No one should be surprised that there are neo-Nazis in Ukraine. There are neo-Nazis in most countries, and the further in eastern Europe you travel the more they are likely to appear. As you say, Russia is most probably the place where neo-Nazis are thickest on the ground and closest to the organs of power. The tenets of Putinism - extreme nationalism, xenophobia, anti-liberalism, hatred for democracy, an exultation in violence - are not a millions miles from National Socialism.



Years of living under Communist rule did nothing to reduce the strength of Nazism in eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. In the old GDR former brownshirts and blackshirts were given an instant clean bill of health by the Soviets and marched en masse into the new Socialist Unity Party (the Soviet lapdog). Others tore up their Gestapo cards and got Stasi cards instead. The same happened in Hungary and, to an extent, Poland as well. No one was held to account for the genocide of the Jews. There was no reckoning and no historical enquiry into what had happened to the Jews. Quite the opposite in Russia, where Stalin launched his own pogrom against "rootless cosmopolitans" (Jews) in 1949 and promoted what he called "anti-Zionism" (in reality anti-semitism) into a rabid state ideology. The doctrine of anti-racism was a western phenomenon.



Could you elaborate which Poles tore their Gestapo cards and, in return, took over the cards of the communist secret police? I'm sure you know that it was the communist secret police and the Stalinist apparatus of oppression, with a strong Jewish communists' representation which conducted proceedings in cases of collaboration with Germans during World War II. Some people were sentenced, but unfortunately these proceedings were put on hold by the same communists in the face of a new wind blowing from Moscow. Needless to say, Poles did not have much to say in the totalitarian state ruled by the communist party subjected to Moscow rulers, especially those murdered by the communist apparatus of repression or kept in Stalinist prisons.Of course, we should not forget the post-war fate and even significant careers of Nazi collaborators, e.g. from the Vichy Republic or other Nazi occupied or collaborating with them Western European countries, not forgetting about former Nazis in West Germany, and how the free democratic countries unsuccessfully dealt with them, either. Indeed, communist propaganda loved to talk about the Nazi past of these people, thus showing the "corrupt" nature of Western countries. I also remember my shock when in the movie "Blues Brothers" I saw an organization with Nazi symbols that legally functioned in the United States.One thing is clear. The problem of the Neo-nazism is present in Europe and the United States, and if it is not, it appears there with the help of Russian funds that finance far-right organizations in European countries. Nowhere, however, they play a greater role and have no greater development opportunities than in Russia itself.