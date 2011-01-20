A mate of mine, a conspiracy worrier (bought 240 tins of vegetable soup at Costco last month) suggests the Russians are only falling back in order to drop the tactical nukes.
There's reports of the Russian forces in the SE now being reinforced by troops withdrawn from the north and around Kyiv. Troops that have had their arses handed to them, whose units are severely depleted and whose morale is rock-bottom.
I think the Russian mission has changed, due to the scale and effectiveness of the Ukraine military resistance. My view is the original plan was to take and occupy Ukraine up to and including Kyiv, then install a puppet government, which would cede the SE and the southern coast at least
to Crimea. The failure to do so, with the accompanying severe loss of men and equipment, has seen the objectives scaled down to occupying the SE/coast then offering peace with the SE/S coast being ceded to Russia.
There's a growing sense amongst some commentators, though, that Ukraine could actually defeat the Russian army and drive it out of Ukraine totally. It would need a big increase in supplies of specific and key weaponry. Could NATO countries spy an opportunity to deliver a massive blow to Putin and Russia?
One thing that is abundantly clear is that the fabled Russian army is actually not very good. And their tactical commanding is shite. That myth bubble has burst.
Another thing is that the Ukrainian military (and its people in general) deserve every admiration directed at them. And Zelensky has been brilliant throughout.