34 pm
We're pretty diverse with our oil imports coming from a host of countries but yeah i think we've upped our oil intake from them in recent years but it wouldn't be anything like 20%. Saying that the bulk of our oil comes through the UK so how much of the 20% gets passed on to us is another thing.

I think your missing my point, when I say 20% of diesel, I mean diesel specifically rather then oil. For some reason we import a lot of diesel from Russia but very little petrol, not sure why there is a difference as it all comes from oil obviously and my assumption has always been that its refined domestically into petrol, diesel etc but for whatever reason diesel is the issue in the UK. Again, not sure whats been going on in Ireland but in that UK the price of diesel has gone up faster then petrol as a result.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8498 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm
Benfica 1 Liverpool 3. (There was a match tonight. Tell your colleagues).

https://twitter.com/navalny/status/1511368941758787592

Brilliant from Navalny on Bucha and the Fascist response inside the state media. The key line I think: "Politics is a propaganda snake biting its own tail. Propagandists create the kind of public opinion that no longer simply allows Putin to commit war crimes, but demands them of him."
No shit sherlock who are my colleagues btw Who do you want me to tell ? John Mann ? He reads the second part of your last post...
He'll be calling you a Nazi apologist for blaming the victims of Nazi Germany for creating Nazi's.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8499 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:59:47 pm
For now.

A mate of mine, a conspiracy worrier (bought 240 tins of vegetable soup at Costco last month) suggests the Russians are only falling back in order to drop the tactical nukes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8500 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
A mate of mine, a conspiracy worrier (bought 240 tins of vegetable soup at Costco last month) suggests the Russians are only falling back in order to drop the tactical nukes.
Don't know about tactical nukes but if they enter a building and find a massive portrait of Vlad da Bad on a wall...Do not touch.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8501 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
A mate of mine, a conspiracy worrier (bought 240 tins of vegetable soup at Costco last month) suggests the Russians are only falling back in order to drop the tactical nukes.
:) Wonder if your m8 watched C4 program shown last month "What if Putin goes Nuclear" experts discussed what would happen, one expert gave advice on how to prepare for nuclear war. Get lots of tinned food you can eat cold. get a battery radio and place it in a Microwave to protect it from the blast. if your m8s got all the soup in then I imagine he's gone out and bought a battery radio.   ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8502 on: Today at 12:05:56 am »
"Hunting Russian Buratino". Better than many Hollywood action movies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PfOwUp_dos
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8503 on: Today at 06:49:08 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8504 on: Today at 08:37:31 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm
:) Wonder if your m8 watched C4 program shown last month "What if Putin goes Nuclear" experts discussed what would happen, one expert gave advice on how to prepare for nuclear war. Get lots of tinned food you can eat cold. get a battery radio and place it in a Microwave to protect it from the blast. if your m8s got all the soup in then I imagine he's gone out and bought a battery radio.   ;)

Ill pass on the advice. He seems to spend too much time on YouTube and playing battlefield. Not sure why he even goes to work at this point as hes waiting for the Chinese paratroopers to fall on Aberdeen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8505 on: Today at 09:00:53 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8506 on: Today at 10:08:12 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
A mate of mine, a conspiracy worrier (bought 240 tins of vegetable soup at Costco last month) suggests the Russians are only falling back in order to drop the tactical nukes.



There's reports of the Russian forces in the SE now being reinforced by troops withdrawn from the north and around Kyiv. Troops that have had their arses handed to them, whose units are severely depleted and whose morale is rock-bottom.

I think the Russian mission has changed, due to the scale and effectiveness of the Ukraine military resistance. My view is the original plan was to take and occupy Ukraine up to and including Kyiv, then install a puppet government, which would cede the SE and the southern coast at least to Crimea. The failure to do so, with the accompanying severe loss of men and equipment, has seen the objectives scaled down to occupying the SE/coast then offering peace with the SE/S coast being ceded to Russia.

There's a growing sense amongst some commentators, though, that Ukraine could actually defeat the Russian army and drive it out of Ukraine totally. It would need a big increase in supplies of specific and key weaponry. Could NATO countries spy an opportunity to deliver a massive blow to Putin and Russia?

One thing that is abundantly clear is that the fabled Russian army is actually not very good. And their tactical commanding is shite. That myth bubble has burst.

Another thing is that the Ukrainian military (and its people in general) deserve every admiration directed at them. And Zelensky has been brilliant throughout.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8507 on: Today at 11:19:02 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:37:31 am
Ill pass on the advice. He seems to spend too much time on YouTube and playing battlefield. Not sure why he even goes to work at this point as hes waiting for the Chinese paratroopers to fall on Aberdeen.
I laughed a lot more loudly at that than perhaps I should have......
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8508 on: Today at 12:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:08:12 am


There's reports of the Russian forces in the SE now being reinforced by troops withdrawn from the north and around Kyiv. Troops that have had their arses handed to them, whose units are severely depleted and whose morale is rock-bottom.

I think the Russian mission has changed, due to the scale and effectiveness of the Ukraine military resistance. My view is the original plan was to take and occupy Ukraine up to and including Kyiv, then install a puppet government, which would cede the SE and the southern coast at least to Crimea. The failure to do so, with the accompanying severe loss of men and equipment, has seen the objectives scaled down to occupying the SE/coast then offering peace with the SE/S coast being ceded to Russia.

There's a growing sense amongst some commentators, though, that Ukraine could actually defeat the Russian army and drive it out of Ukraine totally. It would need a big increase in supplies of specific and key weaponry. Could NATO countries spy an opportunity to deliver a massive blow to Putin and Russia?

One thing that is abundantly clear is that the fabled Russian army is actually not very good. And their tactical commanding is shite. That myth bubble has burst.

Another thing is that the Ukrainian military (and its people in general) deserve every admiration directed at them. And Zelensky has been brilliant throughout.

I've seen an analysis that, while Ukraine have done well defensively in built up areas, they've been losing all their mobile and professional forces in amateurish counterattacks in the east where population centres are much sparser.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8509 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 09:00:53 am
"Who was he playing for when he said it?" ;D

Best thing Ive seen all week  ;D :D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8510 on: Today at 12:46:14 pm »


EDIT: Verhofstadt's comment on 5th package.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/41wft1daADg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/41wft1daADg</a>

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8511 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
I think a great idea would be to use the funds from all seized oligarch assets (and especially funds from a Chelsea sale) and Russian assets abroad, and directly use those funds to fund pruchases of military equipment for the benefit of Ukraine.

Just read that Borrell said that since the war outbreak EU has bought 35bn worth of fossil and gas from Russia and contributed 1bn in military aid to Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8512 on: Today at 03:50:27 pm »
Quote from: stara on Today at 12:46:14 pm


EDIT: Verhofstadt's comment on 5th package.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/41wft1daADg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/41wft1daADg</a>



Thank you for posting that.

I am hugely impressed by that man and politician (not least because he has a touch of Kloppo about him). He makes me proud to be European (as he also did when he tried to warn us of the damage - to Europe - that Brexit would inflict).
